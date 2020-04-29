Cullen Resources : 28 April 2020 Quarterly Report for the period ending 31 March 2020

Targeting significant anomalies outlined to date from Cu-Au air core drilling, VTEM geophysical survey, and laterite geochemical sampling for massive sulphides
"Slimline RC" drilling to test beneath copper sulphide mineralisation from previous air core drilling to commence this week (Wongan Hills prospect)
TwoPt, Pd, Au, Cu soil anomalies (500m apart) identified from historical reconnaissance exploration data overly a prominent gravity feature and highlight a new target area ~5 km south of the Wongan Hills prospect for follow-up
New Exploration Licence application adjoins E70/4882 to the north and Liontown's (ASX:LTR) Moora Nickel Project to the east - to investigate magnetic anomaly for mafic-ultramafic hosted Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation
BARLEE PROJECT : 10 - 55 km SSE of the Penny West Gold deposit ,W.A.
Initiating exploration of underexplored shear zones and greenstone enclaves manifested as numerous elongate and/or folded aeromagnetic anomalies (highs)
Geological settings analogous to Spectrum's (ASX: SPX) Penny West gold deposit, and Aldoro's Penny West South prospect (ASX:ARN)
Field exploration to commence in May will include: soil sampling and geological mapping/prospecting within a ~10 x 4km priority target area of E77/2606
Assays from reconnaissance soil sampling on existing tracks available in May
Available aeromagnetic data has been processed and image interpretation in progress
Contiguous granted tenure E77/2606 and E57/1135 totaling ~350 sq km
WONGAN HILLS PROJECT, EL's 70/4882 and 5162, ELA 70/5414
(Cullen 90% - Tregor Pty Ltd 10%): ~150 km north-east of Perth, base metals and gold project
RC Drilling to commence
A single "Slimline RC" drill hole was completed in January on-section west of 19WAC48 - 6593100mN (Figs. 1 and 2 and ASX :CUL, 29-1-2020) and thereafter a heritage review was completed to allow for earthworks required to initiate deeper drilling (RC/diamond, ~1000m with EIS funding) beneath air core anomalies.
This review highlighted that ~50% of proposed drill sites requiring prior heritage surveying, are currently impacted by COVID-19 restrictions. However, two proposed sites have been cleared for further drilling, planned to commence this week.
Cullen proposes that the mainly mafic lithologies intersected to date are potentially the hanging wall stratigraphy of a Volcanic Hosted Massive Sulphide (VHMS) system and that the footwall stratigraphy, which may include felsic volcanics, lies further east.
Drilling will initially test:
On-sectionof the interpreted, west to steeply-dipping anomalous copper zones (package true thickness ~75m) around 19WAC48 on 6593100mN to the east and west, and following heritage surveying thereafter;
South along the target trend ("Prospective Corridor") of VTEM anomalies and air core copper anomalies Cullen has previously reported (Figs.1 and 2).
X-section
6593100mN
Fig.2
Target
stratigraphy
Fig.1 RC Drilling to initially focus on section 6593100mN (see Fig. 2) and thereafter along the interpreted target stratigraphy which comprises a "Prospective Corridor" in the core of the laterite anomaly of VTEM anomalies and Cullen's air core copper intersections as reported previously.
Target Area 1
Target Area 2
Fig.2 East - West X-section, 6,593,100mN: target positions shown at top
with interpreted geological setting shown below. Note - "Laterite" includes transported and in-situ layers
New target identified with Pt, Pd, Au, Cu soil anomalies from a previous explorer
Five soil samples were collected within E5162 by a previous explorer in 2015. Samples were from road side Reserves, of 200-300g, taken from 30-50cm depth, and sieved to -1.6mm. Assays were by aqua regia digest with ICP-MS finish.
The results reported (Table 1 below) show anomalous Pd, Pt, Au, Cu , and elevated levels of several other metals (all ppm except where shown).
The two most anomalous soil samples are 500m apart, and spatially associated with a prominent, large gravity high (Figs. 3 and 4). There are no bedrock exposures in the vicinity of the soil samples or the general area of the gravity anomaly. Cullen plans to undertake a field review followed by soil sampling and/or detailed gravity surveying.
