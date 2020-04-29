Cullen Resources : 28 April 2020 Quarterly Report for the period ending 31 March 2020

Log in
CULLEN RESOURCES LIMITED

(CUL)
Quarterly Report for the period ending 31 March 2020

04/29/2020

Quarterly Report for the period ending 31 March 2020

www.cullenresources.com.au

ASX:CUL

28 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

WONGAN HILLS PROJECT: ~ 150km north-east of Perth

Targeting significant anomalies outlined to date from Cu-Au air core drilling, VTEM geophysical survey, and laterite geochemical sampling for massive sulphides

  • "Slimline RC" drilling to test beneath copper sulphide mineralisation from previous air core drilling to commence this week (Wongan Hills prospect)
  • Two Pt, Pd, Au, Cu soil anomalies (500m apart) identified from historical reconnaissance exploration data overly a prominent gravity feature and highlight a new target area ~5 km south of the Wongan Hills prospect for follow-up
  • New Exploration Licence application adjoins E70/4882 to the north and Liontown's (ASX:LTR) Moora Nickel Project to the east - to investigate magnetic anomaly for mafic-ultramafic hosted Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation

BARLEE PROJECT : 10 - 55 km SSE of the Penny West Gold deposit ,W.A.

Initiating exploration of underexplored shear zones and greenstone enclaves manifested as numerous elongate and/or folded aeromagnetic anomalies (highs)

  • Geological settings analogous to Spectrum's (ASX: SPX) Penny West gold deposit, and Aldoro's Penny West South prospect (ASX:ARN)
  • Field exploration to commence in May will include: soil sampling and geological mapping/prospecting within a ~10 x 4km priority target area of E77/2606

REGISTERED OFFICE: Unit 4, 7 Hardy Street, South Perth WA 6151

Telephone: 089 474 5511; FAX: 089 474 5588 Contact: Dr. Chris Ringrose, Managing Director:

email: cringrose@cullenresources.com.au

BARLEE PROJECT : 10 - 55 km SSE of the Penny West Gold deposit ,W.A.

  • Assays from reconnaissance soil sampling on existing tracks available in May
  • Available aeromagnetic data has been processed and image interpretation in progress
  • Contiguous granted tenure E77/2606 and E57/1135 totaling ~350 sq km

WONGAN HILLS PROJECT, EL's 70/4882 and 5162, ELA 70/5414

(Cullen 90% - Tregor Pty Ltd 10%): ~150 km north-east of Perth, base metals and gold project

RC Drilling to commence

A single "Slimline RC" drill hole was completed in January on-section west of 19WAC48 - 6593100mN (Figs. 1 and 2 and ASX :CUL, 29-1-2020) and thereafter a heritage review was completed to allow for earthworks required to initiate deeper drilling (RC/diamond, ~1000m with EIS funding) beneath air core anomalies.

This review highlighted that ~50% of proposed drill sites requiring prior heritage surveying, are currently impacted by COVID-19 restrictions. However, two proposed sites have been cleared for further drilling, planned to commence this week.

Cullen proposes that the mainly mafic lithologies intersected to date are potentially the hanging wall stratigraphy of a Volcanic Hosted Massive Sulphide (VHMS) system and that the footwall stratigraphy, which may include felsic volcanics, lies further east.

2

Drilling will initially test:

  • On-sectionof the interpreted, west to steeply-dipping anomalous copper zones (package true thickness ~75m) around 19WAC48 on 6593100mN to the east and west, and following heritage surveying thereafter;
  • South along the target trend ("Prospective Corridor") of VTEM anomalies and air core copper anomalies Cullen has previously reported (Figs.1 and 2).

X-section

6593100mN

Fig.2

Target

stratigraphy

Fig.1 RC Drilling to initially focus on section 6593100mN (see Fig. 2) and thereafter along the interpreted target stratigraphy which comprises a "Prospective Corridor" in the core of the laterite anomaly of VTEM anomalies and Cullen's air core copper intersections as reported previously.

3

Target Area 1

Target Area 2

Fig.2 East - West X-section, 6,593,100mN: target positions shown at top

with interpreted geological setting shown below. Note - "Laterite" includes transported and in-situ layers

4

New target identified with Pt, Pd, Au, Cu soil anomalies from a previous explorer

Five soil samples were collected within E5162 by a previous explorer in 2015. Samples were from road side Reserves, of 200-300g, taken from 30-50cm depth, and sieved to -1.6mm. Assays were by aqua regia digest with ICP-MS finish.

The results reported (Table 1 below) show anomalous Pd, Pt, Au, Cu , and elevated levels of several other metals (all ppm except where shown).

Table 1. Reconnaissance Soil Sampling Results https://geodocs.dmirs.wa.gov.au/Web/documentlist/10/Report_Ref/A108542

(WAMEX Report A108542; www.geoview.dmp.wa.gov.au)

Easting

Northing

Ag

As

Au

Bi

Co

Cr

Cu

Mn

Ni

Pb

Pd

Pt

Sb

Sc

Sr

Ti

V

W

Zn

459991

6589287

-0.1

0.6

3.2

0.07

4.86

25.4

13.7

129

16.1

5.1

-5

-2

0.06

4.37

47.3

87

16

-0.05

9.2

460495

6589294

-0.1

0.4

2.9

0.09

4.47

36.2

14.9

348.2

17.1

7.7

-5

-2

0.07

5.71

13.3

118

21

-0.05

9.7

460994

6589296

-0.1

0.5

-0.5

0.07

3.34

19.6

9.6

113.7

7.3

3.9

-5

-2

0.05

5.25

8.36

93

28

-0.05

8.1

462762

6589500

0.06

1.6

12.4

0.39

24.2

123.4

114.3

816.1

42.1

12

12

8

0.25

32.26

174.6

340

237

-0.05

24.9

463266

6589492

0.06

1.3

7.1

0.35

22.6

109.5

101.7

830.3

38.2

9.1

9

6

0.34

25.3

69.96

471

217

-0.05

27.7

ppb

ppb

ppb

The two most anomalous soil samples are 500m apart, and spatially associated with a prominent, large gravity high (Figs. 3 and 4). There are no bedrock exposures in the vicinity of the soil samples or the general area of the gravity anomaly. Cullen plans to undertake a field review followed by soil sampling and/or detailed gravity surveying.

5

Fig.3 Location of Wongan Hills Project on regional gravity image (1VD) from government database ("Geoview"), hot colours are positive. Regional Exploration Activity and Mineralisation includes: the recent Nickel-Palladium(Ni-Pd) discovery by Chalice Gold Mines Limited at Julimar (ASX:CHN;15-4-2020); the Nickel - Copper - PGE mineralisation at Yarawindah being explored by Cassini Resources Limited (see ASX:CZI, 16-4-2020); and exploration results reported by Liontown Resources Limited at their Moora Nickel Project (ASX:LTR;16-4- 2020). Thus, attention now focused on what may be an emerging Nickel - Copper - PGE province to the north east of Perth (Fig.3). There is also a notable copper resource near Calingiri (see Caravel Minerals Limited, ASX:CVV, "Caravel Copper Project") just south of the Wongan Hills project.

6

Fig.4 Location of Wongan Hills Project on regional gravity image (1VD) -

  • note that the image is not well-constrained to the north east of Cullen's cross section due to a paucity of readings/stations

https://geoview.dmp.wa.gov.au/geoview/?Viewer=GeoVIEW.

Position of historical soil samples (Table 1) shown.

7

BARLEE PROJECT - ELs 77/2606, 57/1135 (Cullen 100%), 10 - 55 km SSE of

the Penny West Gold deposit , W.A.

Cullen holds two contiguous tenements totaling ~350sq km stretching from south of the Youanmi greenstone belt, towards the NW tip of the Marda-Diemals greenstone belt (Fig.5). The tenements cover significant strike lengths of previously underexplored, interpreted shear zones, plus numerous elongate and/or folded aeromagnetic anomalies (highs) which appear to be intercalated amphibolite within the granite terrane. A regional data review and field reconnaissance was completed in December 2019. This work, via existing access tracks, confirmed sheared amphibolite - granite contacts and parallel quartz veining occurs in target areas.

Fig.5 Geological setting of now granted tenure south east of the Youanmi greenstone belt (base map and geological descriptions from "Geoview").

Available geological maps of E77/2606 show a stratigraphy of: 1) basement biotite metagranite; 2) schistose (sheared) metagranite with inclusions of amphibolite; 3) a thick section of metamonzogranite to metagranodiorite ; and,

  1. bounding basement metagranite, from west to east (on "GeoVIEW") - Fig.6. Cullen proposes that the schistose metagranite with amphibolite lenses along the contact of the western basement granite is a geological setting closely analogous to that at Penny West South prospect, which Aldoro has drill tested
    (ASX:ARN, 12 21 and 25 Feb 2020). This target stratigraphy stretches over at least
    10km of strike within the central part of Cullen's E77/2606.

8

In addition, the stratigraphy to the east of this contact (~5km in width) may also include prospective, sheared greenstone lenses - metagranodiorite contacts, based on aeromagnetic imagery (see Fig.6 below processed from "GeoVIEW" database). Such contacts are additional geological settings analogous to the Penny West South prospect and Penny West deposit and its nearby prospects (ASX:SPX, 21 Feb 2020).

Fig.6

9

Mt EUREKA JV PROJECT, NE GOLDFIELDS, W.A., gold, nickel

Cullen Resources Limited has signed a Binding Term Sheet with Rox Resources Limited (ASX: RXL - "Rox") under which Rox has been granted the right to earn up to a 75% interest in Cullen's Mt Eureka Project tenements and applications (Fig.7). Rox is progressing access agreements and planning for air core drilling to commence at the Mt Eureka JV, W.A. around April 2020. Updates on progress will be provided by Rox in due course.

Rox tenements

in JV

Fig.7. Location of the Mt Fisher (Rox) and Mt Eureka (Cullen) project tenements

10

BROMUS SOUTH - E63/1894 (Cullen 100%), ~100 sq. kms, centered 20km

SW of Norseman in the Eastern Goldfields, gold , base metals

  • An untested low-level,gold-in-auger anomaly (to 8.4ppb), ~ 4.6km long and up to 600m wide (mainly sandplain regolith), lies parallel with a granite- greenstone contact.
  • Several priority structural settings (in red below) lie along this contact and merit first pass air core drill testing.
  • A Programme of Work (POW) has been granted to allow exploration drilling to commence following access checking and heritage surveying

Fig. 8 Prioritised target areas for gold - red (1); orange (2); green (3).

EFERENCES:

BAXTER, C., 2014: Annual Report for EL63/1368 Bromus South for the Period 3 August 2013 to 2 August 2014 (WAMEX report - A103452)

CRYAN, G., 2015: Final Surrender Report for EL63/1368 Bromus South Project for the period 3 August 2010 to 2 August 2015 (WAMEX report - A107016)

11

NORTH TUCKABIANNA PROJECT, E20/714 (Cullen 100%), centered ~30km east of Cue, in the Murchison Region, gold and base metals

The project is located along the "Tuckabianna Gold Trend" and on-strike of the Hollandaire copper resource (see ASX:CYM, 18-7-2019).

Fig. 9

12

Two follow-up RC drillholes are planned to test VTEM and DHEM anomalies beneath previous drill holes TNRC13, 14 and 15 (Fig. 10).

Target

stratigraphy

Fig.10

PIPELINE PROJECTS

FINLAND

Cullen has made an application for an Exploration Permit ("Katajavaara"), in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of northern Finland. Cullen's application, estimated to be processed over the coming 6-12 months, adjoins S2 Resources Ltd's (S2R) Aakenusvaara Exploration Permit to the east along strike, from where S2R has reported a potential gold discovery (ASX:S2R,19-8-2019) and an intersection of 2.11m @ 86 g/t Au from its drilling (ASX:S2R, 26-9-2019).

NEW APPLICATIONS

The Company has recently made two other Exploration Licence applications for Ni-Cu-PGE exploration as follows:

13

The first of these, Balla, is approximately 700km north of Perth and close to the north-western edge of the Archaen Yilgarn Craton. The application covers a number of aeromagnetic anomalies from regional government data bases which may be interpreted as mafic-ultramafic intrusions. The application is along strike to the south - west of known Ni , Pt , Pd, Cr prospects , such as Milly Milly, Byro, and Taccabba Well.

A second application covers the Yornup Northeast chromium prospect from where an intersection of 2m at 7.4% Cr has been reported by West Coast Holdings (Chadwick, 1986). Yornup Northeast is part of a trend of nickel and chromium occurrences including Palgarup (Ni) and Yornup South (Ni and Cr) trending NE- SW in the Balingup Complex of south west WA. The ultramafic-mafic complex at Yornup consists of olivine gabbronorite, harzburgite, lherzolite, and dunite that have been extensively serpentinized (Hassan, 1998).

A review of open file exploration reports will be undertaken as a first pass.

REFERENCES

CHADWICK, R. C., 1986, Yornup prospect, Annual Exploration Report, 1986: West Coast

Holdings Limited: Western Australia Geological Survey, M-series, A 18173 (unpublished).

HASSAN, L. Y., 1998, Mineral occurrences and exploration potential of southwest Western Australia: Western Australia Geological Survey, Report 65, 38p

CORPORATE

The Company conducted a share purchase plan during the Quarter and raised $390,200 with 35,472,756 shares issued at 1.1 cents each.

The Company now has 224,937,584 shares on issue.

The Directors acknowledge and appreciate the support of shareholders who participated in the share purchase plan particularly given the current difficult market conditions.

Further Information - March Quarter, ASX Releases

  1. 29-1-2020 :Quarterly activities Report
  2. 7-2-2020 :Exploration Update
  3. 10-2-2020 :Share Purchase Plan
  4. 12-2-2020 :Investor presentation
  5. 3-3-2020 :Key Tenement Granted

14

SCHEDULE OF TENEMENTS (as at 31 March 2020)

REGION/

TENEMENTS

TENEMENT

CULLEN

COMMENTS

PROJECT

APPLICATIONS

INTEREST

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

PILBARA

Paraburdoo JV

Fortescue can earn up to 80% of iron ore

E52/1667

100%

rights; Cullen 100% other mineral rights

NE GOLDFIELDS - Mt Eureka JV

Gunbarrel

E53/1299,

+/ *

E53/2052

100%

+2.5% NPI Royalty to Pegasus on Cullen's

interest (parts of E1299); *1.5% NSR Royalty

1893, 1957 -1959,

E53/2063

to Aurora (other parts of E1299, E1893,

1961

E53/2101

E1957, E1958, E1959 and E1961).

Irwin Well

E53/1637

100%

Irwin Bore

E53/1209

100%

MURCHISON

E20/714

100%

E77/2606

E57/1135

WONGAN

E's 70/4882, 5162

90%

HILLS

GREENBUSHES

E70/4802

EASTERN GOLDFIELDS

Killaloe

E63/1018

20%

Sale of Matsa's 80% interest to Liontown

Resources Limited announced, 20 August

2018 - Cullen retains 20% FCI to DTM.

Bromus South

E63/1894

E63/2006

100%

FINLAND

Katajavaara

Exploration permit

application

TENEMENTS RELINQUISHED and APPLICATIONS WITHDRAWN DURING THE QUARTER

West Wodgina

E45/5540

100%

-

Wongan Hills

E70/5201

100%

15

16

ATTRIBUTION: Competent Person Statement

The information in this report that relates to exploration activities is based on information compiled by Dr. Chris Ringrose, Managing Director, Cullen Resources Limited who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Dr. Ringrose is a full-time employee of Cullen Resources Limited. He has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration, and to the activity which has been undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Dr. Ringrose consents to the report being issued in the form and context in which it appears.

Information in this report may also reflect past exploration results, and Cullen's assessment of exploration completed by past explorers, which has not been updated to comply with the JORC 2012 Code. The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data which materially affects the information included in this announcement.

