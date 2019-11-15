Log in
Cummins : CEO and National Environmental Experts to Discuss the Need to Combat Climate Change and Plans to Address Environmental Challenges

11/15/2019

Cummins announcing new environmental sustainability strategy including carbon neutral targets

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI):

WHAT:

Conference call with the media to discuss need to address climate change and plans to address environmental challenges. Cummins will announce its latest environmental sustainability strategy including specific and quantifiable goals and its future carbon neutral target.

 

Call is intended for media only due to limited number of lines.

 

WHO:

Tom Linebarger, Cummins Chairman and CEO

Fred Krupp, President, Environmental Defense Fund

Janet McCabe, Director, Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute and Professor of Practice, Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law and former EPA Administrator

 

WHEN:

Friday, November 15 at 1:30 p.m. EST

 

WHERE:

Conference Call

USA Toll-Free: 877-692-8955

USA Caller Paid: 234-720-6979

Access Code: 5691700

 


© Business Wire 2019
