CTT Correios de Portugal : Notice to convene and preparatory information for the 2019 Annual General Meeting

Annual General Meeting

23 April 2019

The Shareholders of CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A., a public company, with registered office at Av. D. João II, no. 13, parish of Parque das Nações, county of Lisbon, with the sole registration and taxpayer number with the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon of 500 077 568 and the share capital of €75,000,000.00 (the "Company" or "CTT"), are hereby called to convene at the Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Fundação Portuguesa das Comunicações, Rua do Instituto Industrial, no. 16, in Lisbon, given that the registered office does not provide suitable accommodations for the meeting, with the following agenda:

One: To resolve on the 2018 financial statements, including the management report, the individual and consolidated accounts, the corporate governance report, the sustainability report and other corporate, supervisory and audit information documents, which form the Integrated Reporting. Two: To resolve on the profit allocation proposal for the 2018 financial year. Three: To generally appraise the Company's management and supervision. Four: To resolve on the election of a non-executive member of the Board of Directors for the current (2017/2019) term of office. Five: To resolve on the statement regarding the remuneration policy for the members of corporate bodies. Six: To resolve on the granting authorization to the Board of Directors for the acquisition and transfer of own shares by the Company and its subsidiaries.

From the date of publication of the present notice to convene, the resolution proposals to be presented to the General Meeting, including namely the financial reporting documents, the Articles of Association of the Company and further preparatory information required by law for the General Meeting (namely, as provided for in article 289(1) of the Portuguese Companies Code and article 21-C(1) of the Portuguese Securities Code) are available to Shareholders for consultation at the Company's registered office, located at Av. D. João II, no. 13, parish of Parque das Nações, 1999-001 Lisbon, during business hours, as well as on the Company's website at www.ctt.pt and on the Portuguese Securities and Market Commission's (Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobiliários) website at www.cmvm.pt.

Participation and voting requirements, as provided by law and the Articles of Association

Articles 7 and 8 of the CTT's Articles of Association are transcribed below:

Article 7

Participation in the Shareholders' General Meeting

1. The Shareholders' General Meeting is composed of the shareholders with voting rights. Any other persons may attend the Shareholders' General Meeting, as authorised or invited by the Chairman of the Shareholders' General Meeting.

2.

To each share shall correspond one vote at the Shareholders' General Meeting.

3. Shareholders with voting rights shall be entitled to participate in and discuss and cast their vote at the Shareholders' General Meeting if on the recorded date, i.e. 0 hours (GMT) of the 5th trading day preceding the day on which the General Meeting is to be held, they are the owners of shares granting them, under the law and the Articles of Association, at least one vote. In addition, they must comply with all the relevant legal provisions, as described in the corresponding convening notice for the meeting.

4. Any shareholder with voting rights may be represented at the Shareholders' General Meeting in accordance with the law and the convening notice for the General Meeting.

5. The members of the Board of Directors shall attend the Shareholders' General Meetings, and the Statutory Auditor shall attend the annual General Meeting.

6. Unless otherwise imposed by a legal provision or a mandatory rule of a regulatory authority, when a duly qualified shareholder requests information by virtue of holding shares corresponding to a minimum percentage of the share capital, such information shall only be made available at the registered office of the Company. Article 8 Voting by correspondence

1. The exercise of vote by correspondence or by electronic means may comprise all matters included in the convening notice for the meeting, in the terms and conditions set forth therein.

2. The terms and conditions for the exercise of vote by correspondence or by electronic means shall be defined in the convening notice for the meeting by the Chairman of the General Meeting Board, so as to ensure its authenticity, regularity, safety, trustfulness and confidentiality up until the moment of the voting. In both cases: a) the authenticity of the vote shall be assured before the Chairman of the General Meeting Board, as regards legal entities, by means of a communication with a certified signature according to the law, or as regards individuals, by means of a communication having enclosed a copy of the identity document; b) the confidentiality of the vote shall be assured by sending the referred communications in a closed envelope, and said communications by correspondence or by electronic means shall only be considered upon the counting of votes; c) the regularity of the votes depends on these being sent within the deadline stipulated in the convening notice for the meeting, which has to be no later than three working days prior to the date of the Shareholders' General Meeting.

