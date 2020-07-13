Log in
Cubic : Partners with Cities to Adapt and Thrive

07/13/2020 | 07:04am EDT

Cubic Transportation Systems releases white paper addressing ways to advance the transportation industry’s role in creating more resilient cities

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division published an industry-guiding white paper titled, “Leveraging Technology to Adapt and Thrive Post-Pandemic.” The white paper discusses how the latest transportation technologies can help cities make transportation networks and services safer, more efficient and resilient in the long term to COVID-19 and other pandemics.

The white paper stems from a global initiative from Cubic called Project Rebound, which aims to rebound and restart cities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 has emphasized weak points within transportation systems and brought new challenges to cities and citizen engagement. It has also provided the industry with a unique time for reflection to learn, adapt and grow to be better positioned to address challenges in the future.

“We have the honor of working alongside some of the most innovative cities and transport agencies in the world,” said Jeff Lowinger, president of Cubic Transportation Systems. “We will continue leveraging our expertise to benefit the entire industry and traveling public by creating safe, equitable, sustainable cities of tomorrow – this has been the goal of our NextCity™ vision from the outset.”

Cubic’s white paper examines the most feasible solutions for cities, transit agencies, tolling authorities and departments of transportation in combating the following current and potential future challenges:

  • Creating safe environments for transport staff and travelers to limit the spread of disease;
  • Building trust in public transportation beyond public safety measures to encourage ridership;
  • Adapting systems to be more flexible and scalable to meet ever-changing demands;
  • Limiting traffic congestion and improving throughput for alternative modes of transportation; and
  • Shaping equitable, sustainable and economically viable transport networks that promote prosperity.

While the pandemic has caused disruption in all industries including transport, it has also exacerbated existing challenges relating to service, access, funding and investment. Cubic’s white paper addresses the need to build more resilient networks that inspire collaboration and take new approaches for managing mobility systems.

“Our core responsibility during this challenging time has been to anticipate our customers’ needs,” said Ian Woodroofe, senior vice president of strategy and business development, Cubic Transportation Systems. “We’ve been working side by side with our global partners to create and deliver solutions that keep people safe, improve efficiencies and give actionable insights to help customers plan for the unknown.”

To learn more, download a complimentary copy of the white paper here.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company’s website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.


© Business Wire 2020