Fig.3 Location of Wongan Hills Project on regional gravity image (1VD) from government database ("Geoview"), hot colours are positive. Regional Exploration Activity and Mineralisation includes: the recent Nickel-Palladium(Ni-Pd) discovery by Chalice Gold Mines Limited at Julimar (ASX:CHN;15-4-2020); the Nickel - Copper - PGE mineralisation at Yarawindah being explored by Cassini Resources Limited (see ASX:CZI, 16-4-2020); and exploration results reported by Liontown Resources Limited at their Moora Nickel Project (ASX:LTR;16-4- 2020). Thus, attention now focused on what may be an emerging Nickel - Copper - PGE province to the north east of Perth (Fig.3). There is also a notable copper resource near Calingiri (see Caravel Minerals Limited, ASX:CVV, "Caravel Copper Project") just south of the Wongan Hills project.
Fig.4 Location of Wongan Hills Project on regional gravity image (1VD) -
note that the image is not well-constrained to the north east of Cullen's cross section due to a paucity of readings/stations
Position of historical soil samples (Table 1) shown.
BARLEE PROJECT - ELs 77/2606, 57/1135 (Cullen 100%), 10 - 55 km SSE of
the Penny West Gold deposit , W.A.
Cullen holds two contiguous tenements totaling ~350sq km stretching from south of the Youanmi greenstone belt, towards the NW tip of the Marda-Diemals greenstone belt (Fig.5). The tenements cover significant strike lengths of previously underexplored, interpreted shear zones, plus numerous elongate and/or folded aeromagnetic anomalies (highs) which appear to be intercalated amphibolite within the granite terrane. A regional data review and field reconnaissance was completed in December 2019. This work, via existing access tracks, confirmed sheared amphibolite - granite contacts and parallel quartz veining occurs in target areas.
Fig.5 Geological setting of now granted tenure south east of the Youanmi greenstone belt (base map and geological descriptions from "Geoview").
Available geological maps of E77/2606 show a stratigraphy of: 1) basement biotite metagranite; 2) schistose (sheared) metagranite with inclusions of amphibolite; 3) a thick section of metamonzogranite to metagranodiorite ; and,
bounding basement metagranite, from west to east (on "GeoVIEW") - Fig.6. Cullen proposes that the schistose metagranite with amphibolite lenses along the contact of the western basement granite is a geological setting closely analogous to that at Penny West South prospect, which Aldoro has drill tested
(ASX:ARN, 12 21 and 25 Feb 2020). This target stratigraphy stretches over at least
10km of strike within the central part of Cullen's E77/2606.
In addition, the stratigraphy to the east of this contact (~5km in width) may also include prospective, sheared greenstone lenses - metagranodiorite contacts, based on aeromagnetic imagery (see Fig.6 below processed from "GeoVIEW" database). Such contacts are additional geological settings analogous to the Penny West South prospect and Penny West deposit and its nearby prospects (ASX:SPX, 21 Feb 2020).
Fig.6
Mt EUREKA JV PROJECT, NE GOLDFIELDS, W.A., gold, nickel
Cullen Resources Limited has signed a Binding Term Sheet with Rox Resources Limited (ASX: RXL - "Rox") under which Rox has been granted the right to earn up to a 75% interest in Cullen's Mt Eureka Project tenements and applications (Fig.7). Rox is progressing access agreements and planning for air core drilling to commence at the Mt Eureka JV, W.A. around April 2020. Updates on progress will be provided by Rox in due course.
Rox tenements
in JV
Fig.7. Location of the Mt Fisher (Rox) and Mt Eureka (Cullen) project tenements
SW of Norseman in the Eastern Goldfields, gold , base metals
An untested low-level,gold-in-auger anomaly (to 8.4ppb), ~ 4.6km long and up to 600m wide (mainly sandplain regolith), lies parallel with a granite- greenstone contact.
Several priority structural settings (in red below) lie along this contact and merit first pass air core drill testing.
A Programme of Work (POW) has been granted to allow exploration drilling to commence following access checking and heritage surveying
Fig. 8 Prioritised target areas for gold - red (1); orange (2); green (3).
EFERENCES:
BAXTER, C., 2014: Annual Report for EL63/1368 Bromus South for the Period 3 August 2013 to 2 August 2014 (WAMEX report - A103452)
CRYAN, G., 2015: Final Surrender Report for EL63/1368 Bromus South Project for the period 3 August 2010 to 2 August 2015 (WAMEX report - A107016)
NORTH TUCKABIANNA PROJECT, E20/714 (Cullen 100%), centered ~30km east of Cue, in the Murchison Region, gold and base metals
The project is located along the "Tuckabianna Gold Trend" and on-strike of the Hollandaire copper resource (see ASX:CYM, 18-7-2019).
Fig. 9
Two follow-up RC drillholes are planned to test VTEM and DHEM anomalies beneath previous drill holes TNRC13, 14 and 15 (Fig. 10).
