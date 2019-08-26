Log in
CUBIC CORPORATION

Cubic : to Offer Industry Insight on the Optimization of Transport Networks at the Australian ITS Summit 2019

08/26/2019 | 07:06am EDT

Cubic Transportation Systems to also showcase latest intelligent transport management technologies

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems’ (CTS) Vice President of Global ITS Strategy Chris Bax, will discuss ways to use the wealth of data collected by our transport networks to reduce congestion at the seventh annual Australian Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Summit, taking place August 28–29. Held in Melbourne, Australia, with the theme of ‘Shaping Future Transport,’ the Australian ITS Summit is one of Australia’s largest events focused on smart mobility and the potential of emerging ITS technologies.

“The data collected by our transport networks can provide valuable insights to transport managers and planners,” said Bax. “It’s important to explore better methods of detecting and analyzing this data so we can proactively manage the network, optimize the use of transport infrastructure and improve the traveler experience.”

Bax will participate in the following session:

  • Session 7: Optimizing and Developing Transport Networks – AI, Data, ADS
    “Detecting, Analyzing and Optimizing – Improving Congestion in NSW”
    Date/Time:     Thursday, August 29; 9:00–10:30 a.m. (local time)
    Location: Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre

Cubic will also showcase its next-generation Transport Management Platform, along with a range of its Trafficware and GRIDSMART capabilities, at booth #4:

  • Cubic Transport Management Platform: Integrated transport and traffic management are critical elements of the multimodal transportation networks of the future – providing individual operators the ability to more effectively manage and push out information to travelers about their systems. Recently commercialized through a contract with Transport for New South Wales, Cubic’s Transport Management Platform embodies the opportunities brought about by the world’s most advanced situational awareness, predictive and machine learning technologies while allowing for the continued operation of legacy systems.
  • Synchro® and SimTraffic® Software: The Synchro® Studio suite of products from Trafficware provides the best in traffic analysis, optimization and simulation applications. The package combines the modeling capabilities of Synchro and the micro-simulation and animation capabilities of SimTraffic® with Trafficware’s 3D viewer to create the ultimate tool kit for any traffic engineer.
  • The GRIDSMART System: The GRIDSMART System is the world’s most trusted and only field-tested, single-camera system that gathers and interprets important traffic data. GRIDSMART empowers traffic engineers to adjust signal timing and traffic flow strategies and enables real-time monitoring and visual assessment.

For more information, please visit cubic.com/transportation or follow @CubicTS on Twitter and join the social media conversation using #ITSSummit.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company’s website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.


© Business Wire 2019
