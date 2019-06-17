Log in
CUBIC CORPORATION

(CUB)
Cubic : Engage KOV-135 End Cryptographic Unit Receives NSA Certification

06/17/2019

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced its Cubic Global Defense (CGD) business division received certification from the National Security Agency (NSA) for Engage™, its Air Combat Training System Miniature Encryptor (AME). Designated by the NSA as the KOV-135, Engage was previously granted an Interim Approval to Operate (IATO) and was used to secure classified data during the Secure Live, Virtual and Constructive Advanced Training Environment – Advanced Technology Demonstration (SLATE-ATD).

The Engage KOV-135 security architecture solved one of the key pillars of the ATD by demonstrating Multiple Independent Levels of Security (MILS) in a live, virtual and constructive (LVC) advanced training environment. Thirty Engage KOV-135 End Cryptographic Units (ECU) were manufactured for use in both airborne and ground subsystems and they achieved over 100 sorties in an operational environment during the summer of 2018 at Nellis Air Force Base and Naval Air Station Patuxent River.

"Cubic developed Engage KOV-135 ECU as a form-fit-function, drop-in solution for the 3,000 P5 Combat Training System/Tactical Combat Training System (P5CTS/TCTS) pods fielded worldwide," said Jonas Furukrona, vice president and general manager of Air Ranges, Cubic Global Defense. "It is perfectly suited for air combat training systems because of its low-power consumption, high-speed, low recurring cost and novel approach to key management."

The Engage KOV-135 ECUs were embedded in modified P5CTS/TCTS pods for the SLATE-ATD. Operational Flight Program updates performed by Boeing for both F-15 and F/A-18 aircraft enabled the transmission of classified data which the Engage KOV-135 ECU secured during the SLATE-ATD. With its NSA certification, customers worldwide can now request the Engage KOV-135 ECU for their system.

"Our engineering team relentlessly pursued the IATO to ensure SLATE-ATD would be complete within its original three-year schedule. We are extremely grateful to the NSA who accepted and actively participated in the aggressive schedule from start to IATO in less than a year," said Bob Pescatore, program director of Air Ranges, Cubic Global Defense. "AFRL performed heroics in driving programmatic and security policy decisions to pave the way so that the Engage KOV-135 could fly on the Air Force and Navy aircraft. NAVAIR bolstered the effort with testing rigor and their anechoic chamber at Pax River."

Cubic invented the world's first air combat maneuvering instrumentation (ACMI) range in 1972 and remains the leader in air combat training. ACMI has evolved over the past 45 years and has been transformed by the advent of LVC training. To meet this transformational change, Cubic developed the Engage KOV-135 to protect the transmission of classified data for both legacy ACMI and LVC Air Combat Training Systems.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cubics-engage-kov-135-end-cryptographic-unit-receives-nsa-certification-300868130.html

SOURCE Cubic Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
