Cullen/Frost Bankers : Frost Announces Plans to Expand into Bryan and College Station

FROST BANK ANNOUNCES PLANS TO EXPAND INTO BRYAN AND COLLEGE
STATION, OPENING TWO NEW FINANCIAL CENTERS
COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, Nov. 21, 2019 - Frost Bank announced today that it plans to open its first financial centers in Bryan and College Station in the second half of 2020. The new financial centers will mark only the second time Frost Bank has expanded into a new market by opening new branches. With the exception of the Victoria Financial Center, which opened earlier this year, previous Frost expansions into new markets came through acquisition.
A groundbreaking ceremony will take place in January for the to-be-built College Station site in south College Station near Highway 6 and William D. Fitch Parkway.
"We will start by building one new full-service financial center in College Station and opening a second in existing space in Bryan," said Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. In both locations, consumer and business customers will be able to get a range of banking, financial, trust and wealth management services.
"We're excited about the opportunity to extend the Frost brand and our award-winning customer service to customers in Bryan and College Station."
Heading up the expansion as Frost's market president in Bryan and College Station will be Robert Davis Jr., a veteran of the local banking industry with more than 34 years of experience as well as an extensive background in community involvement. Along with his executive positions at First City National Bank in Bryan, the First National Bank of Bryan and the Bank & Trust of Bryan/College Station, Davis has served as chairman of the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce, president of the Rotary Club of College Station, former chairman of Leadership Brazos and a past president of the Leadership Brazos Alumni Association.
"Having someone with Robert's expertise and community involvement will help us get off to a great start in Bryan and College Station," Green said. "In the short time that he has been with Frost, Robert has already helped us make inroads into the market. He's widely known and well-respected, and fits into the Frost culture perfectly."
Frost also announced recently that it is waiving monthly service charges for customers who are under 25 for both its personal checking and savings accounts.
Although these will be the first Frost financial centers in the Bryan/College Station market, Frost has had a presence in the area since 2008 when Frost opened a trust department serving customers there. The trust department will move into Frost's temporary office, which has already been set up in Caprock Crossing at 1645 Greens Prairie Road West, Suite 103.
About Frost:
Frost is the banking, investments and insurance subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR), a financial holding company with $33.1 billion in assets at Sept. 30, 2019. One of the 60 largest U.S. banks by asset size, Frost provides a full range of banking investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped Texans with their financial needs during three centuries. For more information, visit www.frostbank.com.
