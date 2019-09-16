Log in
CUDA OIL AND GAS INC

(CUDA)
Cuda Oil and Gas : Announces a New Corporate Presentation Detailing Its Strategic Shift to a Pure-Play High Net-back Light Oil Producer in the Powder River Basin, Wyoming

09/16/2019 | 07:01am EDT

CALGARY, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. ("Cuda" or the "Company") (TSXV: CUDA) is pleased to announce that it has posted a new corporate presentation at www.cudaoilandgas.com.  The presentation provides extensive detail on its strategic focus on its primary assets in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. Announces a New Corporate Presentation Detailing Its Strategic Shift to a Pure-Play High Net-back Light Oil Producer in the Powder River Basin, Wyoming (CNW Group/Cuda Oil and Gas Incorporated)

Glenn Dawson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cuda stated: "Our position in the Powder River Basin offers multiple scalable, low-risk exploration and development opportunities. Unlike many other basins in North America, the Powder River Basin has ample take-away capacity which translates into some of the industry's highest netback oil production. As we have outlined in our new corporate presentation, there are several material operating milestones through the end of 2019. We look forward to updating the market on our progress."

About Cuda Oil and Gas Inc.

Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. is engaged in the business of exploring for, developing and producing oil and natural gas, and acquiring oil and natural gas properties across North America.  The Cuda management team has worked closely together for over 20 years in both private and public company environments and has an established track record of delivering strong shareholder returns.  Cuda will continue to implement its proven strategy of exploring, acquiring, and exploiting with a long-term focus on large, light oil resource- based assets across North America including significant operational experience in the United States.  The Cuda management team brings a full spectrum of geotechnical, engineering, negotiating and financial experience to its investment decisions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cuda-oil-and-gas-inc-announces-a-new-corporate-presentation-detailing-its-strategic-shift-to-a-pure-play-high-net-back-light-oil-producer-in-the-powder-river-basin-wyoming-300918406.html

SOURCE Cuda Oil and Gas Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2019
