Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cummins    CMI

CUMMINS (CMI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/10 10:15:47 am
137.48 USD   +0.01%
2018CUMMINS : Reports Stronger Profit on Higher Demand in Key Markets
DJ
2018CUMMINS INC. : quaterly earnings release
2018GET IN LINE : Backlog for Big Rigs Stretches to 2019
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cummins : Pat Ward to Retire as Chief Financial Officer After More Than 30 Years with Cummins; Mark Smith Named Successor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 10:01am EST

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced today that Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Pat Ward is retiring after 31 years and Mark Smith is succeeding him. Both moves are effective March 31, 2019.

“Pat has had an extraordinary career at Cummins,” said Cummins Chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger. “He has worked in nearly every part of our company during his 31-year tenure. He has helped many business leaders, including me, figure out where the business needs improvement and what to focus on first. Pat has also coached and developed many of our financial leaders in the company, inspiring them to be the best that they can be.”

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I thank Pat for his excellent service,” said Bob Herdman, chairman of the Audit Committee. “As Pat transitions his CFO responsibilities to Mark Smith, he leaves behind a strong finance function positioning the company well for continued success.”

In an internal email sent to global employees, Ward reflected on his career and the depth of experiences, friendships and opportunities that were critical to his success.

“At different stages of my career, people took a chance on me, starting at my first job as a small plant controller, to being offered the role of Chief Financial Officer 20 years later,” Ward said. “I was also fortunate to find a company whose values mirror my own.”

Mark Smith will succeed Ward as CFO. Smith brings more than two decades of financial expertise to the role, most recently serving as the Vice President of Financial Operations where he worked with finance controllers to ensure that the company met its operational and financial commitments. In addition, Smith led the Investor Relations, Business Planning and Analysis, and Capital Management functions at Cummins.

Prior to Smith’s 20 years with Cummins, he spent six years as a public accountant with Ernst & Young in the U.K. “Mark’s global financial experience and knowledge of the company will serve Cummins and our stakeholders well, and we look forward to supporting him during the transition,” Herdman said.

“Like Pat, Mark has worked in many parts of the company and brings a wealth of experience to the job,” Linebarger said. “He also brings strong strategic and analytical skills which will be of great value as we continue to pursue our growth strategy. I am glad to have Mark as the CFO as we continue to power a more prosperous world, now and in the future.”

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel and natural gas engines to hybrid and electric platforms, as well as related technologies, including battery systems, fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical power generation systems. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.A.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins currently employs approximately 58,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world. Cummins serves customers in about 190 countries and territories through a network of some 500 company-owned and independent distributor locations and approximately 7,500 dealer locations. Cummins earned about $1 billion on sales of $20.4 billion in 2017. Press releases can be found on the Web at www.cummins.com. Follow Cummins on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cummins and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/cumminsinc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CUMMINS
10:01aCUMMINS : Pat Ward to Retire as Chief Financial Officer After More Than 30 Years..
BU
2018CUMMINS : Lightest and Most Productive Class 8 Engine is Available in Freightlin..
AQ
2018CUMMINS INC. : - Lightest and Most Productive Class 8 Engine is Available in Fre..
AQ
2018CUMMINS : Lightest and Most Productive Class 8 Engine is Available in Freightlin..
BU
2018BUSINESS'S CLIMATE CHALLENGE : Getting Customers to Pay
DJ
2018CUMMINS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2018CUMMINS INC. : Supports Launch of EPA Cleaner Trucks Initiative; Initiative incl..
AQ
2018CUMMINS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018CUMMINS INC. : Supports Launch of EPA Cleaner Trucks Initiative
BU
2018CUMMINS : Powers Women Program to Advance Global Equality Receives National Reco..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 23 718 M
EBIT 2018 2 852 M
Net income 2018 2 185 M
Debt 2018 615 M
Yield 2018 3,23%
P/E ratio 2018 10,28
P/E ratio 2019 8,88
EV / Sales 2018 0,96x
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
Capitalization 22 072 M
Chart CUMMINS
Duration : Period :
Cummins Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUMMINS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 155 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Norman Thomas Linebarger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Joseph Freeland President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Patrick Joseph Ward Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Sherry A. Aaholm Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Jennifer W. Rumsey Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CUMMINS2.66%22 072
RHEINMETALL8.66%4 220
CUMMINS INDIA LTD1.27%3 382
DORMAN PRODUCTS INC.-0.27%3 047
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION7.57%2 967
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%2 481
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.