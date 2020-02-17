Cubic Corporation : Announces Semiannual Dividend

Log in
02/17/2020

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular semiannual dividend of $0.135 per share, payable on March 12, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 2, 2020. Cubic has consistently paid cash dividends to its shareholders since 1971.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 605 M
EBIT 2020 88,8 M
Net income 2020 43,8 M
Debt 2020 640 M
Yield 2020 0,33%
P/E ratio 2020 49,6x
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,67x
EV / Sales2021 1,52x
Capitalization 2 039 M
Chart CUBIC CORPORATION
Cubic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CUBIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 75,83  $
Last Close Price 65,15  $
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley H. Feldmann Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian LaRoche COO & VP- Cubic mission Solutions
Anshooman Aga Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dan Hedstrom Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Jim Colson Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CUBIC CORPORATION2.49%2 039
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION2.47%131 433
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION12.45%123 446
RAYTHEON3.39%63 256
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION7.84%62 183
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION6.64%54 344
