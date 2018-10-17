Cue Energy Resources : 2018 Annual Report

Section Heading

About Us

Cue Energy Resources is an oil and gas production and exploration company with production assets in Indonesia and New Zealand and exploration assets in Australia and Indonesia. Ofﬁces are located in Melbourne, Australia and Jakarta, Indonesia.

Contents

Joint Operations 2

Chairman's Overview 3

CEO Report and Overview of Operations and Finances 5

Reserves and Resources Summary 9

Directors' Report 14

Auditor's Independence Declaration 26

Directors' Declaration 27

Consolidated Statement of Proﬁt or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 28

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 30

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 31

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 32

Notes to the Financial Statements 33

Independent Auditor's Report 63

Shareholder Information 67

WWW.CUENRG.COM.AU

Cover Image: Oyong Well Head Platform after conversion to gas only production.

AUSTRALIA

INDONESIA

Carnarvon Basin Permits Interests

WA-359-P

Cue (Operator) 100%

WA-389-P

Cue (Operator) 100%

WA-409-P

Cue 20%

BP (Operator) 80%

NEW ZEALAND

Maari and Manaia Oil Fields Interests

PMP 38160

OMV (Operator) 69%

Horizon 26%Cue

1 Approval pending from the Government of Indonesia for ownership changes to non-Cue participants.

Mahato PSC Interests1

Texcal (Operator) 51%

Central Sumatra Energy 16.5%

Bow Energy 20%

Cue 12.50%

Mahakam Hilir PSC

Interests

Cue (Operator) 100%

Sampang PSC

Interests

Ophir Energy (Operator) 45%

SPC 40%

Cue 15%

5%

Chairman's Overview

Alastair McGregor

Dear Shareholders,

In this my ﬁrst Chairman's statement I am very pleased to report that we have had a smooth transition in ownership structure, with O.G. Oil & Gas acquiring a controlling interest in New Zealand Oil & Gas during 2018 and new members joining the Cue Board of Directors. The new board of directors combines both experience and diversiﬁcation. We welcome Peter Hood and Richard Malcolm on to the board as independent directors with considerable experience in the oil and gas industry. The Cue board and management team intends to leverage this expertise to further develop and add value to the business.

Cue reported a proﬁt of $7.74 million for the ﬁnancial year 2018 and increased its cash reserves by $4.56 million to $16.98 million. This is a direct result of our improved cost control and increased revenues from the Maari ﬁelds, New Zealand and the Sampang PSC, Indonesia.

We see the lronbark prospect in WA-359-P off Australia's northwest shelf being at the center of the company's strategy in the coming year. This is a world class exploration asset that the board is actively looking to pursue. Considerable work has been done to bring lronbark to market. In doing so it has attracted interest from BP, who hold an option to acquire a 42.5% equity interest in the WA-359-P permit. Further, in November 2017, Beach Energy signed a farm-in agreement with Cue to take a 21% equity interest and fund 4% of Cue's costs of the lronbark-1 exploration well. The Beach Energy farm-in agreement is conditional on BP exercising its option. We are now exploring funding options for Cue's share of the lronbark-1 exploration well.

For a long time now Cue has had exposure to exploration and production in Indonesia. This is not always the easiest of operating environments, however we are pleased to see good progress in this geography. The Paus Biru-1 well in Sampang PSC, Indonesia is due to be drilled later this year. We believe that this well has the potential to increase gas production and extend the life of the permit.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank our staff in Australia and Indonesia. I acknowledge the work of the previous board and thank Matthew Boyall for managing the company during this time of change.

With a sustainable business and the exciting prospect of Iron bark, I look forward to a successful future for Cue.

Sincerely

___________________________ Alastair McGregor Non-Executive Chairman

24 September 2018

Chairman's Overview