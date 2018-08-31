Cummins : Introduces IMO III Certified QSK60 Marine Engine Package

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced today the new International Maritime Organization (IMO) Tier III certified QSK60 engine package with cleaner emissions and improved warranty is available for a wide range of marine applications, from commercial workboats to luxury yachts.

The QSK60, with modular common rail fuel system (MCRS) was introduced to the marine market in 2008 with instant success. The QSK60’s industry leading reliability and proven engine architecture has not changed, instead the company has chosen selective catalytic reduction (SCR) to meet the new emissions requirements, while not changing fuel consumption. Cummins engines, in many markets, have been fitted with SCR technology since 2006, boasting over 1 million units in the field. To minimize total cost of ownership (TCO) for the operator, Cummins optimized diesel exhaust fluid consumption and aligned maintenance intervals of the aftertreatment with engine maintenance intervals for minimal planned downtime. Flexible installation arrangements also contribute to a decreased total cost of ownership, by reducing installation costs with eight different configurations to match almost any customer need.

“Cummins engineers have done significant testing of this system to ensure the same dependability, quality and reliability customers have come to expect from our brand,” explained Jim Schacht – Executive Director, Cummins Global Marine Business. “With more than 10 years of experience applying SCR to Cummins engines in our on-highway and industrial segments, vessel operators can rest assured they have a great product powering their ship.”

Cummins’ aim is to offer minimal disruption to current and future customers operations when introducing a new component to their vessels. The SCR system chosen by Cummins is fully serviceable, meaning the catalysts can be removed without the need for new or special tools and easily replaced when needed.. Catalyst life is expected to match the engine life to overhaul, an example of aligning Engine and Aftertreatment maintenance intervals, contributing to a favorable TCO by minimizing downtime. In addition to the serviceability of the SCR system, the Vanadia-based catalyst is capable of tolerating up to 5,000 ppm sulfur fuel, which allows customers to continue to use the same fuel quality they have always used with Cummins products.

Cummins is offering a pre-certified system, using what is commonly referred to as Scheme A approach, removing additional certification complexity from the equation for the shipyard, saving time and money on the total project. The Scheme A approach means Cummins has worked directly with an IMO-recognized agency to perform witness and emissions tests before the system arrives at the shipyard. The design is proven in the test cell to meet the emissions requirements and the various design configurations are all pre-approved. Since this work has been done up front, there are no additional emissions tests required once the construction is complete. This approach also ensures the engine and aftertreatment system work together and last over the life of the vessel. Under the Scheme A approach, the order process is unchanged for the customer using a local Cummins distributor as a single point of contact for the IMO Tier III system.

Complex, global projects require collaboration across country boundaries and time zones. Cummins has 600 company-owned and independent distributors strategically placed all over the globe to support every project from concept throughout the life of the vessel. This global support network provides customers peace of mind that the newly IMO III certified QSK60 engine package will be supported globally, ensuring parts and service capability wherever the vessel operation leads.

Also, warranty terms for Cummins marine engines have recently seen an increase in coverage periods. These periods vary depending on the engine family and rating. The base warranty for marine engines 19 to 60 liters in a heavy-duty or medium continuous-duty rating has been extended 1,000 hours beyond the previous term, while intermittent-duty coverage for the same engine range has extended 1,500 additional hours. Cummins continues to offer optional Encompass coverage, which can provide an additional three years/10,000 hours of coverage to the engine.

“The QSK60, with its proven track record in the marine market, now has cleaner emissions, extended warranty coverage and the same world class service and support.” Schacht continued, “The QSK60 is the first Cummins engine platform to receive the IMO III certification but other engines will follow in the near future using similar SCR configurations.”

