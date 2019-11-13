Log in
Cubic : Upgrades Next Generation NextBus Platform with Enriched Customer Experience

11/13/2019

Cubic Transportation Systems’ enhanced NextBus offering delivers full suite of management tools to support agencies and travelers

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division’s newly updated NextBus platform is now available to all customers with enhanced features. Cubic's NextBus is a cloud-based solution, delivered as-a-service, that provides real-time passenger information systems to more than 100 transit agencies, organizations, institutions and airports. The upgraded version of the NextBus platform features improved reliability and scalability delivered via the cloud, in addition to an updated look and feel, with enhanced features and a new user interface for an improved overall user experience. Current customers using Cubic’s NextBus platform have access to the Basic Edition, with various features available as add-ons. Cubic will expand its offering with the roll out of more editions with added benefits for both the operator and the rider in the coming months.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005206/en/

Cubic upgrades next generation NextBus platform with enriched customer experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cubic upgrades next generation NextBus platform with enriched customer experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

Under the new software-as-a-service model, the upgraded NextBus is not only more agile and reliable but also brings large transit agency expertise to small- to mid-market transit authorities and organizations. NextBus is now more easily scalable to benefit any- and all-sized transit operators, no matter the number of travelers.

“Cubic’s NextBus platform was the category creator and continues to deliver the industry’s most intuitive real-time passenger information for proactive transit operations,” said Doug Thomas, general manager of NextBus, Cubic Transportation Systems. “Our new and improved platform offers a foundation that enables rapid evaluation, deployment and support of modern transit capabilities built upon our Transport-Management-as-a-Service model. We are thrilled to now offer the new NextBus platform to all our customers.”

The Basic Edition of the NextBus platform allows for up to 10 agency staff users and three years of data and digital asset retention. Key features of the Basic Edition include:

  • Vehicle Arrival and Departure Predictions: vehicle arrival and departure predictions based on agency, stop route or current location.
  • Real-Time Performance Insights and Dashboard: displays live view of data and metrics for the agency and updated each minute, allowing users to track statuses in real-time. Users can customize dashboards with different widgets to display the most important information.
  • Agency Web Portal: web-based agency portal that allows agency staff to self-service, monitor and manage agency fleet, users and settings easily and quickly. Features of the agency portal include maps, messages, reports and configurations capabilities.
  • Rider Mobile Application: the mobile app provides travelers with convenient features including walking directions to the nearest stop route and stop options.
  • Rider Web Portal: a modern and intuitive web-based portal provides travelers with features equivalent with that of the Rider Mobile Application.
  • Open API Integration: flexible, standards-based open to support integration scenarios for the entire transit system.

For more information on Cubic’s NextBus platform, please visit Cubic’s NextBus page. Follow Cubic Transportation Systems @CubicTS on Twitter for the latest updates.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.


© Business Wire 2019