ABOUT CULLEN: Cullen is a Perth-based minerals explorer with a multi-commodity portfolio including projects managed through a number of JVs with key partners (Fortescue and Liontown), and a number of projects in its own right. The Company's strategy is to identify and build targets based on data compilation, field reconnaissance and early-stage exploration, and to pursue further testing of targets itself or farm-out opportunities to larger companies. Projects are sought for most commodities mainly in Australia but with selected consideration of overseas opportunities. Cullen has a 1.5% F.O.B. royaltyup to 15 Mt of iron ore production from the Wyloo project tenements, part of Fortescue's Western Hub/Eliwana project, and will receive $900,000 cash if and when a decision is made to commence mining on a commercial basis - E47/1649, 1650, ML 47/1488-1490, and ML 08/502. Cullen has a 1% F.O.B. royaltyon any iron ore production from the following tenements - E08/1135, E08/1330, E08/1341, E08/1292, ML08/481, and ML08/482 (former Mt Stuart Iron Ore Joint Venture - Baosteel/Aurizon/Posco/AMCI) and will receive $1M cash upon any Final Investment Decision. The Catho Well Channel Iron Deposit (CID) has a published in situ Mineral Resources estimate of 161Mt @ 54.40% Fe (ML 08/481) as announced by Cullen to the ASX - 10 March 2015.

FORWARD - LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements which have not been based solely on historical facts but rather on Cullen's expectations about future events and on a number of assumptions which are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies many of which are outside the control of Cullen and its directors, officers and advisers. Forward-looking statements include, but are not necessarily limited to, statements concerning Cullen's planned exploration program, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated dates and expected costs or outputs. When used in this document, words such as "could", "plan", "estimate" "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Due care and attention has been taken in the preparation of this document and although Cullen believes that its expectations reflected in any forward looking statements made in this document are reasonable, no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. This document should not be relied upon as providing any recommendation or forecast by Cullen or its directors, officers or advisers. To the fullest extent permitted by law, no liability, however arising, will be accepted by Cullen or its directors, officers or advisers, as a result of any reliance upon any forward looking statement contained in this document.

Authorised for release to the ASX by:

Chris Ringrose, Managing Director, Cullen Resources Limited.

17

Data description as required by the 2012 JORC Code - Section 1 and Section 2 of Table 1

Historical Soil Sampling - E70/5162

Section 1 Sampling techniques and data

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Comments

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g.

technique

cut channels, random chips, or specific

No Drilling completed by Cullen. Historical soil

specialised

industry

standard

sampling described herein.

measurement tools appropriate to the

minerals under investigation, such as

down hole gamma sondes, or XRF

instruments, etc.). These examples

should not be taken as limiting the

broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to

ensure sample representivity and the

No Drilling completed. N/A.

appropriate

calibration

of

any

measurement tools or systems used

Aspects of the determination of

mineralisation that are material to the

No Drilling completed. N/A.

Public report. In cases where 'industry

standard' work has been done this

would be relatively simple (e.g.

'reverse circulation drilling was used to

obtain 1m samples from which 3kg

was pulverised to produce a 30g charge

for fire assay'). In other cases more

explanation may be required, such as

where there is coarse gold that has

inherent sampling problems. Unusual

commodities or

mineralisation

types

(eg submarine nodules) may warrant

disclosure of detailed information.

Drilling

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse

technique

circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary

No Drilling completed.

air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic etc.) and

details (e.g. core diameter, triple or

standard tube, depth of diamond tails,

face-sampling bit or other type,

whether core is oriented and if so, by

what method etc.).

Drill

Method of recording and assessing

No Drilling completed.

Sample

core and chip sample recoveries and

recovery

results assessed

Measurements

taken

to

maximise

No Drilling completed.

sample

recovery

and

ensure

representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between

No Drilling completed.

sample recovery and grade and whether

sample bias may have occurred due to

preferential

loss/gain

of

fine/coarse

material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have

No Drilling completed.

been geologically and geotechnically

logged to a level of detail to support

appropriate Mineral Resource

estimation, mining and metallurgical

studies.

18

Whether logging is qualitative or

No Drilling completed.

quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,

channel etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the

No Drilling completed.

relevant intersections logged

Sub-

If core, whether cut or sawn and

No Drilling completed.

sampling

whether quarter, half or all core taken.

techniques

and sample

preparation

If non-core, whether riffles, tube

No Drilling completed.

sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether

sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, quality and

No Drilling completed.

appropriateness

of

the

sample

preparation technique.

Soil samples reported are reconnaissance only.

