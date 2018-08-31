Cummins : X15 Splashes Into the Marine Market

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is thrilled to introduce a fuel and cost efficient version of its X15 engine for commercial marine market segments including inland waterways, commercial fishing and passenger transport.

Cummins X15 for marine segments is designed to withstand high hour, continuous duty operation with long life in mind. The engine will offer variable speed and fixed speed ratings between 450 horsepower (336 kW) and 600 horsepower (447 kW), while meeting U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Tier 3 and International Maritime Organization (IMO) Tier II emissions standards.

“Our marine X15 engine is yet another example of Cummins continued investment in the marine market,” said Jim Schacht, Executive Director, Cummins Global Marine Business. “Following the introduction of our marine QSK95 engine, which has more power and durability than any other high speed marine engine in its class, our new marine X15 engine reinforces our commitment to deliver the products our customers need to be successful.”

The X15 uses the latest Cummins XPI fuel system. This common rail system provides the highest injection pressure of any other common rail system resulting in an efficient fuel burn for clean emissions and optimized fuel economy. In addition to this latest fuel system technology, the marine X15 uses the most intelligent Cummins engine control module, CM2350. CM2350 provides advanced diagnostic and monitoring capability, as well as engine protection through de-rates and automated engine shut downs to prevent catastrophic failures. The CM2350 technology also features fuel sensor monitoring, digital engine start/stop functionality, and gear pressure and temperature.

The first installation of Cummins X15 marine engines will take place in a Louisiana (USA) crew boat, replacing a dated non-Cummins engine, which will improve the efficiency and performance of the vessel. The marine X15 engine is a perfect option for owners looking to repower their older vessels. The engine will fit in place of various types of legacy engines. The X15 will save space in the engine room, deliver cleaner emissions and better fuel economy at a continuous duty power cycle. Cummins has shipped 2 million 15L engines across multiple segments to date, due to the proven legacy of the X15 platform, Cummins is offering an industry leading two year warranty, proving the company’s commitment to quality.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel and natural gas engines to hybrid and electric platforms, as well as related technologies, including battery systems, fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical power generation systems. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.A.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins currently employs approximately 58,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world. Cummins serves customers in about 190 countries and territories through a network of some 500 company-owned and independent distributor locations and approximately 7,500 dealer locations. Cummins earned about $1 billion on sales of $20.4 billion in 2017. Press releases can be found on the Web at www.cummins.com. Follow Cummins on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cummins and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/cumminsinc.

