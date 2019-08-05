Log in
CUBIC CORPORATION

(CUB)
Cubic Corporation : Announces Semiannual Dividend

08/05/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular semiannual dividend of $0.135 per share, payable on September 9, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 30, 2019. Cubic has consistently paid cash dividends to its shareholders since 1971.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cubic-corporation-announces-semiannual-dividend-300896580.html

SOURCE Cubic Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
