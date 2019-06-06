Cubic : Awarded Contracts to Deliver Training Support and Equipment for Indo-Pacific Region Customer

SAN DIEGO, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced that its Cubic Global Defense (CGD) business division was awarded several contracts totaling approximately $150 million from various customers in the Indo-Pacific (IPAC) region to provide Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (ACMI), training support for Combat Training Centers and deliver upgrades and maintenance services for the region's live fire ranges. The total value of the awarded contracts includes options to extend as well as support for future overseas exercises and additional services where needed.

"We are committed to delivering the most advanced training systems to ensure our allies have the ability to establish realistic training environments that accurately simulate the complexities of combined arms operations," said Mike Knowles, president of Cubic Global Defense. "We are pleased to leverage our worldwide expertise as the leading provider of instrumented tactical engagement systems to support our customer in the IPAC region."

Cubic's services for Combat Training Centers will include training support in IPAC as well as maintenance and supply of Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems (MILES). Additionally, Cubic will design, build and provide ongoing comprehensive maintenance support for live fire ranges.

