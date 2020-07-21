Log in
Cullen Resources : 21 July 2020 Investor Presentation – June 2020

07/21/2020 | 01:46am EDT

INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

Wongan Hills Project:

VHMS Base Metals - Gold

New Rupert Prospect : Drill-ready

Wongan Prospect : DHEM, follow-up drilling

Other 2020 targets include:

  • Base Metals - Gold : N.Tuckabianna
  • Gold : Barlee, South E of Youanmi
  • Gold - Nickel : Mt Eureka JV

Chris Ringrose,

Managing Director

July 2020

ASX: CUL

Felsic Metasediments, Banded Chert , Rupert Prospect

Wongan Hills Project I Location: ~200km NE of Perth and on gravity image

© Cullen Resources Limited I www.cullenresources.com.au

2

Wongan Hills Project I Currently Focused on Two Key Prospect Areas

Targeting

1km

VHMS, Golden

Grove-type

WONGANdeposits

HILLS

PROJECT

E70/4882

© Cullen Resources Limited I www.cullenresources.com.au

3

Wongan Prospect I Bedrock VTEM Conductors / CHI-3 Index Geochem

  • A VTEM survey (June 2018) highlighted multiple clusters and trends of interpreted bedrock conductors
  • Priority VHMS targets - 5 conductor clusters over strike lengths of ~0.4 to 1.5km coincident with significant CHI-3 geochemical index anomalies
  • Cluster 1 = Wongan Prospect; Cluster 3 = Just west of Rupert Prospect (beyond laterite)
  • No previous drilling at either of these two prospects - geochemical anomalies with interpreted bedrock conductors

© Cullen Resources Limited I www.cullenresources.com.au

5

13

4

2

View along cluster 1 from NNW

CHI-3 = As+3Sb+10Bi+10Cd+10In+3Mo+30Ag+30Sn

4

Wongan Prospect I Bedrock Cu Mineralisation in Prospective, Stratigraphic Corridor

  • January 2019 - first pass air core drilling (47 holes for 1,940m) intersected mafics and metasediments overlain by buried laterite (ASX: CUL, 21 Feb 2019)
  • Significant copper (> 300ppm in 5m composites) +/- multi-elementtrend in weathered bedrock, open along and across strike, coincident with a trend of interpreted VTEM bedrock conductors
  • Follow-upair core drilling in March and June, 2019 intersected sulphides and returned assays of:
    • 1m @ 3.72% Cu with 0.3 g/t Au, 28 ppm Ag (chalcopyrite-pyrite) - 19WAC64 from 36-37m
    • 1m @ 3.40% Cu with 1.5 g/t Au, 32 ppm Ag, 937ppm Bi, 45 ppm Mo and 1669 ppm Zn - 19WAC48 from 55-56m (chalcopyrite- pyrrhotite)
  • Widespread hydrothermal alteration

(ASX: CUL, 18 July 2019)

© Cullen Resources Limited I www.cullenresources.com.au

5

Wongan Prospect I Hydrothermal Alteration - Petrology (stratigraphic corridor)

Ten samples of drill chips from Cullen's June

air core programme were examined in thin

section. The petrologist's report indicates:

  • The most common rock in the chips examined is amphibolitised mafic often with hydrothermal alteration in combinations of quartz / epidote / zoisite / diopside / carbonate +/- sulphides, generally in veinlets
  • There were two samples, both from hole 19WAC65, classed as metasediments, including a "pelitic schist" (Cullen "chert")
    - in target stratigraphic trend
  • In one sample there is a sulphide assemblage of pyrrhotite / pyrite / chalcopyrite / sphalerite, "thinly disseminated throughout the chip"
    - hole 19WAC48

"Cherty" chips from 19WAC65

© Cullen Resources Limited I www.cullenresources.com.au

6

Wongan Prospect I DHEM in DDH 1 and Step-back Drilling Planned

  • Anomalous bedrock copper from air core drilling has high Ag, Bi, Mo, and W levels and is clearly strongly reflecting the CHI-3 Index anomalies in overlying laterite.
  • Now deeper drilling (RC, DDH + DHEM) is a priority around the interpreted west dipping copper zones in drill holes around 19WAC48 (package ~75m in true thickness), and to test any DHEM anomalies.
  • Lithologies in DDH1 suggest increase in sedimentary component eastwards - into the target stratigraphic corridor.
  • (ASX:CUL,15-7-2020)

