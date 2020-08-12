Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.    CPIX

CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(CPIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation - Q2 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 10:33am EDT

Corporate Presentation

Nasdaq CPIX

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements concerning our approved products and product development, our technology, our competitors, our intellectual property, our financial condition and our plans for research and development programs that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements are based on the current estimates and assumptions of the management of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals as of the date of this presentation and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance upon these forward- looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals to be materially different from those reflected in such forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, those set forth under the headings "Risk factors" and "Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations" in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q Reports on file with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. All statements contained in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation. For more information on our brands, including full prescribing and safety information, please see the links to the product websites which can be found at www.cumberlandpharma.com.

2

Company

Overview

  • Specialty pharmaceutical company
    • Portfolio of seven FDA approved products
    • Promoted by two national sales forces
  • Several near-termcatalysts for new growth opportunities
    • Vibativ post-acquisition integration and market expansion
    • Next Generation Caldolor product launch
    • RediTrex methotrexate product line launch
  • Phase II candidates in development with upcoming study milestones
  • Proven record of successful product development and product acquisition

3

Mission & Strategy

Mission: Advance Patient Care

through delivery of high quality medicines

Strategy: Build a portfolio of

Specialized biopharmaceutical brands

4

Product Portfolio

Product

Development:

Product

Acquisition:

5

IV treatment for America's leading cause of poisoning

Treats liver toxicity associated with acetaminophen overdose

Developed and registered by Cumberland

Acetadote now standard of care

Cumberland developed unique EDTA free formulation

Maintaining signiﬁcant market share

*National Poison Data System, American Association of Poison Centers

6

Injectable delivery of ibuprofen

Developed and registered by Cumberland

Antipyretic, analgesic & anti-inflammatoryproperties

Evaluated in published studies with ~ 2,000 patients

Over 2.3 million doses administered

Pediatric labeling approved by FDA

Study in newborns recently completed

*Symphony Source Health

7

  • New, ready to administer without further dilution
  • Designed to help address National Opioid Crisis
  • First and only FDA-approvedpre-mixedbag of ibuprofen
  • Completed a soft-launch
  • National launch underway, gaining early acceptance and growing demand
  • Aim to significantly grow Caldolor's sales volume over time with the advantages of this ready-to-useproduct

8

Unique crystalline formulation of lactulose

Prescription strength laxative

Clinically proven increases in patient satisfaction

Repositioned to reflect branded status

New pricing allowed co-pay support and improved

Managed Care coverage

9

Commercial Portfolio Expansion Strategy

IDENTIFY

ACQUIRE

Late Stage Candidates

Under-Promoted,

Approved Brands

EXPAND

DEVELOP

Existing Products

Early-Stage Candidates

PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

10

Acquisition Initiative

GOAL TO ADD ONE NEW

PRODUCT PER YEAR

through business development

initiative or internal product

development

Active, ongoing initiative to identify, evaluate and acquire/license new products into the portfolio

Source opportunities through direct efforts and intermediaries

Seek commercial and late stage development assets that ﬁt our strategy and focus

  • Branded, Rx products in hospital acute care or gastroenterology
  • Sales of $5-25 million or larger with attractive margins

11

Acquired following development by Astellas & Theravance

Injectable antibiotic that treat serious, life-threateninginfections

Hospital product that aligns well with our current infrastructure

New data demonstrates superiority over vancomycin in select patients with bacterial pneumonia.

