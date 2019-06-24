Log in
Cubic : Appoints David F. Melcher as Lead Independent Director

06/24/2019 | 07:01am EDT

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its board of directors approved the appointment of David F. Melcher as lead independent director. Melcher succeeds Edwin A. Guiles, who passed on June 7.

David F. Melcher, Lead Independent Director, Cubic Corporation

"After careful consideration, Cubic's board feels Dave will be a strong successor as lead independent director with his passion for innovation and industry expertise," said Bradley H. Feldmann, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Cubic Corporation. "He has been an asset to our board since joining last year and we thank him for his continued leadership."

Melcher is the former president and chief executive officer of the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA). Prior to his role at AIA, Melcher was the president and chief executive officer of Exelis Inc. and held leadership roles at ITT Corporation. In addition to his corporate achievements, Melcher completed a distinguished 32-year career in the U.S. Army and retired as Lieutenant General.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

 

Cubic Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Cubic Corporation)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cubic-appoints-david-f-melcher-as-lead-independent-director-300872544.html

SOURCE Cubic Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
