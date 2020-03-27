Cub Energy : Reports Year-End Reserves for 2019

Cub Energy Inc. Reports Year-End Reserves for 2019

Houston, Texas - March 27, 2020 - Cub Energy Inc. ("Cub" or the "Company") (TSX-V:KUB) announces the results of its independent reserves evaluations as of December 31, 2019 on its oil and gas properties in Ukraine. The evaluation of KUB-Gas LLC ("KUB-Gas") properties (35% WI) was conducted by Ryder Scott Petroleum Consultants ("Ryder Scott"), an independent qualified reserves evaluators and auditor ("Reserves Report").

The Tysagaz LLC ("Tysagaz") property (100% WI) was subject to a Reserve Report in prior years but given the RK field hasn't had material production since April 1, 2016, Ryder Scott only assigned contingent resources in place of reserves. This had a material impact on Cub's reported reserves as at December 31, 2019 without the RK field reserves. Should the Company be able to recommence material production on the RK field, it can be re-evaluated for a reserve classification.

All evaluations were prepared using guidelines outlined in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGE Handbook") and are in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). Cub's NI 51-101 disclosure is contained in its Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed on SEDAR www.sedar.comand posted on the Company's website at www.cubenergyinc.com. All dollar amounts are expressed in United States Dollars unless otherwise noted. Highlights of the net reserves(2) are below:

Proved developed producing (" PDP ") oil and natural gas net reserves of 226 thousand barrels of oil equivalent ("Mboe") or 1,358 million cubic feet of gas equivalent ("MMcfe") with Net

Present Value at 10% discount before tax ("NPV-10") of US $4.6 million (CAD$0.02 per share)

Proved (" 1P ") oil and natural gas net reserves of 369 Mboe or 2,211 MMcfe with NPV-10 of US $6.0 million (CAD$0.02 per share) (1)

Proved and probable (" 2P ") oil and natural gas net reserves of 675 Mboe or 4,014 MMcfe with

NPV-10 of US $9.2 million (CAD$0.04 per share) (1)

Notes:

The per share amounts are calculated by dividing the respective NPV-10 before tax numbers by the number of common shares issued and outstanding shares, being 314,215,355 Reserves net to the Company's interest after deduction of royalties

Total Company Reserves Summary

The following tables summarise the total Company reserves and associated net present values discounted at 10% before tax at December 31, 2019 using forecast prices.

