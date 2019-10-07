Cue Biopharma Promotes Dr. Anish Suri to President and CSO

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the body, announced today the promotion of Anish Suri, Ph.D., to the role of president in addition to his current role as chief scientific officer. As president, Dr. Suri will assume operational and management oversight of corporate functions, as well as research and development activities.



Building upon the recent success of entering clinical development with its lead drug candidate CUE-101, the company plans to augment its senior management team with a number of key hires through 2020.

“Anish has demonstrated outstanding leadership abilities in addition to his deep understanding and commitment to the scientific promise of our Immuno-STAT™ platform, which will help him lead Cue Biopharma as we execute on this next phase of growth,” said Daniel Passeri, chief executive officer of Cue Biopharma. “In his expanded role, we believe Anish will be highly successful in further differentiating Cue Biopharma from other immunotherapy companies and help us realize our full potential through further integration of our operational functions, enhancing productivity and efficiency and by continuing to drive toward operational excellence.”

“I am pleased to assume the role of president and chief scientific officer and look forward to continue working closely with Dan to further enhance and accelerate our growth. This is an exciting time at Cue Biopharma with our lead drug candidate, CUE-101, now in the clinic, and as we advance additional candidates based on our Immuno-STAT platform to bring the promise of selective immune modulation to patients afflicted with cancer and autoimmune disease. I very much look forward to leading the company through the next phase of its evolution, on our way to becoming a premier innovator of breakthrough immunotherapies,” said Anish Suri, Ph.D.

Anish Suri Biography

Dr. Anish Suri is an immunologist with extensive experience in basic and translational research focused on immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, transplantation rejection, and inflammation. Prior to joining Cue Biopharma as chief scientific officer in July 2018, he held roles of increasing responsibility at Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, including a key leadership position overseeing strategic Immunoscience initiatives. Prior to Janssen, he was responsible for providing strategic guidance to immuno-oncology and immunology drug discovery programs at Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharmaceutical Research Institute. Prior to his work in the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Suri was assistant professor of pathology and immunology at Washington University School of Medicine. He received his Ph.D. in immunology from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the body to transform the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) is designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.

Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in the design and clinical development of protein biologics, immunology and immuno-oncology.

