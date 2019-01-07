Cue Energy Resources : General Meeting Presentation

CUE ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED

ASX:CUE

General Meeting of Shareholders 8 January 2019

Disclaimer and Important Notice

This presentation is for the sole purpose of preliminary background information to enable recipients to review the business activities of Cue Energy Resources Limited(ASX: CUE). The material provided does not constitute an invitation, solicitation, recommendation or an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities.

Various statements in this document constitute statements relating to intentions, future acts and events. Such statements are generally classified as forward looking statements and involve known risks, expectations, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause those future acts, events and circumstances to differ from the way or manner in which they are expressly or impliedly portrayed herein.

Some of the more important of these risks, expectations and uncertainties are pricing and production levels from the properties in which Cue Energy Resources Limited has interests, and the extent of the recoverable reserves at those properties. In addition, Cue Energy Resources Limited has a number of exploration permits. Exploration for oil and gas is expensive, speculative and subject to a wide range of risks. Individual investors should consider these matters in light of their personal circumstances (including financial and taxation affairs) and seek professional advice from their accountant, lawyer or other professional adviser as to the suitability for them of an investment in the Cue Energy Resources Limited.

Cue Energy Resources Limited and its directors and representatives accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding any error or omission or change in the information in this presentation or any other information made available to a person or any obligation to furnish the person with further information.

Prospective Resource Estimates Cautionary Statement

The estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recoverable by the application of a future development project(s) relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Exploration, appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons.

General Meeting of Shareholders

Tuesday 8 January 2019

Resolution to be voted on:

CUE Exploration to sell 15% participating interest in WA-359-P and grant an option to acquire 5.36% participating interest in WA-409-P to NZOGIPL

• Ironbark has potential to add a step change in Cue's value if successful

• The proposed transactions represent the best option for Cue to fund an exploration well to test the Ironbark prospect

• The consideration to be received by Cue is equal to or greater than the agreements with BP and Beach Energy which set the benchmark for negotiation

• WA-359-P permit currently expires in April 2019 and a without a clear pathway to drilling Ironbark-1 an extension may not be granted by the Regulator

Ironbark - Company Changing Opportunity

Agreements provide a clear path to the drilling of Ironbark-1

Ironbark provides a transformative opportunity for Cue

15 Tcf(1) prospective recoverable gas in the Carnarvon Basin (100%, unrisked)

50km from North West Shelf LNG infrastructure provides access to commercialization

October 2016 BP agreements - 42.5% option in WA-359-P - 80% farm in to WA-409-P

November 2017 Beach Energy Agreements - 21% farm-in to WA-359-P, conditional on BP - 7.5% option in WA-409-P

26 October 2018 agreements(2) provide a clear path to drilling the Ironbark-1 exploration well - New Zealand Oil & Gas 15% WA-359-P farm in

New Zealand Oil and Gas 5.36% WA-409-P option

Cue , BP , Beach Energy, New Zealand Oil & Gas Coordination Agreement

1. Refer to the Prospective Resources Cautionary Statement on slide 2

2. See ASX announcements: 26 October 2018

New Zealand Oil & Gas Agreements

WA-359-P farm in and WA-409-P option