Target
stratigraphy
Fig.10
PIPELINE PROJECTS
FINLAND
Cullen has made an application for an Exploration Permit ("Katajavaara"), in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of northern Finland. Cullen's application, estimated to be processed over the coming 6-12 months, adjoins S2 Resources Ltd's (S2R) Aakenusvaara Exploration Permit to the east along strike, from where S2R has reported a potential gold discovery (ASX:S2R,19-8-2019) and an intersection of 2.11m @ 86 g/t Au from its drilling (ASX:S2R, 26-9-2019).
NEW APPLICATIONS
The Company has recently made two other Exploration Licence applications for Ni-Cu-PGE exploration as follows:
The first of these, Balla, is approximately 700km north of Perth and close to the north-western edge of the Archaen Yilgarn Craton. The application covers a number of aeromagnetic anomalies from regional government data bases which may be interpreted as mafic-ultramafic intrusions. The application is along strike to the south - west of known Ni , Pt , Pd, Cr prospects , such as Milly Milly, Byro, and Taccabba Well.
A second application covers the Yornup Northeast chromium prospect from where an intersection of 2m at 7.4% Cr has been reported by West Coast Holdings (Chadwick, 1986). Yornup Northeast is part of a trend of nickel and chromium occurrences including Palgarup (Ni) and Yornup South (Ni and Cr) trending NE- SW in the Balingup Complex of south west WA. The ultramafic-mafic complex at Yornup consists of olivine gabbronorite, harzburgite, lherzolite, and dunite that have been extensively serpentinized (Hassan, 1998).
A review of open file exploration reports will be undertaken as a first pass.
REFERENCES
CHADWICK, R. C., 1986, Yornup prospect, Annual Exploration Report, 1986: West Coast
Holdings Limited: Western Australia Geological Survey, M-series, A 18173 (unpublished).
HASSAN, L. Y., 1998, Mineral occurrences and exploration potential of southwest Western Australia: Western Australia Geological Survey, Report 65, 38p
CORPORATE
The Company conducted a share purchase plan during the Quarter and raised $390,200 with 35,472,756 shares issued at 1.1 cents each.
The Company now has 224,937,584 shares on issue.
The Directors acknowledge and appreciate the support of shareholders who participated in the share purchase plan particularly given the current difficult market conditions.
Further Information - March Quarter, ASX Releases
29-1-2020 :Quarterly activities Report
7-2-2020 :Exploration Update
10-2-2020 :Share Purchase Plan
12-2-2020 :Investor presentation
3-3-2020 :Key Tenement Granted
SCHEDULE OF TENEMENTS (as at 31 March 2020)
REGION/
TENEMENTS
TENEMENT
CULLEN
COMMENTS
PROJECT
APPLICATIONS
INTEREST
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
PILBARA
Paraburdoo JV
Fortescue can earn up to 80% of iron ore
E52/1667
100%
rights; Cullen 100% other mineral rights
NE GOLDFIELDS - Mt Eureka JV
Gunbarrel
E53/1299,
+/ *
E53/2052
100%
+2.5% NPI Royalty to Pegasus on Cullen's
interest (parts of E1299); *1.5% NSR Royalty
1893, 1957 -1959,
E53/2063
to Aurora (other parts of E1299, E1893,
1961
E53/2101
E1957, E1958, E1959 and E1961).
Irwin Well
E53/1637
100%
Irwin Bore
E53/1209
100%
MURCHISON
E20/714
100%
E77/2606
E57/1135
WONGAN
E's 70/4882, 5162
90%
HILLS
GREENBUSHES
E70/4802
EASTERN GOLDFIELDS
Killaloe
E63/1018
20%
Sale of Matsa's 80% interest to Liontown
Resources Limited announced, 20 August
2018 - Cullen retains 20% FCI to DTM.
Bromus South
E63/1894
E63/2006
100%
FINLAND
Katajavaara
Exploration permit
application
TENEMENTS RELINQUISHED and APPLICATIONS WITHDRAWN DURING THE QUARTER
West Wodgina
E45/5540
100%
Wongan Hills
E70/5201
100%
ATTRIBUTION: Competent Person Statement
The information in this report that relates to exploration activities is based on information compiled by Dr. Chris Ringrose, Managing Director, Cullen Resources Limited who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Dr. Ringrose is a full-time employee of Cullen Resources Limited. He has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration, and to the activity which has been undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Dr. Ringrose consents to the report being issued in the form and context in which it appears.
Information in this report may also reflect past exploration results, and Cullen's assessment of exploration completed by past explorers, which has not been updated to comply with the JORC 2012 Code. The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data which materially affects the information included in this announcement.
