CTT Correios de Portugal S A : Management Transactions

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Public Company Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 29 August 2019

Management transaction

Under the terms and for the purposes of article 248-B of the Portuguese Securities Code and article 14 of CMVM Regulation No. 5/2008, CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs that today it has received from Greenwood Investors, LLC, entity closely related to Steven Wood, Non-Executive Director of CTT, a communication of management transactions held on 26 August 2019, as per notification form attached as Annex 1.

This information is also available on CTT's Investor Relations website at: http://www.ctt.pt/ctt-e-investidores/relacoes-com-investidores/comunicados.html?com.dotmarketing.htmlpage.language=1.

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT

Peter Tsvetkov

Director of Investor Relations of CTT

Contacts:

Email: investors@ctt.pt

Fax: + 351 210 471 996

Phone: + 351 210 471 087

www.ctt.pt