Quality control procedures adopted for

No Drilling completed

all sub-sampling stages to maximise

representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the

No Drilling completed.

sampling is representative of the in situ

material

collected,

including for

Soil samples reported are reconnaissance only.

instance

results

for

field

duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate

No Drilling completed. N/A

to the grain size of the material being

sampled.

The nature, quality and appropriateness

No Drilling completed.

of the assaying and laboratory

procedures used and whether the

Standard laboratory procedures employed, Aqua Riga

technique is considered partial or total.

digest is considered partial for some elements reported.

For geophysical

tools,

spectrometers,

No Drilling completed. N/A

handheld XRF instruments, etc., the

parameters used in determining the

analysis including instrument make and

model,

reading

times, calibrations

factors applied and their derivation,

etc.

Quality of

Nature of quality control procedures

No Drilling completed. N/A

assay data

adopted

(e.g.

standards,

blanks,

and

duplicates, external laboratory checks)

laboratory

and whether acceptable levels of

tests

accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and

precision have been established.

19

Verification

The

verification

of

significant

No Drilling completed.

of sampling

intersections by either independent or

and

alternative company personnel.

assaying

The use of twinned holes

No Drilling completed.

Documentation of primary data, data

No Drilling completed.

entry procedures, data verification, data

storage

(physically

and

electronic)

protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

No Drilling completed. N/A

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used

No Drilling completed. N/A

data points

to locate drill holes (collar and down-

hole surveys), trenches, mine workings

and other locations used in Mineral

Resources estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

No Drilling completed.

Soil samples in UTM grid GDA94 Zone 50

Quality and adequacy of topographic

No Drilling completed. N/A

control.

Data

Data spacing for reporting of

No Drilling completed.

spacing and

Exploration Results.

distribution

Whether the data spacing and

distribution is sufficient to establish the

No Drilling completed. N/A

degree of geological and grade

continuity appropriate for the Mineral

Reserve and Ore Re4serve estimation

procedure(s)

and

classifications

applied.

Whether sample compositing has been

No Drilling completed.

applied.

Orientation

Whether the orientation of sampling

No Drilling completed. N/A

of data in

achieves unbiased sampling of possible

relation to

structures and the extent to which this

geological

is known, considering the deposit type.

structure

If the relationship between the drilling

No Drilling completed.

orientation and the orientation of key

mineralised structures is considered to

have introduced a sampling bias, this

should be assessed and reported if

material.

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample

No Drilling completed. N/A

security

security.

Audits or

The results of and audits or reviews of

No Drilling completed. N/A

reviews

sampling techniques and data.

20

Section 2

Reporting of exploration results

Mineral

Type,

reference

name/number,

E70/4882 and E5162 90% owned by Cullen Exploration

tenements and

location

and

ownership

including

Pty Ltd (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cullen Resources

land tenure

agreements or material issues with

Limited). Cullen has completed a review of heritage

status

third parties such as joint ventures,

sites, and found no issues to date. Certain proposed drill

partnerships,

overriding

royalties,

sites

require

heritage

surveying.

Particular

native title interest, historical sites,

environmental settings have been considered when

wilderness or national park and

planning drilling.

environmental settings.

Cullen has signed access agreements with key freehold

landowners in the project area, and a Hertiage

Agreement with the South West Aboriginal Land and

Sea Council on behalf of the Yued Agreement group.

The security of the tenure held at the

The tenure is secure and in good standing at the time of

time of reporting along with any

writing.

known impediments to obtaining a

licence to operate in the area.

Exploration

Acknowledgement

and

appraisal

of

Exploration by numerous prior parties was restricted to

done by other

exploration by other parties.

the southern part of greenstone belt and its eastern

parties

margin to a lesser extent. Very limited drilling west of

the core of the greenstone belt by previous explorers, in

the area of Cullen's focus. There has been previous

drilling by Cullen in the general area of a significant

laterite anomaly - as reported previously.

The historical, reconnaissance soil sampling assays

reported herein were reviewed in, and

taken from

WAMEX reports A108542, A112459 and A 116370 by

Mount Gibson Mining Limited - Annual reports, 2016,

2017 and 2018. (www.geoview.dmp.wa.gov.au)

Their descriptions state that samples were taken from

roadside reserves at 30-50cm depth, with 200-300g

sieved to -1.6mm. Assaying was by Aqua Regia digest

with ICP-MS analysis (see Table in text).

