Cummins Inc. : Approves Share Repurchase Program; Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

On October 9, The Board of Directors of Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI)
authorized the Company to repurchase up to $2 billion in shares of
common stock upon completion of its 2016 $1 billion share repurchase
program.
The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend on common
stock at 1.14 dollars per share, payable on December 3, 2018 to
shareholders of record on November 15, 2018.
"The latest share repurchase program and dividend reinforces our
commitment to delivering strong returns to shareholders and reflects our
confidence in our long-term performance," said Tom Linebarger, Cummins
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Cummins is demonstrating our
ability to deliver strong returns, while continuing to invest in the
future and helping our customers succeed by providing them with a broad
portfolio of innovative power solutions.”
About Cummins
Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary
business units that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad
portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel
and natural gas engines to hybrid and electric platforms, as well as
related technologies, including battery systems, fuel systems, controls,
air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical power
generation systems. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, (USA) Cummins
currently employs approximately 58,600 people committed to powering a
more prosperous world. Cummins serves customers in approximately 190
countries and territories through a network of approximately 500
company-owned and independent distributor locations and approximately
7,500 dealer locations. Cummins earned about $1 billion on sales of
$20.4 billion in 2017. Press releases can be found on the Web at www.cummins.com.
Follow Cummins on Twitter at www.twittter.com/cummins
and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/cumminsinc.
Forward-looking disclosure statement
Information provided in this release that is not purely historical are
forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our
forecasts, guidance, preliminary results, expectations, hopes, beliefs
and intentions on strategies regarding the future. These forward looking
statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our plans
and expectations for our revenues and EBITDA percentage for the full
year of 2018. Our actual future results could differ materially from
those projected in such forward-looking statements because of a number
of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) a sustained slowdown or
significant downturn in our markets; (ii) our truck manufacturing and
OEM customers discontinuing outsourcing their engine needs; (iii) the
development of new technologies; (iv) the discovery of any significant
additional problems with our engine platforms or aftertreatment systems
in North America; (v) performance or safety-related recalls; (vi) lower
than anticipated market acceptance of our new or existing products or
services; (vii) a slowdown in infrastructure development and/or
depressed commodity prices; (viii) unpredictability in the adoption,
implementation and enforcement of increasingly stringent emissions
standards around the world; (ix) our reliance on significant earnings
from investees that we do not directly control; (x) the adoption and
impact of new tax legislation; (xi) potential security breaches or other
disruptions to our information technology systems and data security;
(xii) financial distress or a change-in-control of one of our large
truck OEM customers; (xiii) our pursuit of strategic acquisitions and
divestitures; and (xiv) other risks detailed from time to time in our
Securities and Exchange Commission filings, particularly in the Risk
Factors section of our 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Shareholders,
potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these
factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking
statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as
of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to
publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of
new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information
about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available
at http://www.sec.gov
or at http://www.cummins.com
in the Investor Relations section of our website.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009006033/en/