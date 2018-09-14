Cubic : to Demonstrate Industry-leading Air Combat LVC Training Solutions at Air Space Cyber Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced its Cubic Global Defense (CGD) business division will be showcasing its advanced air combat live, virtual and constructive (LVC) training systems at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference (ASC) in National Harbor, Maryland from September 17-19. With the theme of "Multi-Domain Operations: Leveraging the Full Spectrum," the Air Force Association's annual ASC conference is the nation's premier event for defense and aerospace professionals focusing on the latest developments in airpower, space and cyber.

"As the world's leading provider of air combat maneuvering instrumentation (ACMI), we are constantly evolving our air combat training solutions to achieve full-spectrum LVC training," said Mike Knowles, vice president and general manager of Air Ranges, Cubic Global Defense. "In fact, we are the only company to offer a complete air combat training system that is flying in the world today. Cubic's LVC capabilities were unveiled this week during the joint Secure Live, Virtual and Constructive Advanced Training Environment (SLATE) Advanced Technology Demonstration (ATD) and we look forward to demonstrating our advancements at this year's Air Space and Cyber conference."

Cubic will showcase the following air combat and virtual training technologies at booth #609 on the exhibit show floor at the Gaylord National Convention Center:

LVC Training: Cubic is the industry system integrator for the Air Force Research Lab's Secure LVC Advanced Training Environment and Advanced Technology Demonstration (ATD). SLATE ATD uses fourth-generation aircraft with a multi-level encrypted ACMI waveform and airborne subsystems, in both tethered and untethered LVC training scenarios. SLATE ATD is a combination of protocols, standards, hardware and software that is joint, interoperable and supports advanced warfighting concepts.

P5 Combat Training System (CTS/TCTS): Cubic's P5CTS provides real-time and post-mission training for air-to-air, air-to-ground and surface-to-air combat missions by displaying the live-air picture, recording mission data and relaying Time, Space and Positioning Information (TSPI) between participating aircraft during training sorties. Key components of the system include GPS-enabled, aircraft-mounted airborne instrumentation "pods" plus ground stations, which help aircrew conduct, monitor and manage air combat training and post-flight debriefing.

Secure Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (ACMI): Cubic's next-generation Air-Ground Encryptor (NGAGE) is a mature, low-cost, low-risk, form-fit encryption solution readily available to provide increased security for the P5CTS pod and ground station. The NGAGE is also designed to be interoperable with the JSF P5 Internal Subsystem, thereby enhancing fourth/fifth-generation air combat training.

Synthetic Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (SYN-ISR): SYN-ISR supports joint exercises by providing customizable virtual environments with a variety of manned and unmanned sensor feeds. SYN-ISR provides a mobile LVC application that injects live players into the rich geo-specific virtual environment. Cubic will showcase its demo and videos of SYN-ISR, by leveraging existing architecture funded via DARPA, to provide a capability currently in high demand.

Social Media Replication Toolkit (SMART): SMART provides the tools to create social media content within a scalable, dynamic LVC environment for use by Information Operations and Intelligence Analysts in multilevel training exercises.

