CUMMINS
Cummins : Lightest and Most Productive Class 8 Engine is Available in Western Star® 4700

01/22/2019

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced today that the Cummins X12 engine is available in Western Star 4700 trucks and tractors.

“Cummins is excited about the positive impact our X12 will have in weight-sensitive markets,” said Brett Merritt, Vice President − Cummins On-Highway Engine Business. “We believe that the lightweight Cummins X12 will be a great option in the updated Western Star 4700 truck, particularly for vocational customers.”

The X12 is the lightest engine in Class 8 trucks and at only 2,050 pounds, it has the highest power-to-weight ratio of any engine in its class, offering up to 600 pounds greater payload than previous engines, while improving productivity and uptime. The engine is capable of up to 500 horsepower and 1700 pound-feet of torque, and has a low friction design that’s well-suited for higher miles per gallon.

“The 4700 is one of our best-selling truck models due to both its versatile performance and the range of options it provides to our customers,” said Samantha Parlier, Vice President, Marketing and Product Strategy for Western Star. “Maximizing payload is extremely important to both our vocational and on-highway customers. The addition of the Cummins X12 gives those customers a great weight savings option, which allows them to increase payload while expanding the productivity, durability and driving experience of the 4700.”

Available with hundreds of customization options, the versatile 4700 can be purpose-built to take on the toughest vocational applications, and local and regional hauls. Paired with the lightweight Cummins X12, fleets can carry more on each trip without compromising performance and reliability, and drivers will love the way the engine makes the truck feel.

The Western Star 4700 with the Cummins X12 is available to order now, with production beginning August 5.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel and natural gas engines to hybrid and electric platforms, as well as related technologies, including battery systems, fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical power generation systems. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.A.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins currently employs approximately 58,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world. Cummins serves customers in about 190 countries and territories through a network of some 500 company-owned and independent distributor locations and approximately 7,500 dealer locations. Cummins earned about $1 billion on sales of $20.4 billion in 2017. Press releases can be found on the Web at www.cummins.com. Follow Cummins on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cummins and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/cumminsinc.

About Western Star Trucks

Western Star Truck Sales, Inc., headquartered in Portland, Ore., produces tough custom trucks for highway and vocational applications. Western Star is a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America LLC. Daimler Trucks North America produces and markets Class 5-8 vehicles and is a Daimler company, the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer. For more information about Western Star, go to www.westernstartrucks.com.


© Business Wire 2019
