Cubic : Highlights Transportation Analytics Capabilities at Smart City Expo World Congress 2019

Cubic Transportation Systems will exhibit technologies alongside Microsoft

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced that its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division will be exhibiting analytics capabilities for smart cities at partner Microsoft’s stand during Smart City Expo World Congress. Taking place Nov. 19-21 in Barcelona, Spain, Smart City Expo World Congress is a leading event for cities that is dedicated to creating a better future for cities and citizens worldwide.

“We are a proud partner of Microsoft and are delighted to showcase how our technology integrates with Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform at Smart City Expo World Congress,” said Boris Karsch, vice president of strategy, Cubic Transportation Systems. “Through our partnership, we combine the power of technology with innovative solutions to connect governments, businesses and citizens with services that increase efficiencies, reduce costs and foster more sustainable cities.”

Cubic will exhibit the following at the Microsoft stand #223:

Data Management Analytics Platform (DMAP): Cubic’s DMAP highlights mobility use cases across Barcelona including Twitter sentiment analysis to assess transit system performance, usage of bikes and stations for first mile/last mile transportation, real-time bus arrivals and traffic analytics, among other insights from open data sources in Barcelona.

In 2016, Cubic joined Microsoft CityNext, a global public sector initiative that empowers cities, businesses and citizens to reimagine their futures and cultivate vibrant communities with the use of innovative technology solutions to create opportunities for cities and their citizens.

For more information, follow Cubic @CubicTS on Twitter and join the social media conversation surrounding the event with #SmartCityExpo and #SCEWC19.

