Cuentas : Announces New Symbol 'CUEN' Issued by FINRA

MIAMI, September 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cuentas, Inc. ("CUENTAS" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CUEN), a FinTech service provider delivering mobile banking, prepaid debit and credit and telecommunications services to underbanked and underserved communities, announces that its stock symbol has been changed by FINRA to CUEN.

On June 29, 2018, the Company filed its definitive 14C with the SEC regarding several corporate action items, of which one was changing the name of the Company to "Cuentas, Inc."

When FINRA approved the corporate action it established the interim stock symbol to be NXGHD, and now has finally changed the symbol to CUEN, which is the symbol that management had requested.

"Finally seeing Cuentas Inc. listed as CUEN is the culmination of the corporate action and re-energizing of Cuentas," said Arik Maimon, CEO of CUENTAS. "We are now unified under one name and stock symbol to take this project to higher levels."

"We are excited and eager to bring Cuentas to the marketplace, so we can hopefully solve many problems and issues for the unbanked and underbanked population in the US," said Michael De Prado, President and COO of Cuentas. "We are proud of the path we have taken so far and will continue to strive to become a market leader and exemplary organization."

About Cuentas, Inc.

Cuentas, Inc. (OTCQB: CUEN) is a corporation headquartered in Miami, Florida, which, through its operating subsidiaries, engages in the business of using proprietary technology and certain licensed technology to provide innovative mobile banking, mobility, and telecommunications solutions to underserved, unbanked, and emerging markets. Learn more at http://www.cuentas.com.

THIS NEWS RELEASE CONTAINS "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS", AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN SECTION 27A OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, AND SECTION 21E OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934, AS AMENDED. STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, WHICH ARE NOT PURELY HISTORICAL, ARE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INCLUDE ANY STATEMENTS REGARDING BELIEFS, PLANS, EXPECTATIONS OR INTENTIONS REGARDING THE FUTURE. EXCEPT FOR THE HISTORICAL INFORMATION PRESENTED HEREIN, MATTERS DISCUSSED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE CONTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS THAT ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM ANY FUTURE RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY SUCH STATEMENTS. STATEMENTS THAT ARE NOT HISTORICAL FACTS, INCLUDING STATEMENTS THAT ARE PRECEDED BY, FOLLOWED BY, OR THAT INCLUDE SUCH WORDS AS"ESTIMATE", "ANTICIPATE", "BELIEVE", "PLAN" OR "EXPECT" OR SIMILAR STATEMENTS ARE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE INCLUDE STATEMENTS RELATING TO OTHER PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION REGARDING THE COMPANY.

For inquiries:

Cuentas, Inc.

Tel: 800-611-3622

Email: investor@cuentas.com

Source: Cuentas, Inc.

SOURCE Cuentas, Inc.