Culp, Inc. : Names Sharon A. Decker to Board of Directors

Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) today announced that Sharon A. Decker was
elected to the company’s Board of Directors. Her term is effective March
6, 2019, and will expire at the next annual meeting of shareholders, at
which time she will be eligible for re-election along with the other
directors.
Decker is Chief Operating Officer of Tryon Equestrian Partners, with
responsibility for the Tryon International Equestrian Center and Tryon
Resort, a world-class equestrian lifestyle destination that hosts
international equestrian competitions in Mill Spring, North Carolina.
She previously served as President of NURAY Media, a media preservation
company. She was appointed Secretary of Commerce for the State of North
Carolina, and held this position from 2013 to 2014, where she led the
creation of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, a
public-private entity focused on marketing North Carolina globally. She
previously served as President of Doncaster, a division of the Tanner
Companies, a direct marketer of women’s apparel, and President and Chief
Executive Officer of The Lynnwood Foundation, which created a conference
center and leadership institute in Charlotte, North Carolina. While at
Lynnwood, she also served as the chair of the Charlotte Chamber of
Commerce. Prior to this, Decker spent a significant portion of her
career at Duke Energy, rising to the rank of Corporate Vice President.
During her 18-year tenure with the energy provider, she worked in
various strategic areas from marketing and community relations to
customer service and was instrumental in the creation of its 24-hour
customer service center, an organization that still serves as a model
for the energy industry.
Decker graduated summa cum laude from the University of North Carolina
at Greensboro with a bachelor’s degree in Consumer Services. She
currently serves on the board of directors at Coca-Cola Consolidated
Inc. and is a member of the board of trustees at the University of North
Carolina-Charlotte. She has also served on the boards of Family Dollar
Stores Inc., SCANA Corp, and Public Service Company of North Carolina
Inc., a subsidiary of SCANA Corp.
Commenting on the announcement, Frank Saxon, vice chairman and chief
executive officer of Culp, Inc., stated, “We are pleased and fortunate
to have Sharon Decker join our Board of Directors as an independent
director. She brings extensive corporate marketing, customer service and
economic development experience that will complement the work and
expertise of our other members. We will also benefit from her
significant level of corporate board experience and leadership with
numerous civic engagement activities in North Carolina. We look forward
to her valuable insight and contributions as we continue to execute
Culp’s growth strategy.”
Culp, Inc. is one of the world's largest marketers of mattress fabrics
for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial
furniture. The company markets a variety of fabrics to its global
customer base of leading bedding and furniture companies, including
fabrics produced at Culp’s manufacturing facilities and fabrics sourced
through other suppliers. Culp has operations located in the United
States, Canada, China and Haiti.
