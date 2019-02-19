Cue Energy Resources : Appendix 4D & Half Year Report

|
Cue Energy Resources Limited
Appendix 4D
Half-year report
1. Company details
Name of entity:
Cue Energy Resources Limited
ABN:
45 066 383 971
Reporting period:
For the half-year ended 31 December 2018
Previous period:
For the half-year ended 31 December 2017
2. Results for announcement to the market $'000
Revenues from ordinary activities
Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of Cue Energy Resources Limited
Profit for the half-year attributable to the owners of Cue Energy Resources Limited
Up up up
5% to 13,396
34.6% to 4,625
34.6% to 4,625
Dividends
There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current financial period.
Comments
The profit for the consolidated entity after providing for income tax amounted to $4.63 million (31 December 2017: $3.44 million).
Financial position
The net assets of the consolidated entity increased by $4.23 million to $37.5 million for the period ended 31 December 2018 (2017: $33.27 million).
Operating results for the half year
The Group reported a net profit after tax of $4.63 million for the period ended 31 December 2018, an increase of $1.19 million from its $3.44 million profit in 2017.
Production revenue for the period of $13.4 million, an increase of $0.65 million from the previous period (2017: $12.75 million). Production costs decreased to $7.43 million (2017: $9.08 million).
Cash position
The consolidated cash and cash equivalents of the Group as at 31 December 2018 were $20.99 million and have increased by $4.01 million since the year ended 30 June 2018 ($16.98 million) largely due to reduction in production costs.
3. Net tangible assets
Net tangible assets per ordinary security
Reporting
Previous
period
period
Cents
Cents
5.37
4.68
4. Control gained over entities
Not applicable.
5. Loss of control over entities
Not applicable.
6. Dividends
Current period
There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current financial period.
Previous period
There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the previous financial period.
7. Details of associates and joint venture entities
Not applicable.
8. Foreign entities
Details of origin of accounting standards used in compiling the report:
Not applicable.
9. Audit qualification or review
Details of audit/review dispute or qualification (if any):
The financial statements were subject to a review by the auditors and the review report is attached as part of the Interim Financial Report.
10. Attachments
Details of attachments (if any):
The Interim Financial Report of Cue Energy Resources Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 is attached.
11. Signed
Date: 19 February 2019
Alastair McGregor
Non-Executive Chairman
