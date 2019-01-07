Cue Energy Resources : Results of Meeting

Log in
ABN 45 066 383 971

8 January 2019

ASX Market Announcements ASX Limited

Level 4

Stock Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution as set out in the attached proxy summary.

Yours faithfully

CUE ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED

MELANIE LEYDIN

Company Secretary

+61 3 8610 4000

1

F +61 3 9614 2142

1

E mail@cuenrg.com.au

1

www.cuenrg.com.au

Level 3, 10 Queen Street, Melbourne Victoria 3000, Australia

CUE ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED

2019 General Meeting Tuesday, 8th January 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

Resolution

Show

of Hands or Poll

1. CUE Exploration to sell 15% participating interest in WA-359-P and grant an option to acquire 5.36% participating interest in WA-409-P to NZOGIPL

OrdinaryP

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies (as at proxy close)

For

Against

Proxy's Discretion

Abstain/ Excluded

134,499,221

2,346,600

429,693

32,000

*Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Number of votes cast on the poll (where applicable)

For

Against

Abstain*

134,928,914

2,346,600

32,000

Not Carried

Carried

Disclaimer

Cue Energy Resources Limited published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 02:03:05 UTC
