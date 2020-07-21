Cullen Resources : 21 July 2020 Investor Presentation – June 2020

Wongan Prospect I Hydrothermal Alteration - Petrology (stratigraphic corridor)
Ten samples of drill chips from Cullen's June
air core programme were examined in thin
section. The petrologist's report indicates:
The most common rock in the chips examined is amphibolitised mafic often with hydrothermal alteration in combinations ofquartz / epidote / zoisite / diopside / carbonate +/- sulphides, generally in veinlets
There were two samples, both from hole 19WAC65, classed as metasediments, including a "pelitic schist" (Cullen "chert")
- in target stratigraphic trend
In one sample there is a sulphide assemblage ofpyrrhotite / pyrite / chalcopyrite / sphalerite, "thinly disseminated throughout the chip"
- hole 19WAC48
Targeting sheared contacts of greenstone bodies (up to ~ 5km in length) and within sheared granodiorite, for Penny West-type lodes
Key exploration criteria will include Penny - type pathfinder elements : As, Ag, Cu, Pb, Zn, Bi and Sb indicators (given that Penny West-style quartz sulphide veins include pyrite / pyrrhotite / galena / sphalerite / chalcopyrite
a number of compelling targets for base metals and gold in highly prospective terranes:
AtWongan Hills - further RC/diamond drilling to test: beneath shallow copper sulphides intersections at the Wongan Prospect; and, the ground EM conductors/geochem. anomalies at the Rupert Prospect;
AtBarlee, ~350km2 of tenure in the region south-east of the Youanmi greenstone belt and the Penny gold deposits (ASX: RMS) to explore shear zones in granite- greenstone sequences for similar- type gold deposits;
AtMt Eureka JV where Rox will progress exploration for gold and nickel via their new farm-in; and,
AtNorth Tuckabianna, on-strike of the Hollandaire copper resource (owned by Cyprium Metals ASX:CYM).
In addition Cullen has royalties for potential cash flow from major iron ore projects in the West Pilbara; and is continuing project generation in W.A. and Finland.
Cullen is a tightly held stock with supportive shareholders, a modest market capital and is well-positioned to generate steady news flow going forward.
Directors
Dr Chris Ringrose, MD
Mr John Horsburgh, Chairman
Mr Wayne Kernaghan, Co Sec
Capital
Number of Shares:224.5M
Cash:~$0.39M (31/3/20)
Market Cap:~$3.3M (@1.5c)
Major Shareholders
Perth Capital, Wythenshawe + Associates:~22%
Directors:~5%
Top 20:~52%
Contact
Chris Ringrose: 0439 843 756 cringrose@cullenresources.com.au www.cullenresources.com.au
