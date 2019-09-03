CTT Correios de Portugal S A : Resignation of Executive Director and co-optation of a new Director of CTT

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.
Announcement - Lisbon, 3 September 2019
Material information - Resignation of a Member of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee and co-optation of a new Member
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs that today Dionizia Maria Ribeiro Farinha Ferreira tendered her resignation from the position of Member of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee of the Company, effective as provided for by law.
In view of the above and in the exercise of its powers, in its meeting held today, the Board of Directors decided to co-opt João Ventura Sousa to the position, to complete the current term of office. This co-optation is effective as of 18 September 2019 and shall be subject to ratification by the next General Meeting of Shareholders of CTT.
This information to the market and the general public is made under the terms and for the purposes of article 248-A of the Portuguese Securities Code and other legislation in force. It is also available on CTT's Investor Relations website at: http://www.ctt.pt/ctt-e-investidores/relacoes-com-investidores/comunicados.html?com.dotmarketing.htmlpage.language=1.