ABOUT CULLEN: Cullen is a Perth-based minerals explorer with a multi-commodity portfolio including projects managed through a number of JVs with key partners (Fortescue and Liontown), and a number of projects in its own right. The Company's strategy is to identify and build targets based on data compilation, field reconnaissance and early-stage exploration, and to pursue further testing of targets itself or farm-out opportunities to larger companies. Projects are sought for most commodities mainly in Australia but with selected consideration of overseas opportunities. Cullen has a 1.5% F.O.B. royaltyup to 15 Mt of iron ore production from the Wyloo project tenements, part of Fortescue's Western Hub/Eliwana project, and will receive $900,000 cash if and when a decision is made to commence mining on a commercial basis - E47/1649, 1650, ML 47/1488-1490, and ML 08/502. Cullen has a1% F.O.B. royaltyon any iron ore production from the following tenements - E08/1135, E08/1330, E08/1341, E08/1292, ML08/481, and ML08/482 (former Mt Stuart Iron Ore Joint Venture - Baosteel/Aurizon/Posco/AMCI) and will receive $1M cash upon any Final Investment Decision. The Catho Well Channel Iron Deposit (CID) has a published in situ Mineral Resources estimate of 161Mt @ 54.40% Fe (ML 08/481) as announced by Cullen to the ASX - 10 March 2015.
FORWARD - LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document may contain certain forward-looking statements which have not been based solely on historical facts but rather on Cullen's expectations about future events and on a number of assumptions which are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies many of which are outside the control of Cullen and its directors, officers and advisers. Forward-looking statements include, but are not necessarily limited to, statements concerning Cullen's planned exploration program, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated dates and expected costs or outputs. When used in this document, words such as "could", "plan", "estimate" "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Due care and attention has been taken in the preparation of this document and although Cullen believes that its expectations reflected in any forward looking statements made in this document are reasonable, no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. This document should not be relied upon as providing any recommendation or forecast by Cullen or its directors, officers or advisers. To the fullest extent permitted by law, no liability, however arising, will be accepted by Cullen or its directors, officers or advisers, as a result of any reliance upon any forward looking statement contained in this document.
Authorised for release to the ASX by:
Chris Ringrose, Managing Director, Cullen Resources Limited.
Data description as required by the 2012 JORC Code - Section 1 and Section 2 of Table 1
Historical Soil Sampling - E70/5162
Section 1 Sampling techniques and data
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Comments
Sampling
Nature and quality of sampling (e.g.
technique
cut channels, random chips, or specific
No Drilling completed by Cullen. Historical soil
specialised
industry
standard
sampling described herein.
measurement tools appropriate to the
minerals under investigation, such as
down hole gamma sondes, or XRF
instruments, etc.). These examples
should not be taken as limiting the
broad meaning of sampling.
Include reference to measures taken to
ensure sample representivity and the
No Drilling completed. N/A.
appropriate
calibration
of
any
measurement tools or systems used
Aspects of the determination of
mineralisation that are material to the
No Drilling completed. N/A.
Public report. In cases where 'industry
standard' work has been done this
would be relatively simple (e.g.
'reverse circulation drilling was used to
obtain 1m samples from which 3kg
was pulverised to produce a 30g charge
for fire assay'). In other cases more
explanation may be required, such as
where there is coarse gold that has
inherent sampling problems. Unusual
commodities or
mineralisation
types
(eg submarine nodules) may warrant
disclosure of detailed information.
Drilling
Drill type (e.g. core, reverse
technique
circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary
No Drilling completed.
air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic etc.) and
details (e.g. core diameter, triple or
standard tube, depth of diamond tails,
face-sampling bit or other type,
whether core is oriented and if so, by
what method etc.).
Drill
Method of recording and assessing
No Drilling completed.
Sample
core and chip sample recoveries and
recovery
results assessed
Measurements
taken
to
maximise
No Drilling completed.
sample
recovery
and
ensure
representative nature of the samples.
Whether a relationship exists between
No Drilling completed.
sample recovery and grade and whether
sample bias may have occurred due to
preferential
loss/gain
of
fine/coarse
material.
Logging
Whether core and chip samples have
No Drilling completed.
been geologically and geotechnically
logged to a level of detail to support
appropriate Mineral Resource
estimation, mining and metallurgical
studies.
Whether logging is qualitative or
No Drilling completed.
quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,
channel etc.) photography.
The total length and percentage of the
No Drilling completed.
relevant intersections logged
Sub-
If core, whether cut or sawn and
No Drilling completed.
sampling
whether quarter, half or all core taken.
techniques
and sample
preparation
If non-core, whether riffles, tube
No Drilling completed.
sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether
sampled wet or dry.
