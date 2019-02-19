Cue Energy Resources : Appendix 4D & Half Year Report

Cue Energy Resources Limited Appendix 4D Half-year report 1. Company details Name of entity: Cue Energy Resources Limited ABN: 45 066 383 971 Reporting period: For the half-year ended 31 December 2018 Previous period: For the half-year ended 31 December 2017

2. Results for announcement to the market $'000

Revenues from ordinary activities

Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of Cue Energy Resources Limited

Profit for the half-year attributable to the owners of Cue Energy Resources Limited

Up up up

5% to 13,396

34.6% to 4,625

34.6% to 4,625

Dividends

There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current financial period.

Comments

The profit for the consolidated entity after providing for income tax amounted to $4.63 million (31 December 2017: $3.44 million).

Financial position

The net assets of the consolidated entity increased by $4.23 million to $37.5 million for the period ended 31 December 2018 (2017: $33.27 million).

Operating results for the half year

The Group reported a net profit after tax of $4.63 million for the period ended 31 December 2018, an increase of $1.19 million from its $3.44 million profit in 2017.

Production revenue for the period of $13.4 million, an increase of $0.65 million from the previous period (2017: $12.75 million). Production costs decreased to $7.43 million (2017: $9.08 million).

Cash position

The consolidated cash and cash equivalents of the Group as at 31 December 2018 were $20.99 million and have increased by $4.01 million since the year ended 30 June 2018 ($16.98 million) largely due to reduction in production costs.

3. Net tangible assets

Net tangible assets per ordinary security

Reporting Previous period period Cents Cents 5.37 4.68

4. Control gained over entities

Not applicable.

5. Loss of control over entities

Not applicable.

6. Dividends

Current period

There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current financial period.

Previous period

There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the previous financial period.

7. Details of associates and joint venture entities

Not applicable.

8. Foreign entities

Details of origin of accounting standards used in compiling the report:

Not applicable.

9. Audit qualification or review

Details of audit/review dispute or qualification (if any):

The financial statements were subject to a review by the auditors and the review report is attached as part of the Interim Financial Report.

10. Attachments

Details of attachments (if any):

The Interim Financial Report of Cue Energy Resources Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 is attached.

11. Signed

Date: 19 February 2019

Alastair McGregor

Non-Executive Chairman

Cue Energy Resources Limited

ABN 45 066 383 971

Interim Financial Report - 31 December 2018

Cue Energy Resources Limited Contents

31 December 2018

Corporate directory 2

Activity review 3

Directors' report 7

Auditor's independence declaration 9

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income 10

Statement of financial position 11

Statement of changes in equity 12

Statement of cash flows 13

Notes to the financial statements 14

Directors' declaration 19

Independent auditor's review report to the members of Cue Energy Resources Limited 20

1