Cue Energy Resources : Results of Meeting

8 January 2019
RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution as set out in the attached proxy summary.
CUE ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
MELANIE LEYDIN
Company Secretary
CUE ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
2019 General Meeting Tuesday, 8th January 2019
Voting Results
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)
Show
of Hands or Poll
1. CUE Exploration to sell 15% participating interest in WA-359-P and grant an option to acquire 5.36% participating interest in WA-409-P to NZOGIPL
OrdinaryP
|
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies (as at proxy close)
|
For
|
Against
|
Proxy's Discretion
|
Abstain/ Excluded
|
134,499,221
|
2,346,600
|
429,693
|
32,000
*Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
|
Number of votes cast on the poll (where applicable)
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain*
|
134,928,914
|
2,346,600
|
32,000
Carried
