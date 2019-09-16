Log in
Cubic : Highlights Advanced Multi-Domain Training and C4ISR Solutions at Air, Space and Cyber Conference 2019

09/16/2019

Cubic Global Defense and Cubic Mission Solutions’ capabilities enhance readiness for U.S. Air Force missions

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced its Cubic Global Defense (CGD) and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) business divisions will exhibit industry-leading air combat training systems and integrated Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions at this year’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference (ASC) taking place from September 16–18 in National Harbor, Maryland. With the theme of “expanding the competitive edge,” the Air Force Association’s annual ASC conference is the premier event for defense and aerospace professionals, bringing together key military decision makers and experts from government and industry.

“For decades, we have been providing critical air combat training technologies for USAF missions. Our industry-leading capabilities enable warfighters to truly ‘train as they fight’ by enhancing the live training environment, making it more realistic and cost-efficient,” said Mike Knowles, president of Cubic Global Defense.

“Our expeditionary C4ISR solutions improve resiliency in communications while offering significant lower size, weight and power (SWaP), modularity and reliability to ensure operational success for our warfighters in the most demanding environments,” said Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Mission Solutions.

Cubic will highlight the following solutions at booth #742 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center:

  • Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) Blended Training: as the only provider of fourth and fifth generation fielded interoperable Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (ACMI) and LVC training solutions, Cubic’s ACMI/LVC Multi-Domain Advanced Training Environment coherently links air and ground platforms and sensors with virtual and constructive entities in a secure and tailorable environment. Cubic offers a family of systems that replicate real-world attributes, enabling the development of tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) to support increased proficiency and overall mission readiness.
  • Zeus Suite: The Zeus Suite is a flexible multi-domain C4ISR solution providing forward combat elements, first responders and emergency management teams secure networking and situational awareness. It ensures users have uninterrupted access to real-time intelligence in a multi-domain environment. Zeus is a communications agnostic platform, which provides interfaces with most tactical radio systems in addition to TDL, CDL, SATCOM, Cell Towers, Wi-Fi and Land Mobile Radio Systems. The Zeus Suite is the nucleus of an entire operations center in a single pelican case.

For more information, please visit Cubic’s event page or follow Cubic Global Defense and Cubic Mission Solutions on Twitter at @CubicDefense and @Cubic_MS. Join the social conversation surrounding AFA’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference with #ASC19.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.


© Business Wire 2019
