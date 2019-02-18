Log in
Cubic Corporation : Announces Semiannual Dividend

0
02/18/2019

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular semiannual dividend of $0.135 cents per share, payable on March 12, 2019, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2019. Cubic has consistently paid cash dividends to its shareholders since 1971.

Cubic Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Cubic Corporation)

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cubic-corporation-announces-semiannual-dividend-300797409.html

SOURCE Cubic Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