For all sample types, quality and
No Drilling completed.
appropriateness
of
the
sample
preparation technique.
Soil samples reported are reconnaissance only.
Quality control procedures adopted for
No Drilling completed
all sub-sampling stages to maximise
representivity of samples.
Measures taken to ensure that the
No Drilling completed.
sampling is representative of the in situ
material
collected,
including for
Soil samples reported are reconnaissance only.
instance
results
for
field
duplicate/second-half sampling.
Whether sample sizes are appropriate
No Drilling completed. N/A
to the grain size of the material being
sampled.
The nature, quality and appropriateness
No Drilling completed.
of the assaying and laboratory
procedures used and whether the
Standard laboratory procedures employed, Aqua Riga
technique is considered partial or total.
digest is considered partial for some elements reported.
For geophysical
tools,
spectrometers,
No Drilling completed. N/A
handheld XRF instruments, etc., the
parameters used in determining the
analysis including instrument make and
model,
reading
times, calibrations
factors applied and their derivation,
etc.
Quality of
Nature of quality control procedures
No Drilling completed. N/A
assay data
adopted
(e.g.
standards,
blanks,
and
duplicates, external laboratory checks)
laboratory
and whether acceptable levels of
tests
accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and
precision have been established.
Verification
The
verification
of
significant
No Drilling completed.
of sampling
intersections by either independent or
and
alternative company personnel.
assaying
The use of twinned holes
No Drilling completed.
Documentation of primary data, data
No Drilling completed.
entry procedures, data verification, data
storage
(physically
and
electronic)
protocols.
Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
No Drilling completed. N/A
Location of
Accuracy and quality of surveys used
No Drilling completed. N/A
data points
to locate drill holes (collar and down-
hole surveys), trenches, mine workings
and other locations used in Mineral
Resources estimation.
Specification of the grid system used.
No Drilling completed.
Soil samples in UTM grid GDA94 Zone 50
Quality and adequacy of topographic
No Drilling completed. N/A
control.
Data
Data spacing for reporting of
No Drilling completed.
spacing and
Exploration Results.
distribution
Whether the data spacing and
distribution is sufficient to establish the
No Drilling completed. N/A
degree of geological and grade
continuity appropriate for the Mineral
Reserve and Ore Re4serve estimation
procedure(s)
and
classifications
applied.
Whether sample compositing has been
No Drilling completed.
applied.
Orientation
Whether the orientation of sampling
No Drilling completed. N/A
of data in
achieves unbiased sampling of possible
relation to
structures and the extent to which this
geological
is known, considering the deposit type.
structure
If the relationship between the drilling
No Drilling completed.
orientation and the orientation of key
mineralised structures is considered to
have introduced a sampling bias, this
should be assessed and reported if
material.
Sample
The measures taken to ensure sample
No Drilling completed. N/A
security
security.
Audits or
The results of and audits or reviews of
No Drilling completed. N/A
reviews
sampling techniques and data.
Section 2
Reporting of exploration results
Mineral
Type,
reference
name/number,
E70/4882 and E5162 90% owned by Cullen Exploration
tenements and
location
and
ownership
including
Pty Ltd (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cullen Resources
land tenure
agreements or material issues with
Limited). Cullen has completed a review of heritage
status
third parties such as joint ventures,
sites, and found no issues to date. Certain proposed drill
partnerships,
overriding
royalties,
sites
require
heritage
surveying.
Particular
native title interest, historical sites,
environmental settings have been considered when
wilderness or national park and
planning drilling.
environmental settings.
Cullen has signed access agreements with key freehold
landowners in the project area, and a Hertiage
Agreement with the South West Aboriginal Land and
Sea Council on behalf of the Yued Agreement group.
The security of the tenure held at the
The tenure is secure and in good standing at the time of
time of reporting along with any
writing.
known impediments to obtaining a
licence to operate in the area.
Exploration
Acknowledgement
and
appraisal
of
Exploration by numerous prior parties was restricted to
done by other
exploration by other parties.
the southern part of greenstone belt and its eastern
parties
margin to a lesser extent. Very limited drilling west of
the core of the greenstone belt by previous explorers, in
the area of Cullen's focus. There has been previous
drilling by Cullen in the general area of a significant
laterite anomaly - as reported previously.
The historical, reconnaissance soil sampling assays
reported herein were reviewed in, and
taken from
WAMEX reports A108542, A112459 and A 116370 by
Mount Gibson Mining Limited - Annual reports, 2016,