144.7m

© Cullen Resources Limited I www.cullenresources.com.au

7

Wongan Prospect I Diamond Core - Alteration and Sulphides (see ASX:CUL,15 July)

20WHD001

Clast of pyrrhotite / /chalcopyrite (125.6m)

Section of

foliated

metapelite with quartz+albite+ pyrite±pyrrhotite± chlorite±garnet alteration zones (from ~131-135m)

Clast of pyrrhotite, veinlet with chalcopyrite (62.0m)

© Cullen Resources Limited I www.cullenresources.com.au

8

Rupert Prospect I Line of VTEM Conductors & Favourable Stratigraphy

Targeting

1km

VHMS, Golden

Grove-type

deposits

VTEM

CONDUCTORS

© Cullen Resources Limited I www.cullenresources.com.au

9

Rupert Prospect I Ground EM Conductors Confirm VTEM Responses

  • Two fixed loop TEM ground EM surveys - TX1 and TX2 (ASX: CUL 22 June)
  • Two modelled EM plates (red square and rectangle) dip at ~40° to the west
  • No outcrop in paddocks, some float on margins - banded cherts and felsic metasedments
  • RC/Diamond drill holes planned

© Cullen Resources Limited I www.cullenresources.com.au

Projected plate

outcrop

Planned drill holes

10

Rupert Prospect I Historical Au & Ag BLEG Soil Anomalies, Geology

Contours of BELG Au and Ag values,

conductivity image and ground EM plates

Interpreted bedrock geology, BLEG Au

contours and ground EM plates

© Cullen Resources Limited I www.cullenresources.com.au

11

Rupert Prospect I Ground EM Conductors and Cullen Au, Cu Geochem. anomalies

© Cullen Resources Limited I www.cullenresources.com.au

12

Barlee Project I Penny West - type Gold Targets - SE of Youanmi

Mag interp.

Geology

© Cullen Resources Limited I www.cullenresources.com.au

13

Barlee Project I Penny West - type Gold Targets

  • Targeting sheared contacts of greenstone bodies (up to ~ 5km in length) and within sheared granodiorite, for Penny West-type lodes
  • Key exploration criteria will include Penny - type pathfinder elements : As, Ag, Cu, Pb, Zn, Bi and Sb indicators (given that Penny West-style quartz sulphide veins include pyrite / pyrrhotite / galena / sphalerite / chalcopyrite

Cullen E77/2606

Aeromagnetic image

© Cullen Resources Limited I www.cullenresources.com.au

14

Mt Eureka Project JV I NE Goldfields, W.A. - Gold and Nickel Sulphide Prospectivity

Regional nickel sulphide exploration has recently been reported by Rox with VTEM surveying and air core drilling completed (ASX:RXL,4 June).

5 EM conductors with coincident nickel indicator geochemistry (anomalous platinum and palladium) identified.

Follow-up RC drilling has been proposed.

Area of recent

exploration

JV tenement

E2002

Southern

© Cullen Resources Limited I www.cullenresources.com.au

Figure/aeromag image - left, courtesy of Rox Resources Ltd)

15

North Tuckabianna I Gold and base metals prospectivity

© Cullen Resources Limited I www.cullenresources.com.au

16

Cullen's Strategy & Project Portfolio

Cullen has 4 complementary components to its portfolio - the results of its successful Project Generator/Incubator Exploration Strategy

  1. Iron Ore Royalties - borne out of JV's with Aquila
    (originally) and Fortescue
  2. Early stage exploration for drill target delineation
  3. Current JV's with Liontown, Fortescue and Rox
  4. Project Generation in Australia and Finland

© Cullen Resources Limited I www.cullenresources.com.au

1

IRON ORE

3

ROYALTIES +

- WEST PILBARA

DRILL READY

2 TARGETS: GOLD - BASE METALS

PROJECT

4 GENERATION/ DRILL TARGETS

  • Royalties: with Fortescue at Wyloo, in Western Hub; and, with Baosteel/AMCI/Posco/Aurizon as

part of proposed West Pilbara Iron Ore Project.

