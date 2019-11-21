Cullen/Frost Bankers : Frost Announces Plans to Expand into Bryan and College Station

N E W S R E L E A S E

FROST BANK ANNOUNCES PLANS TO EXPAND INTO BRYAN AND COLLEGE

STATION, OPENING TWO NEW FINANCIAL CENTERS

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, Nov. 21, 2019 - Frost Bank announced today that it plans to open its first financial centers in Bryan and College Station in the second half of 2020. The new financial centers will mark only the second time Frost Bank has expanded into a new market by opening new branches. With the exception of the Victoria Financial Center, which opened earlier this year, previous Frost expansions into new markets came through acquisition.

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place in January for the to-be-built College Station site in south College Station near Highway 6 and William D. Fitch Parkway.

"We will start by building one new full-service financial center in College Station and opening a second in existing space in Bryan," said Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. In both locations, consumer and business customers will be able to get a range of banking, financial, trust and wealth management services.

"We're excited about the opportunity to extend the Frost brand and our award-winning customer service to customers in Bryan and College Station."

