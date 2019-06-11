Log in
Cubic : Selected to Deliver Video Data Link Solution for the F-35 Lightning II

0
06/11/2019 | 07:01am EDT

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced that its Cubic Mission Solutions business division was selected by Lockheed Martin as the Video Data Link (VDL) provider for the F-35 Lighting II Program. Cubic's VDL capability for the F-35 will significantly increase the aircraft's combat capability and is an essential capability to the overall F-35 follow-on modernization program.

Cubic Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Cubic Corporation)

"We are very pleased to partner with Lockheed Martin to provide a secure video data link capability for the F-35," Mike Twyman, president, Cubic Mission Solutions. "Our team of protected communications experts have decades of experience supplying common data link systems and we look forward to partnering on this critical program."

"With our proven track record of managing a program from development through fielding, along with the proven performance of our software-defined radio products including the Nano Multi-band Miniature Transceiver, we are confident in our ability to deliver a low-risk, cost-effective Video Data Link solution with built-in life cycle enhancements," said James Parys, program director, Cubic Mission Solutions.

Cubic's offering is a secure and mission-enhancing system that easily fits within the allocated Communications, Navigation and Identification (CNI) subsystem volume. The software-defined, radio-based VDL solution features high-performance processing that can support future live video enhancements, while minimizing size, weight, power and cooling (SWAP-C). Cubic's solution enables the F-35 to transmit and receive sensor and metadata to and from multiple ground or airborne units.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cubic-selected-to-deliver-video-data-link-solution-for-the-f-35-lightning-ii-300865073.html

SOURCE Cubic Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
