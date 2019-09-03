Log in
CTT - CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(CTT)
CTT Correios de Portugal S A : Resignation of Executive Director and co-optation of a new Director of CTT

09/03/2019

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Public Company Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 3 September 2019

Material information - Resignation of a Member of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee and co-optation of a new Member

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs that today Dionizia Maria Ribeiro Farinha Ferreira tendered her resignation from the position of Member of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee of the Company, effective as provided for by law.

In view of the above and in the exercise of its powers, in its meeting held today, the Board of Directors decided to co-opt João Ventura Sousa to the position, to complete the current term of office. This co-optation is effective as of 18 September 2019 and shall be subject to ratification by the next General Meeting of Shareholders of CTT.

This information to the market and the general public is made under the terms and for the purposes of article 248-A of the Portuguese Securities Code and other legislation in force. It is also available on CTT's Investor Relations website at: http://www.ctt.pt/ctt-e-investidores/relacoes-com-investidores/comunicados.html?com.dotmarketing.htmlpage.language=1.

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT

Peter Tsvetkov

Director of Investor Relations of CTT

Contacts:

Email: investors@ctt.pt

Fax: + 351 210 471 996

Phone: + 351 210 471 087

www.ctt.pt

Disclaimer

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 17:11:04 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 732 M
EBIT 2019 56,0 M
Net income 2019 26,7 M
Debt 2019 93,0 M
Yield 2019 5,24%
P/E ratio 2019 10,5x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,51x
Capitalization 283 M
Chart CTT - CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTT - CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,32  €
Last Close Price 1,89  €
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 75,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 50,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francisco José Queiroz de Barros de Lacerda Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
António Sarmento Gomes Mota Chairman
Hernâni Joaquim Mate dos Santos Director-Operations & Distribution
Guy Patrick Guimarães de Goyri Pacheco Chief Financial Officer & Director
Francisco Simão Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CTT - CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.-35.85%311
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC (ADR)29.56%16 041
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.39.92%14 088
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO LTD10.90%4 406
OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG6.23%2 396
SINGAPORE POST LIMITED0.55%1 481
