Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cubic Corporation    CUB

CUBIC CORPORATION

(CUB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cubic : to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the 2019 Citi Global Technology Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 07:06am EDT

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Anshooman Aga will participate in a fireside chat at the 2019 Citi Global Technology Conference in New York, New York on Thursday, September 5 at 1:25 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors may visit the investor relations section of Cubic’s website at www.cubic.com/investor-relations/events-presentations to listen to the audio webcast from the event. The audio webcast will be archived for up to 90 days.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CUBIC CORPORATION
07:06aCUBIC : to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the 2019 Citi Global Technology Con..
BU
08/29CUBIC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/27CUBIC : to Showcase Industry-leading Training Capabilities at Australasian Simul..
BU
08/26CUBIC : to Offer Industry Insight on the Optimization of Transport Networks at t..
BU
08/23PASSENGER INFORMATION SYSTEM : Market 2019 New Innovative Solutions to Boost Glo..
AQ
08/22CUBIC : Executive Helps Professionals Sharpen Career Development Skills at Sharp..
BU
08/21CUBIC : and Miami-Dade DTPW Make Transportation Easier for Travelers with a New ..
BU
08/15CUBIC : to Deliver CBRND Collective Training Simulation System for Australian Ar..
BU
08/14CUBIC : Takes Home Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Awards
BU
08/08CUBIC : Announces European Compliant Tactical Data Solution with DTECH M3-SE-CE-..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 466 M
EBIT 2019 84,6 M
Net income 2019 49,3 M
Debt 2019 274 M
Yield 2019 0,35%
P/E ratio 2019 43,0x
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,64x
EV / Sales2020 1,51x
Capitalization 2 136 M
Chart CUBIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cubic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUBIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 77,80  $
Last Close Price 68,52  $
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley H. Feldmann Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Anshooman Aga Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dan Hedstrom Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John H. Warner Independent Director
Bruce G. Blakley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CUBIC CORPORATION27.50%2 136
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION16.99%109 467
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION45.50%107 585
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION48.59%61 571
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION17.96%53 436
RAYTHEON16.33%49 975
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group