17

6 Targets I Geochem Anomalies - Air Core Intersections - Major Structures

1

2

3

4

5

6

WONGAN HILLS

Air core copper sulphides - VTEM anomalies - major laterite anomaly

NORTH TUCKABIANNA, near Cue

DHEM anomalies, air core copper/gold anomalies, major structures and prospect trends

BROMUS SOUTH, Norseman

Gold-in-soil anomaly - structural trend on untested granite / greenstone contact

MT EUREKA JV, NE Goldfields

Multiple air core gold anomalies - known nickel sulphide trend (ASX: RXL)

BARLEE, SE of Youanmi

Targeting Penny type gold along strike of extensive sheared granite-greenstone contact

FINLAND*

Along strike of known copper-gold mineralisation (*subject to approvals)

© Cullen Resources Limited I www.cullenresources.com.au

18

In Summary

Cullen's project portfolio includes

a number of compelling targets for base metals and gold in highly prospective terranes:

  • At Wongan Hills - further RC/diamond drilling to test: beneath shallow copper sulphides intersections at the Wongan Prospect; and, the ground EM conductors/geochem. anomalies at the Rupert Prospect;
  • At Barlee, ~350km2 of tenure in the region south-east of the Youanmi greenstone belt and the Penny gold deposits (ASX: RMS) to explore shear zones in granite- greenstone sequences for similar- type gold deposits;

© Cullen Resources Limited I www.cullenresources.com.au

  • At Mt Eureka JV where Rox will progress exploration for gold and nickel via their new farm-in; and,
  • At North Tuckabianna, on-strike of the Hollandaire copper resource (owned by Cyprium Metals ASX:CYM).

In addition Cullen has royalties for potential cash flow from major iron ore projects in the West Pilbara; and is continuing project generation in W.A. and Finland.

Cullen is a tightly held stock with supportive shareholders, a modest market capital and is well-positioned to generate steady news flow going forward.

Directors

  • Dr Chris Ringrose, MD
  • Mr John Horsburgh, Chairman
  • Mr Wayne Kernaghan, Co Sec

Capital

  • Number of Shares: 224.5M
  • Cash: ~$0.39M (31/3/20)
  • Market Cap: ~$3.3M (@1.5c)

Major Shareholders

  • Perth Capital, Wythenshawe + Associates: ~22%
  • Directors: ~5%
  • Top 20: ~52%

Contact

Chris Ringrose: 0439 843 756 cringrose@cullenresources.com.au www.cullenresources.com.au

19

Disclaimer

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This presentation has been prepared by Cullen Resources Limited ACN 006 045 790 (Cullen) for general information purposes only. The presentation is not and should not be considered as an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in Cullen, or as an inducement to make an offer or invitation with respect to those securities. No agreement to subscribe for securities in Cullen will be entered into on the basis of this presentation.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements which have not been based solely on historical facts but rather on Cullen's expectations about future events and on a number of assumptions which are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies many of which are outside the control of Cullen and its directors, officers and advisers. Forward-looking statements include, but are not necessarily limited to, statements concerning Cullen's planned exploration program, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated dates and expected costs or outputs. When used in this document, words such as "could", "plan", "estimate" "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Due care and attention has been taken in the preparation of this document and although Cullen believes that its expectations reflected in any forward looking statements made in this document are reasonable, no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. This document should not be relied upon as providing any recommendation or forecast by Cullen or its directors, officers or advisers. To the fullest extent permitted by law, no liability, however arising, will be accepted by Cullen or its directors, officers or advisers, as a result of any reliance upon any forward looking statement contained in this document.

ATTRIBUTION - COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT

Information in this presentation may reflect past exploration results, and Cullen's assessment of exploration completed by past explorers, which was first prepared and disclosed under JORC Code 2004. It has not been updated since to comply with JORC Code 2012 on the basis that the information has not changed materially since it was last reported. The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Dr Chris Ringrose, Managing Director, Cullen Resources Limited who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Dr Ringrose is a full time employee of Cullen Resources Limited. He has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration, and to the activity which has been undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Dr Ringrose consents to the report being issued in the form and context in which it appears.

© Cullen Resources Limited I www.cullenresources.com.au

20

Disclaimer

Cullen Resources Limited published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 05:45:09 UTC
