CUMMINS (CMI)

CUMMINS (CMI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/05 04:00:51 pm
149.82 USD   +0.72%
08:08aCUMMINS' : Net Sales Beats Estimates, While Profit Misses
DJ
07:58aCUMMINS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:31aCUMMINS : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
BU
Cummins' : Net Sales Beats Estimates, While Profit Misses

02/06/2019 | 08:08am EST

By Allison Prang

Cummins Inc.'s (CMI) reported a fourth-quarter profit as net sales increased, but the company's earnings fell short of analysts' consensus.

The engine manufacturer's net income was $579 million compared with a loss for the comparable quarter a year prior of $274 million. Earnings were $3.63 a share compared with a loss of $1.65 a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of $3.87 a share.

The net impact of the new tax law for the fourth quarter was a benefit of $10 million. For the comparable quarter a year prior, that net impact was a $777 million expense.

Adjusted earnings were $3.48 a share, up from $3.03 a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting $3.81 a share.

Net sales rose 12% to $6.13 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting $6.09 billion.

The company said it expects revenue to be between flat and up four percent for 2019. It is also said it is anticipating EBITDA to be between 15.75% and 16.25% of sales.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

