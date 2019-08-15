Log in
Cubic : to Deliver CBRND Collective Training Simulation System for Australian Army

08/15/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

Cubic Global Defense to prepare soldiers for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense missions

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced Cubic Defence New Zealand, which operates within its Cubic Global Defense business division, was selected to deliver a new simulation-enabled collective training capability, to better prepare soldiers for chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear defense (CBRND) missions.

The capability will be delivered jointly by Cubic Defence Australia and New Zealand, expanding the offering for the Australian Army Combat Training Centre based in Townsville, North Queensland. The Cubic-developed CBRND training sub-system employs simulated CBRN threats projected within a synthetic environment to live instrumented soldiers in the exercise environment.

“Cubic’s capability includes simulation of detection, casualty status, treatment and weather impacts,” said Miles Macdonald, general manager of Cubic Defence Australia and New Zealand. “The system is capable of projecting synthetic CBRN effects over large numbers of soldiers exercising on Australia’s training areas, enabling highly realistic scenarios to be exercised under simulated battlefield conditions.”

“This training capability allows commanders and their units to experience the tactical and logistical impacts of operations in a CBRN threat environment,” added Macdonald. “It’s about enabling soldiers to realistically undertake threat identification, to test their mitigation and decontamination procedures and to understand the consequence of a threat and their own actions within the safety of a training environment.”

The capability will be incorporated to the training activities available through the Combat Training Centre. Cubic is the market leader in providing live instrumented training capability to armed forces globally. Its training systems replicate the combat environment, allowing performance assessment and development of units and their commanders.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.


© Business Wire 2019
CUBIC CORPORATION23.37%2 067
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION16.74%107 250
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION40.90%104 188
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION47.58%61 152
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION15.02%52 107
RAYTHEON16.37%49 707
