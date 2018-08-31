Cubic : to Showcase Advanced Training and C4ISR Solutions at Australia's Land Forces 2018

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced its Cubic Global Defense (CGD) and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) business divisions will showcase innovative defense training and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions at Land Forces in Adelaide, Australia from September 4-6. Land Forces is an international industry exposition showcasing equipment, technology and services for the armies of the Indo-Pacific region.

"The Australasian region continues to be an important area of growth for Cubic," said Dave Buss, president of Cubic Global Defense. "Our training solutions deliver quantifiable results and predictive analysis to accelerate training efficiency and Land Forces is the ideal opportunity for us to showcase the latest developments in our NextTraining™ strategy."

"We look forward to the opportunity to showcase our fully integrated and deployable communications capabilities at Land Forces," said Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Mission Solutions. "Our expeditionary C4ISR solutions improve resiliency in communications while offering extreme modularity, reliability as well as power capabilities to ensure operational success at the tactical edge."

Cubic will be showcasing the following solutions at booth #1C3 on the exhibition floor of the Adelaide Convention Centre:

Atlas Strike: The Atlas Strike platform is an integrated and flexible software-defined C4ISR solution, which provides combat elements with the tools to enable precision targeting, strike and enhanced situational awareness. With the Unified Video server at its core, the Atlas Strike platform increases performance, reduces manpower needs and decreases satellite transmission rates by up to 50 percent.

Synthetic Wrap: Synthetic Wrap technology is the art of providing battle-winning niche capabilities to real instrumented training. These capabilities, which are wholly virtual or a hybrid of real and virtual, wrap a contextual layer of synthetic systems around company, battalion or formation training exercises on the ground. It is distributed through Cubic's state-of-the-art Long-Term Evolution (LTE) network, which provides a platform of huge bandwidth to carry all the essential components of integrated Synthetic Wrap. Synthetic Wrap is being demonstrated at Australian Defence Force training at the Cultana Training Area.

Exercise Control (EXCON) and After Action Review (AAR): CATS Metrix ™ is used for Exercise Control (EXCON) and After Action Review (AAR) by operators and instructors to plan, conduct, control, monitor, record, debrief and evaluate live force-on-force training from Squad to Brigade Level. EXONAUT ™ is a world-leading training and exercise management platform that supports the design, development, delivery and evaluation of activities which aim to build or verify capability. It is easily integrated with Cubic's CATS Metrix to increase training design and management effectiveness.

Satellite Communications (SATCOM) : Cubic's 1.2-meter inflatable, ultra-portable GATR antenna systems enables comparable performance to rigid deployable products of similar size, with up to 85 percent reduction in the logistical size and weight of those systems.

Secure Networking Solutions: Cubic's new M3X secure networking product line boasts the industry's lowest size, weight and power (SWaP), allowing users to operate in austere environments with ruggedized modules consisting of a network switch, router, application server and smart battery power.

Follow Cubic Global Defense at @CubicDefense and Cubic Mission Solutions @Cubic_MS on Twitter and join the social conversation with #LandForces2018.

