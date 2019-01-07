Cue Energy Resources : Results of Meeting

ABN 45 066 383 971

8 January 2019

ASX Market Announcements

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution as set out in the attached proxy summary.

CUE ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED

CUE ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED

2019 General Meeting Tuesday, 8th January 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

Resolution

Show

of Hands or Poll

1. CUE Exploration to sell 15% participating interest in WA-359-P and grant an option to acquire 5.36% participating interest in WA-409-P to NZOGIPL

OrdinaryP

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies (as at proxy close) For Against Proxy's Discretion Abstain/ Excluded 134,499,221 2,346,600 429,693 32,000

*Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Number of votes cast on the poll (where applicable) For Against Abstain* 134,928,914 2,346,600 32,000

Not Carried

Carried