Cummins : X15 Splashes Into the Marine Market

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is thrilled to introduce a fuel and cost
efficient version of its X15 engine for commercial marine market
segments including inland waterways, commercial fishing and passenger
transport.
Cummins X15 for marine segments is designed to withstand high hour,
continuous duty operation with long life in mind. The engine will offer
variable speed and fixed speed ratings between 450 horsepower (336 kW)
and 600 horsepower (447 kW), while meeting U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency (EPA) Tier 3 and International Maritime Organization (IMO) Tier
II emissions standards.
“Our marine X15 engine is yet another example of Cummins continued
investment in the marine market,” said Jim Schacht, Executive Director,
Cummins Global Marine Business. “Following the introduction of our
marine QSK95 engine, which has more power and durability than any other
high speed marine engine in its class, our new marine X15 engine
reinforces our commitment to deliver the products our customers need to
be successful.”
The X15 uses the latest Cummins XPI fuel system. This common rail system
provides the highest injection pressure of any other common rail system
resulting in an efficient fuel burn for clean emissions and optimized
fuel economy. In addition to this latest fuel system technology, the
marine X15 uses the most intelligent Cummins engine control module,
CM2350. CM2350 provides advanced diagnostic and monitoring capability,
as well as engine protection through de-rates and automated engine shut
downs to prevent catastrophic failures. The CM2350 technology also
features fuel sensor monitoring, digital engine start/stop
functionality, and gear pressure and temperature.
The first installation of Cummins X15 marine engines will take place in
a Louisiana (USA) crew boat, replacing a dated non-Cummins engine, which
will improve the efficiency and performance of the vessel. The marine
X15 engine is a perfect option for owners looking to repower their older
vessels. The engine will fit in place of various types of legacy
engines. The X15 will save space in the engine room, deliver cleaner
emissions and better fuel economy at a continuous duty power cycle.
Cummins has shipped 2 million 15L engines across multiple segments to
date, due to the proven legacy of the X15 platform, Cummins is offering
an industry leading two year warranty, proving the company’s commitment
to quality.
About Cummins Inc.
Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary
business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a
broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from
diesel and natural gas engines to hybrid and electric platforms, as well
as related technologies, including battery systems, fuel systems,
controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical
power generation systems. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.A.),
since its founding in 1919, Cummins currently employs approximately
58,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world. Cummins
serves customers in about 190 countries and territories through a
network of some 500 company-owned and independent distributor locations
and approximately 7,500 dealer locations. Cummins earned about $1
billion on sales of $20.4 billion in 2017. Press releases can be found
on the Web at www.cummins.com.