  • Published in Infectious Disease and Therapy

12

New injectable delivery of methotrexate

Designed for the treatment of arthritis and psoriasis

Widely used throughout Europe with a strong brand presence

The U.S. methotrexate market is demonstrating significant growth

Recently FDA-approved and now preparing to launch

13

Ifetroban Overview

Cumberland's first new chemical entity (NCE)

A potent, selective antagonist of thromboxane receptor (TPr)

Initially developed by Bristol-MyersSquibb as an anti-platelet agent

Safety is well-establishedin 26 clinical studies with over 1,300 subjects

Collaborating with Vanderbilt, Harvard, Scripps and other academic centers

Cumberland successfully manufactures both IV and oral formulations

14

Ifetroban

Development Pipeline

Phase II

Phase III

Preclinical

IND

Phase I

NDA

Boxaban® (aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease)

Vasculan (systemic sclerosis)

Dyscorban (Duchenne muscular dystrophy)

Duchenne Muscular

Dystrophy (DMD)

  • A rare, fatal, genetic neuromuscular disease characterized by the progressive loss of muscle which results in deterioration of the skeleton, heart and lungs
  • Cumberland is investigating ifetroban for the treatment of cardiomyopathy associated with DMD
  • New data demonstrates ifetroban could prevent cardiac fibrosis and improve cardiac function - published Journal American Heart Association
  • The FDA awarded just over $1 million in Orphan Drug Grant funding for this unmet medical need
  • IND cleared and Phase II study is now underway

16

University of Tennessee Health Science Center

Memphis, TN

University of Mississippi

Oxford / Jackson, MS

Louisiana State University

Health Sciences

New Orleans, LA

University of Tennessee

Knoxville, TN

Vanderbilt University

Nashville, TN

Medical University of

South Carolina

Charleston, SC

18

Expanding Our

Product Portfolio

Ifetroban

Next Gen

In-Line Brands

Deploying a Multifaceted Strategy to Create Value

19

Financial

Overview

($ in millions, except per diluted share)

2020

N e t R e v e n u e s

$9.6

C o s t o f P r o d u c t s S o l d

2.6

G r o s s P r o f i t

$7.0

S e l l i n g &

M a r k e t i n g

$3.9

R e s e a r c h

& D e v e l o p m e n t

1.4

G e n e r a l A d m i n i s t r a t i v e

2.2

A m o r t i z a t i o n

1.1

D i s c o n t i n u e d O p e r a t i o n s

(0.7)

A d j u s t e d

E a r n i n g s

A d j u s t e d

E a r n i n g s

*

*

p e r d i l u t e d s h a r e

1.2

$0.08

*Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.

20

Summary

Balance Sheet

($ IN MILLIONS)

As of June 30, 2020

C A S H & S E C U R I T I E S

$ 2 7 . 4

T O T A L A S S E T S

9 7 . 5

T O TA L L I A B I L I T I E S

4 9 . 1

T O TA L E Q U I T Y

4 8 . 5

*$20 million available on revolving line of credit *Tax carry forward credits of $44 million available *Continued Share Repurchase Program

21

Cumberland

Moving Forward

Diverse product portfolio with 7 FDA approved brands

Proven development and commercialization capabilities

Various initiatives in place to support near-termgrowth

Phase II products in development with upcoming study milestones

Valuation gap given assets, cash, sales, and pipeline

22

Nasdaq CPIX

Disclaimer

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 14:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS
10:48aCUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS : Message from CEO
PU
10:33aCUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS : Corporate Presentation - Q2 2020
PU
07:46aCUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and C..
AQ
08/11CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (..
AQ
08/11CUMBERLAND : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/11CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results & Com..
PR
08/04CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS : To Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
07/21CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : - Caldolor Demonstrates Significant Reduction ..
AQ
07/20CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS : Caldolor® Demonstrates Significant Reduction Of Opi..
PR
07/01CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS : CET Life Sciences Center Welcomes Advansta as New T..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 39,2 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,06 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -17,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 51,2 M 51,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,31x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 94
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 9,75 $
Last Close Price 3,38 $
Spread / Highest target 188%
Spread / Average Target 188%
Spread / Lowest Target 188%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
A. J. Kazimi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leo B. Pavliv Chief Development Officer & EVP-Operations
Michael P. Bonner CFO, Senior Director-Finance & Accounting
Martin E. Cearnal Director, Chief Commercial Officer & EVP
Gordon R. Bernard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-34.37%51
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.27%24 303
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.133.50%20 534
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.25.08%17 398
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.24.26%14 572
DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED69.65%11 141
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group