Cubic : to Showcase Multi-Domain LVC Advanced Training Environment for Fighter Pilots at International Paris Air Show 2019

06/16/2019 | 01:01am EDT

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced its Cubic Global Defense (CGD) business division will exhibit its advanced air combat training systems at this year's International Paris Air Show from June 17–23 at the Le Bourget Airport in Paris, France. The 53rd International Paris Air Show will bring together key players in the aerospace industry from around the world for a weeklong event consisting of the latest technological innovations, product demonstrations and commercial opportunities.

Cubic Global Defense's breakthrough LVC capabilities enhance training for today's warfighter

"For nearly five decades, Cubic has continued to revolutionize air combat training to benefit the United States and our allied nations. Today, we are the only provider of fourth and fifth generation fielded interoperable Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (ACMI) and Live, Virtual, and Constructive (LVC) training solutions," said Mike Knowles, president of Cubic Global Defense.

"In fact, Cubic stands alone as the only company that has flown Secure/Joint ACMI/LVC and built a true multi-domain hardware and software infrastructure that has been tested and proven in operational fighter cockpits. Our Multi-Domain Advanced Training Environment is a must see this year at Le Bourget," added Knowles.   

Cubic will highlight the following solutions at the Le Bourget Airport in the U.S. Partnership Pavilion Hall 3, stand #3-E161:

  • Multi-Domain Advanced Training Environment: Cubic's ACMI/LVC Multi-Domain Advanced Training Environment coherently links air and ground platforms and sensors with virtual and constructive entities in a secure and tailorable environment. Cubic's Multi-Domain Advanced Training Environment is a family of systems that replicate real-world attributes, enabling the development of tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) to support increased proficiency and overall mission readiness.
  • Individual Combat Aircrew Display System (ICADS®): ICADS is an advanced Windows-based aircrew combat display and debrief software system that supports individual pilot, squadron-level or mass, live and debriefing operations. ICADS is highly portable and operates with air combat training systems on a fixed range or in the range-less/autonomous mode. Utilizing ICADS and the P5CTS Live Monitor capability, Range Training Officers can reduce risk, coordinate with pilots in real time, manage training objectives, and record data for playback at aircrew debriefs. 

For more information, please visit Cubic's event page or follow Cubic Global Defense on Twitter at @CubicDefense. Join the social conversation surrounding the International Paris Air Show with #PAS19.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

Cubic Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Cubic Corporation)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cubic-to-showcase-multi-domain-lvc-advanced-training-environment-for-fighter-pilots-at-international-paris-air-show-2019-300868133.html

SOURCE Cubic Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
