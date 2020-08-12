Log in
Cubic : Wins Contract from US Special Operations Command to Deliver Satellite and Baseband Communications

08/12/2020 | 07:03am EDT

Cubic Missions Solutions to supply tactical communications equipment and related support services for special operations forces

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) business division was awarded a follow-on, single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract with a ceiling of $172 million from United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to deliver GATR inflatable satellite communications (SATCOM) terminals and baseband communications equipment in support of special operations forces (SOF) communications requirements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200812005229/en/

Cubic wins contract from U.S. Special Operations Command to deliver satellite and baseband communications. (Photo: Business Wire)



“Cubic is an established and trusted partner for USSOCOM, providing special operations forces with leading-edge capabilities that support our customer’s expeditionary and tactical needs,” said Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Missions Solutions. “We are proud to continue our partnership with USSOCOM; this strategic opportunity allows us to continue providing reliable solutions for SOF missions in remote and forward deployed situations.”

The contract consists of five one-year ordering periods for the procurement of Cubic’s 1.2-meter and 2.4-meter GATR inflatable satellite communications terminals. Cubic’s technology not only enables the movement of data, but it also allows for pre-processing of data and rapid sharing of processed information, which is essential to the Hyper Enabled Operator and allows for more informed and timely decision making.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 483 M - -
Net income 2020 -15,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 647 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -149x
Yield 2020 0,48%
Capitalization 1 475 M 1 475 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,43x
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 6 200
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart CUBIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cubic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUBIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 54,71 $
Last Close Price 47,08 $
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley H. Feldmann Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian LaRoche COO & VP- Cubic mission Solutions
Anshooman Aga Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jim Colson Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Bruce G. Blakley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CUBIC CORPORATION-25.94%1 475
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-0.03%109 569
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-27.25%96 928
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-2.40%56 991
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-11.22%45 475
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.71%39 054
