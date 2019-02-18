Log in
Cubic : Appoints Mick Spiers as General Manager for Singapore Region

02/18/2019 | 10:01am EST

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18. 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced the appointment of Mick Spiers as general manager, Singapore for Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS). Spiers is responsible for spearheading the company's expansion program in the Asia-Pacific region.

Cubic Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Cubic Corporation)

"Mick's extensive experience with transportation in Asia, along with his passion for urban mobility, smart cities, payment technology and congestion management, make him the ideal candidate for the job," said Tom Walker, senior vice president and managing director of CTS, Asia-Pacific.

"Cubic has pioneered a range of innovative new technologies including contactless ticketing that is now being rolled out in major cities around the world including Sydney and Brisbane. A major part of Mick's work will be to develop the Cubic brand and presence in Asia," added Walker.

Prior to joining Cubic, Spiers was an executive for French transport and technology company Thales, responsible for all business operations of the Revenue Collection Systems business in the Asia-Pacific region. His roles included vice president and chief executive officer of Thales Revenue Collection Systems (RCS) Asia-Pacific; vice president of strategy, marketing, product development and innovation; and company director of Thales New Zealand.

Spiers duties will include overseeing Cubic's current transportation projects in Singapore and expansion into new markets in other growing economies in Asia. "I have a very strong vision about the future of mobility and the role that technology will play in shaping the cities that we live in and getting them moving freely again," said Spiers.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cubic-appoints-mick-spiers-as-general-manager-for-singapore-region-300797118.html

SOURCE Cubic Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
