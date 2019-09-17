Log in
Cubic : Discusses the Power of Mobility to Alleviate Congestion in Cities at Transport Payments Asia Pacific

0
09/17/2019 | 07:16pm EDT

Cubic Transportation Systems to explore importance of artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics for building smarter cities

Cubic Corporation today announced Mick Spiers, general manager of Asia for its Cubic Transportation Systems business division, will be speaking at this year’s Transport Payments Asia Pacific Summit. Taking place September 18–19 in Manila, Philippines, the event provides a forum for transportation experts to discuss how the latest ticketing solutions are supporting new mobility services for urban transport.

Spiers will discuss the potential for Mobility as a Service (MaaS) to reduce congestion in Manila and other cities across Asia. He will also explore how artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and data analytics can be the key ingredients for building smarter cities and eliminating bottlenecks across transport networks.

“Data is now the lifeblood of any transport system and it’s helping transport operators, planners and governments to revolutionize transport networks at an unprecedented rate,” said Spiers. “Some of the world’s most congested cities, including Manila, could be totally transformed through the more effective use of data and the integration of new technologies including AI. I’m excited to discuss this with governments, mobility service providers and operators and other innovative industry partners at the summit.”

Spiers will participate in the following workshop session:

  • Session 8: The Transition to Mobility
    Date/Time:     Thursday, September 19; 2:00 p.m. -3:00 p.m. (local time)
    Location: Dusit Thani Manila, Philippines

By placing mobility at the center of transport system design, cities can better meet the demands of the modern traveler. Cubic is one of the world’s leading integrators of payment, information solutions and related services for intelligent travel applications and strives to improve mobility in the world’s leading cities. In this session, Spiers will discuss how mobility can improve services in Asian markets, Cubic’s work with existing transport systems and how mobility will transform the way we pay for transport services.

“I’ve always been very passionate about the future of mobility and have great faith in how advanced technologies can get our cities moving again,” said Spiers. “It’s one of the reasons I love working at Cubic – we’re helping to build a better world.”

For more information, please follow Cubic Transportation Systems @CubicTS on Twitter and join the social media conversation using #TPAP2019.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.


© Business Wire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved.