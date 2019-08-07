Log in
CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(CPIX)
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals : To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

08/07/2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) announced today that it will release second quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.  A conference call and live Internet webcast will be held on Wednesday, August 14, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsFoto/Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

To participate in the call, please dial 877-303-1298 (for U.S. callers) or 253-237-1032 (for international callers).  A rebroadcast of the teleconference will be available for one week and can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 (for U.S. callers) or 404-537-3406 (for international callers).  The Conference ID for the rebroadcast is 3198706. The live webcast and rebroadcast can be accessed via Cumberland's website at http://investor.shareholder.com/cpix/events.cfm.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the delivery of high-quality prescription brands to improve patient care. The Company develops, acquires, and commercializes brands for the hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology market segments.

The Company's portfolio of FDA approved brands includes:

  • Acetadote® (acetylcysteine) Injection, for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning;
  • Caldolor® (ibuprofen) Injection, for the treatment of pain and fever;
  • Kristalose® (lactulose) for Oral Solution, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation;
  • Omeclamox®-Pak, (omeprazole, clarithromycin, amoxicillin) for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection and related duodenal ulcer disease;
  • Vaprisol® (conivaptan) Injection, to raise serum sodium levels in hospitalized patients with euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia;
  • Ethyol® (amifostine) Injection, for the reduction of xerostomia (dry mouth) in patients undergoing post-operative radiation treatment for head and neck cancer and the renal toxicity associated with the administration of cisplatin in patients with advanced ovarian cancer;
  • Totect®(dexrazoxane hydrochloride) Injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy in case of extravasation (drug leakage from the bloodstream into the tissues);
  • Vibativ® (telavancin) Injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Cumberland's pipeline of product candidates includes:

  • Hepatoren® (ifetroban) Injection, a Phase II candidate for the treatment of critically ill patients suffering from liver and kidney failure associated with hepatorenal syndrome ("HRS");
  • Boxaban®(ifetroban) Oral Capsules, a Phase II candidate for the treatment of asthma patients with aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease ("AERD");
  • Vasculan®(ifetroban) Oral Capsules, a Phase II candidate for the treatment of patients with systemic sclerosis (SSc) form of autoimmune disease;
  • Portaban® (ifetroban) Injection and Oral Capsules, a Phase II candidate for the treatment of patients with portal hypertension associated with liver disease;
  • RediTrex (methotrexate) Injection, an approval submission candidate for the treatment of active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic and severe psoriatic arthritis, as well as severe disabling psoriasis.

For more information on Cumberland's approved products, including full prescribing information, please visit the individual product websites, links to which can be found on the Company's website www.cumberlandpharma.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cumberland-pharmaceuticals-to-announce-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-300898162.html

SOURCE Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
