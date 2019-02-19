Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Cue Energy Resources Limited    CUE   AU000000CUE9

CUE ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED

(CUE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/18
0.061 AUD   -6.15%
06:24pCUE ENERGY RESOURCES : FY2019 First Half Results
PU
06:24pCUE ENERGY RESOURCES : Appendix 4D & Half Year Report
PU
02/14Cue Energy - Ironbark rig contract signed
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cue Energy Resources : FY2019 First Half Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 06:24pm EST

ABN 45 066 383 971

FY2019 First Half Results

Melbourne, Australia 19 February 2019: Cue Energy Resources Limited today announced its FY2019 first half results, displaying strong cashflow generation and profitability and operational success with execution of Ironbark agreements and gas discovery in the Sampang PSC.

H1 2019 highlights

  • $4.63 million after tax profit, a 35% increase on H1 FY2018

  • $6.34 million Operating cashflow, with cash balance of $20.99million

  • WA-359-P farmout executed with New Zealand Oil & Gas

  • Ironbark conditional funding secured and BP well planning underway

  • Gas discovery from the Paus Biru-1 exploration well in Sampang PSC

Cue CEO Matthew Boyall said the H1 2019 results showed the outcomes of Cue's focus on maintaining a sustainable business while providing opportunities for future growth, including the potentially company changing Ironbark prospect in WA-359-P.

"Cue has generated strong cashflow over the half year. Our production assets have performed well and costs have been maintained, which has provided a $3.3 million net cash flow, contributing to our $20.99 million cash balance."

"The increased cash available has enabled Cue to maintain a 21.5% participating interest in the Ironbark prospect in WA-359-P after executing a 15% farmout to New Zealand Oil & Gas during the half year. We also signed an agreement with BP, Beach Energy and New Zealand Oil & Gas which completed the funding for the Ironbark-1 well, subject to conditions, and saw BP take on the well planning on behalf of Cue."

"As another major milestone in the drilling of the Ironbark prospect, last week we announced the signing of a contract with the Ocean Apex drilling rig to drill the Ironbark-1 exploration well. Ironbark provides a company changing opportunity for Cue if successful."

Mr Boyall also highlighted the gas discovery from the Paus Biru-1 well during the half year.

"The Paus-Biru-1 gas discovery highlighted the exploration potential that remains in the Sampang PSC. A Plan of Development is now being prepared by the Operator, with commercialisation expected through existing infrastructure to existing customers"

Further details of the results can be reviewed in the Appendix 4D and Interim Financial report to 31 Dec 2018 released today.

About Cue Energy:

Cue Energy Resources Limited is an Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:CUE) listed oil and gas exploration and production company. Cue's FY18 revenue was A$24million from oil production in the Maari field, offshore New Zealand and oil and gas production in Sampang PSC, Indonesia. Cue has operated and non-operated interests in exploration permits in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia and onshore Indonesia.

T +61 3 8610 4000 F +61 3 9614 2142 E mail@cuenrg.com.au www.cuenrg.com.au

Level 3, 10 Queen Street, Melbourne Victoria 3000, Australia

Disclaimer

Cue Energy Resources Limited published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 23:23:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CUE ENERGY RESOURCES LIMIT
06:24pCUE ENERGY RESOURCES : FY2019 First Half Results
PU
06:24pCUE ENERGY RESOURCES : Appendix 4D & Half Year Report
PU
02/14Cue Energy - Ironbark rig contract signed
AQ
02/12CUE ENERGY RESOURCES : Ironbark rig contract signed
PU
01/29CUE ENERGY RESOURCES : Quarterly Report for Period Ended 31 December 2018
PU
01/07CUE ENERGY RESOURCES : General Meeting Presentation
PU
01/07CUE ENERGY RESOURCES : Results of Meeting
PU
2018CUE ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED : - Gas Discovery at Paus Biru-1
AQ
2018OPHIR ENERGY : in Indonesia Gas Find
AQ
2018CUE ENERGY RESOURCES : Gas Discovery at Paus Biru-1
PU
More news
Chart CUE ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cue Energy Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Boyall Chief Executive Officer
Alastair McGregor Chairman
Melanie Jaye Leydin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Samuel Kellner Non-Executive Director
Roderick David Ritchie Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CUE ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED4.84%32
CONOCOPHILLIPS12.56%80 794
CNOOC LTD13.32%77 714
EOG RESOURCES14.95%58 135
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION9.47%50 730
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD11.93%33 401
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.