3. The votes issued by correspondence or by electronic means are counted as negative votes in relation to the proposals of resolution which may be presented after their issuance.

4. The presence at a Shareholders' General Meeting of shareholders who have exercised their respective voting rights by correspondence or electronic means, or their representatives, determines the revocation of the vote expressed by those means.

Therefore, Shareholders that, on the record date, which is 0:00 a.m. (GMT) of 12 April 2019 ("Record Date") and which is the fifth trading day prior to the date of the General Meeting, hold shares granting them, by law and the Articles of Association, at least one vote, are entitled to participate in the General Meeting and intervene and vote therein.

The exercise of the right to participate, intervene and vote at the General Meeting is not affected by the transfer of the shares after the Record Date, nor does it depend on said shares being blocked between that date and the date of the General Meeting.

The Shareholders who have stated their intention to participate in the General Meeting, as described below, and transfer the ownership of shares between the Record Date and the end of the General Meeting, must immediately

report said transfer to the Chairman of the Board of the General Meeting and to the Portuguese Securities Market Commission.

Shareholders intending to participate in the General Meeting must so state, in writing, to the financial intermediary where their individual securities account is open and, at the latest, by 11:59 p.m. (GMT) of 11 April 2019 and may use, for such purpose, the form available at the Company's registered office and on the website at www.ctt.pt. Sending such statement is deemed sufficient for the purpose of complying with the formalities set out in article 23-C(3) of the Portuguese Securities Code, with no need to send any express statement to the Chairman of the Board of the General Meeting on the same date.

The financial intermediaries that are informed of their clients' intention to participate in the General Meeting shall send to the Chairman of the Board of the General Meeting, Mr. Júlio de Castro Caldas, by 11:59 p.m. (GMT) of 12 April 2019, i.e. until the end of the Record Date, information on the number of shares registered under the client's name with reference to the Record Date and may use the e-mail address assembleiageral@ctt.pt for such purpose.

Only Shareholders (i) whose financial intermediary assigned to register the respective shares has received by 11:59 p.m. (GMT) of 11 April 2019, the Shareholder's statement in which he/she states his/her intention to participate in the General Meeting and (ii) the information of the referenced financial intermediary regarding the number of shares registered under the name of its client, with reference to the Record Date, is sent by 11:59 p.m. (GMT) of 12 April 2019, in such a way that it may be received by the Chairman of the Board of the General Meeting in a timely manner and in a format adequate to the expeditious organisation of the General Meeting, are entitled to intervene and vote in the General Meeting.

The Shareholders that, in a professional capacity, hold shares under their name, but on behalf of clients, may vote differently with their shares, provided that, in addition to the statement of participation and the information from the respective financial intermediary referenced above, they provide the Chairman of the Board of the General Meeting, Mr. Júlio de Castro Caldas, by 11:59 p.m. (GMT) of 11 April 2019, through sufficiently reasonable means: a) The identification of each client and the number of shares voting on his/her behalf; and b) The specific voting instructions for each item on the agenda, given by each client.

Shareholders Rights

Any Shareholder(s) that own(s) shares representing, at least, 2% (two per cent) of the share capital may request the inclusion of items on the agenda and/or the inclusion of resolution proposals relating to items referenced in the Notice to Convene or added thereto, by written request addressed to the Chairman of the Board of the General Meeting, Mr. Júlio de Castro Caldas, within 5 days from the date of publication of the Notice to Convene, together with a document evidencing the ownership of said percentage of the share capital and a resolution proposal for each item whose inclusion is requested and/or with any information that should be submitted with the resolution proposal.

During the course of the General Meeting, any Shareholder may request to be provided with true, complete and clarifying information, which allows him/her to have an informed opinion on the matters under consideration. The requested information shall be provided by the corporate body of the Company, which is so empowered, but may be refused if doing so may cause serious loss to the Company or to any affiliated company, or a breach of confidentiality duties imposed by law.