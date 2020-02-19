Log in
CubeSmart Declares First Quarter 2020 Dividend

02/19/2020 | 05:01pm EST

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on self-storage properties, announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per common share for the period ending March 31, 2020. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2020 to common shareholders of record on April 1, 2020.

About the Company

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,202 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2020 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.

The Company’s mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers – through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. 

For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage facility, visit www.cubesmart.com or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.

Company Contact:
CubeSmart
Tim Martin
Chief Financial Officer
610-535-5700

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 639 M
EBIT 2019 207 M
Net income 2019 164 M
Debt 2019 1 925 M
Yield 2019 3,97%
P/E ratio 2019 37,8x
P/E ratio 2020 41,4x
EV / Sales2019 12,8x
EV / Sales2020 12,1x
Capitalization 6 269 M
Chart CUBESMART
Duration : Period :
CubeSmart Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUBESMART
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 32,00  $
Last Close Price 32,39  $
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher P. Marr President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Marianne M. Keler Chairman
Joel Keaton Chief Operating Officer
Timothy M. Martin Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John F. Remondi Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CUBESMART2.89%6 269
PUBLIC STORAGE8.83%40 484
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.9.26%14 946
LIFE STORAGE, INC.8.19%5 541
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC1.17%2 625
SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC6.64%2 356
