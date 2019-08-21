Cubic : and Miami-Dade DTPW Make Transportation Easier for Travelers with a New Way to Pay

Cubic Transportation Systems modernizes Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works’ EASY Card system with a new mobile and open payment option

Cubic Corporation today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems business division successfully launched open payment technology for the Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works’ (DTPW) EASY Card transit fare system. Open payment technology allows Miami-Dade travelers to easily tap and pay for their journeys with contactless-enabled Visa and Mastercard bank cards, American Express credit cards, mobile phones and wearable devices. Beginning today, travelers can pay fares directly at Metrorail faregates using their contactless-enabled bankcards or digital wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay and Fitbit Pay.

“My administration has been clearly focused on incorporating innovative technologies to make public transportation both hassle-free and appealing,” said Carlos A. Gimenez, mayor of Miami-Dade County. “The launch of contactless payment for our transit riders marks a great step forward for Miami-Dade County.”

With the introduction of open payment, travelers have the flexibility to choose how they pay for their journeys – adding a new level of convenience and accessibility. Contactless payments are processed directly against users’ bankcard accounts, eliminating the need to wait at ticket vending machines and purchase specific transit farecards.

“At Cubic, one of our main focuses is to understand the goals and priorities of the transportation agencies we work with,” said Matt Cole, president of Cubic Transportation Systems. “Delivering a seamless travel experience through cutting-edge technologies is what we strive to do each day and we are very proud to continue supporting Miami-Dade DTPW as it modernizes its transit system.”

“We strive to make it easier to use transit. Now, you can tap your phone or card and go! Tapping to pay with a contactless-enabled bankcard or digital wallet meets the high consumer expectations in today’s age of convenience,” said Alice N. Bravo, P.E., director of Miami-Dade DTPW.

Cubic’s upgraded fare collection system for Miami-Dade DTPW represents a hybrid system drawing from its industry-leading technologies in cities such as New York, Chicago, Sydney, Vancouver and London, bringing Miami-Dade County to the forefront of open payment technology. Miami-Dade County’s move towards contactless payments will help reduce congestion while offering richer customer experiences for travelers, including regular commuters, occasional riders, tourists and visitors to the Miami area.

Miami-Dade DTPW awarded Cubic a contract in 2016 to modernize the EASY Card revenue management system as well as provide 10 years of back office cloud computing and support services.