The laboratory used is known to use international

standards and blanks for quality control.

Geology

Deposit type, geological settings and

The targeted mineralisation is volcanic-hosted massive

style of mineralisation.

sulphide type base metal - Cu-Au mineralisation.

Greenstone belt setting with lithologies of BIF, mafics,

hornblende schist, felsic intrusives, felsic volcanics,

granites and gneiss - from aeromagnetic data

interpretation and regional mapping. Outcrops are

limited to the central core of the greenstone belt and

flanked by thick laterites - in situ and transported.

Drill hole

A summary of all information

No Drilling completed.

information

material for the understanding of the

exploration

results

including

a

tabulation

of

the

following

information for all Material drill

holes:

· Easting and northing of the drill

No Drilling completed.

hole collar

· Elevation or RL (Reduced level-

elevation above sea level in

metres)and the drill hole collar

21

· Dip and azimuth of the hole

· Down hole length and interception

depth

· Hole length

If the exclusion of this information is

No Drilling completed.

justified on the basis that the

information is not Material and this

exclusion does not detract from the

understanding of the report, the

Competent

Person

should

clearly

explain why this is the case.

Data

In reporting

Exploration

results,

No Drilling completed.

aggregation

weighing

averaging

techniques,

methods

maximum

and/or

minimum

grade

truncations

(e.g. cutting

of high

grades) and cut-off grades are

usually material and should be

stated.

Where

aggregate

intercepts

No Drilling completed.

incorporate short lengths of high

grade results and longer lengths of

low grade results, the procedure used

for such aggregation should be stated

and some typical examples of such

aggregations should be shown in

detail.

The assumptions used for any

No Drilling completed.

reporting of metal equivalent values

should be clearly stated.

Relationship

These relationships

are

particularly

No Drilling completed.

between

important in the reporting of

mineralisation

Exploration Results.

widths and

intercept

lengths

If the geometry of the mineralisation

No Drilling completed.

with respect to the drill hole angle is

known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down

No Drilling completed.

hole lengths are reported, there

should be a clear statement to this

effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true

width not known')

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with

No Drilling completed - see previous ASX reports by

scales) and tabulations of intercepts

Cullen.

would be included for any significant

discovery

being

reported.

These

should include, but not be limited to

a plan view of drill hole collar

locations and

appropriate

sectional

views.

22

Balanced

Where

comprehensive reporting of

See included Table

reporting

all Exploration Results is not

practicable,

representative

reporting

of both low and high grades and/or

widths should be practiced to avoid

misleading

reporting of

Exploration

Results.

Other

Other exploration data, if meaningful

See included figures where current reported data shown

substantive

and material, should be reported

together with interpretation of previous drill hole

exploration

including (but not limited to):

information. There are currently no other exploration

data

geological observations, geophysical

data that appear meaningful in the context of the

survey

results,

geochemical survey

reported results.

results, bulk samples - size and

method

of

treatment; metallurgical

test

results;

bulk

density,

groundwater, geotechnical

and

rock

characteristics;

potential

deleterious

or containing substances.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned

Further work, including air core, RC and/or diamond

further work (eg tests for lateral

drilling, and DHEM has been planned.

extensions or depth extensions or

large-scalestep-out drilling).

Diagrams

clearly

highlighting

the

See included figures.

areas

of

possible

extensions,

including

the

main

geological

interpretations

and

future

drilling

areas, providing this information is

not commercially sensitive.

REGISTERED OFFICE: Unit 4, 7 Hardy Street, South Perth WA 6151.

Telephone: +61 8 9474 5511 Facsimile:+61 8 9474 5588

CONTACT: Dr. Chris Ringrose, Managing Director. E-mail:

cringrose@cullenresources.com.au

www.cullenresources.com.au

23

Disclaimer

Cullen Resources Limited published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Ringrose Managing Director & Executive Director
John Robert Horsburgh Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne John Kernaghan Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CULLEN RESOURCES LIMITED28.57%1
BHP GROUP0.55%93 390
RIO TINTO PLC-16.23%79 107
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-33.24%22 271
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.48%15 938
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC40.08%9 797
