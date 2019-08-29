CTT Correios de Portugal S A : Management Transactions

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.
Public Company Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON
Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568
Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00
Announcement - Lisbon, 29 August 2019
Management transaction
Under the terms and for the purposes of article 248-B of the Portuguese Securities Code and article 14 of CMVM Regulation No. 5/2008, CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs that today it has received from Greenwood Investors, LLC, entity closely related to Steven Wood, Non-Executive Director of CTT, a communication of management transactions held on 26 August 2019, as per notification form attached as Annex 1.
