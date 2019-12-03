CuDeco : Extension of Time to Hold 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM)

BRISBANE

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

3 December 2019

CUDECO LIMITED (RECEIVERS AND MANAGERS APPOINTED) (ADMINISTRATORS APPOINTED) ACN 000 317 251 (THE COMPANY)

ABN 14 000 317 251

Extension of Time to Hold 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Matthew Joiner and Jeremy Nipps of Cor Cordis (the Administrators), were appointed Joint and Several Voluntary Administrators of the Company on 5 July 2019.

The Administrators give notice that Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) granted the Company relief from section 250N of the Corporations Act 2001 (the Act) to hold its 2019 AGM (the EOT Application).

Under section 250P of the Act, ASIC has extended the period within which section 250N of the Act requires the Company to hold its 2019 AGM to the date that is 2 months after the financial reporting deferral period provided by ASIC Instrument 19-1205, as mentioned below.

Accordingly, if the financial reporting deferral period expires on 31 March 2020, then the Company must hold its 2019 AGM by 31 May 2020.

Application for Relief from Lodging Financial Reports

The EOT Application was considered by ASIC concurrently with an application by the Administrators for financial reporting relief (Financial Relief Application).

Under ASIC Instrument 19-1205, the Company's financial reporting obligations have been deferred until the earlier of:

31 March 2020; or the date on which a disclosure document is lodged with ASIC in relation to any offer for issue or sale of securities that requires disclosure to investors under Chapter 6D of the Act; or the date on which the Company is reinstated to quotation; or the date that the Company ceases to be under external administration.

A copy of ASIC Instrument 19-1205 is attached to this announcement.

