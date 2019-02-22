Cubic : to Showcase Industry-leading Training and C4ISR Solutions at Avalon 2019

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced its Cubic Global Defense (CGD) and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) business divisions will showcase defense training and Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions at Avalon 2019. Avalon is the Australian International Aerospace and Defence Exposition, taking place February 26–March 3. The exposition attracts senior defense industry, military and government decision makers from around the world, as well as representatives of civil aviation, air transport and aerospace.

"As the world's leading provider of air combat maneuvering instrumentation, we are constantly innovating our training capabilities to meet the needs of our customers," said Mike Knowles, president, Cubic Global Defense. "Our game-changing live, virtual and constructive advanced training environment gives warfighters the ability to securely train, test and measure combat readiness like never before."

Cubic Global Defense will exhibit the following solutions at booth #1A10 at the Avalon Airport, Geelong:

Secure Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) Training: As the industry system integrator for the Air Force Research Laboratory's (AFRL) Secure LVC Advanced Training Environment (SLATE) Advanced Technology Demonstration (ATD), Cubic supported the development and demonstration of a new multi-level secure system with fifth-generation Advanced Training Waveform (5G-ATW), using operational fighter aircraft and range ground stations as part of this revolutionary LVC solution for air combat training. Cubic's new ACMI/LVC solution leverages this breakthrough in LVC technology to deliver seamless integration into fighter cockpits today, while providing interoperability with Cubic's other ACMI systems.

Next-Generation Air Ground Encryptor: Engage™ KOV-135 is a Type-1 (pending NSA certification) End Cryptographic Unit developed to solve the information assurance deficiency for embedment in an Air Combat Training System (ACTS) pod. Until now, no encryption device met all the ACTS requirements to protect tactics, techniques and procedures for advanced weapons training. Engage supports either single-level architecture or Multiple Independent Levels of Security (MILS) encryption without modification.

JSF P5 and P5 Combat Training System (P5CTS): Cubic's JSF P5 and P5CTS are the leading ACMI solutions worldwide that relay Time, Space and Position Information (TSPI) between participating aircraft during training sorties. These air combat training systems enable real-time, live monitoring of air-to-air, air-to-ground and surface-to-air training scenarios, as well as recorded mission data for post-mission analysis.

Bandit Board: Bandit Board is an integrated low-cost tactical training capability that transmits the live P5 Combat Training System display on a kneeboard tablet of a pilot in an aggressor "Red Air" aircraft. With this innovative enhancement, "Red Air" now has a high-fidelity, real-time picture of all players in combat training exercise, transforming a second-or third-generation aircraft into a formidable opponent.

"Cubic's solutions support the expeditionary and tactical needs of our military and allied forces, giving warfighters real-time insights and intelligence even in the most austere environments," said Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Mission Solutions. "Our cutting-edge capabilities enable armed forces to effectively make informed critical decisions on the battlefield."

Cubic Mission Solutions will exhibit the following solutions at the show:

Atlas Strike: The Atlas Strike is an integrated and flexible software-defined C4ISR solution, which provides combat commanders the tools to enable precision targeting, kinetic strike and enhanced situational awareness of the battlespace. With Cubic's M3-SE hardware and Unified Video software at its core, the Atlas Strike platform increases performance, reduces manpower needs and decreases Full Motion Video satellite transmission rates by up to 50 percent.

Ikena ISR: Ikena ISR utilizes video algorithms and leverages graphics processing units (GPU) to tackle complex video processing problems. Ikena ISR enhances video in real-time to correct camera shake, low light, haze, lens distortion and interlacing to view the previously obscured and extend the range and capabilities of video sensor systems.

