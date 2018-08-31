Cummins : Introduces IMO III Certified QSK60 Marine Engine Package

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced today the new International Maritime
Organization (IMO) Tier III certified QSK60 engine package with cleaner
emissions and improved warranty is available for a wide range of marine
applications, from commercial workboats to luxury yachts.
The QSK60, with modular common rail fuel system (MCRS) was introduced to
the marine market in 2008 with instant success. The QSK60’s industry
leading reliability and proven engine architecture has not changed,
instead the company has chosen selective catalytic reduction (SCR) to
meet the new emissions requirements, while not changing fuel
consumption. Cummins engines, in many markets, have been fitted with SCR
technology since 2006, boasting over 1 million units in the field. To
minimize total cost of ownership (TCO) for the operator, Cummins
optimized diesel exhaust fluid consumption and aligned maintenance
intervals of the aftertreatment with engine maintenance intervals for
minimal planned downtime. Flexible installation arrangements also
contribute to a decreased total cost of ownership, by reducing
installation costs with eight different configurations to match almost
any customer need.
“Cummins engineers have done significant testing of this system to
ensure the same dependability, quality and reliability customers have
come to expect from our brand,” explained Jim Schacht – Executive
Director, Cummins Global Marine Business. “With more than 10 years of
experience applying SCR to Cummins engines in our on-highway and
industrial segments, vessel operators can rest assured they have a great
product powering their ship.”
Cummins’ aim is to offer minimal disruption to current and future
customers operations when introducing a new component to their vessels.
The SCR system chosen by Cummins is fully serviceable, meaning the
catalysts can be removed without the need for new or special tools and
easily replaced when needed.. Catalyst life is expected to match the
engine life to overhaul, an example of aligning Engine and
Aftertreatment maintenance intervals, contributing to a favorable TCO by
minimizing downtime. In addition to the serviceability of the SCR
system, the Vanadia-based catalyst is capable of tolerating up to 5,000
ppm sulfur fuel, which allows customers to continue to use the same fuel
quality they have always used with Cummins products.
Cummins is offering a pre-certified system, using what is commonly
referred to as Scheme A approach, removing additional certification
complexity from the equation for the shipyard, saving time and money on
the total project. The Scheme A approach means Cummins has worked
directly with an IMO-recognized agency to perform witness and emissions
tests before the system arrives at the shipyard. The design is proven in
the test cell to meet the emissions requirements and the various design
configurations are all pre-approved. Since this work has been done up
front, there are no additional emissions tests required once the
construction is complete. This approach also ensures the engine and
aftertreatment system work together and last over the life of the
vessel. Under the Scheme A approach, the order process is unchanged for
the customer using a local Cummins distributor as a single point of
contact for the IMO Tier III system.
Complex, global projects require collaboration across country boundaries
and time zones. Cummins has 600 company-owned and independent
distributors strategically placed all over the globe to support every
project from concept throughout the life of the vessel. This global
support network provides customers peace of mind that the newly IMO III
certified QSK60 engine package will be supported globally, ensuring
parts and service capability wherever the vessel operation leads.
Also, warranty terms for Cummins marine engines have recently seen an
increase in coverage periods. These periods vary depending on the engine
family and rating. The base warranty for marine engines 19 to 60 liters
in a heavy-duty or medium continuous-duty rating has been extended 1,000
hours beyond the previous term, while intermittent-duty coverage for the
same engine range has extended 1,500 additional hours. Cummins continues
to offer optional Encompass coverage, which can provide an additional
three years/10,000 hours of coverage to the engine.
“The QSK60, with its proven track record in the marine market, now has
cleaner emissions, extended warranty coverage and the same world class
service and support.” Schacht continued, “The QSK60 is the first
Cummins engine platform to receive the IMO III certification but other
engines will follow in the near future using similar SCR configurations.”
About Cummins Inc.
Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary
business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a
broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from
diesel and natural gas engines to hybrid and electric platforms, as well
as related technologies, including battery systems, fuel systems,
controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical
power generation systems. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.A.),
since its founding in 1919, Cummins currently employs approximately
58,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world. Cummins
serves customers in about 190 countries and territories through a
network of some 500 company-owned and independent distributor locations
and approximately 7,500 dealer locations. Cummins earned $1 billion on
sales of $20.4 billion in 2017. Press releases can be found on the Web
at www.cummins.com.
Follow Cummins on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cummins
and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/cumminsinc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005329/en/