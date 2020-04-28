Cummins : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

First quarter revenues of $5.0 billion; GAAP1 Net Income of $511 million
First quarter EBITDA of 16.9 percent; Diluted EPS of $3.41
The company ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $2.0 billion and committed borrowing capacity of $1.9 billion
The company’s long-term credit ratings remain unchanged at A+ from Standard & Poor’s and A2 from Moody’s with stable outlooks
Previously announced restructuring actions were completed in the quarter and will yield annual cost savings of $250 to $300 million in 2020
Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today reported results for the first quarter of 2020.
First quarter revenues of $5.0 billion decreased 17 percent from the same quarter in 2019. Lower truck production in North America and weaker demand in global construction, mining, and power generation markets drove the majority of the revenue decrease. Currency negatively impacted revenues by 1 percent primarily due to a stronger US dollar.
Sales in North America declined by 16 percent while international revenues decreased by 17 percent led by declines in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, India, and China.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the first quarter were $846 million (16.9 percent of sales), compared to $1.0 billion (17.2 percent of sales) a year ago. First quarter EBITDA included a $37 million benefit to joint venture earnings resulting from recent changes to tax law in India.
Net income attributable to Cummins in the first quarter was $511 million ($3.41 per diluted share) compared to $663 million ($4.20 per diluted share) in 2019. First quarter net income included a benefit of $35 million ($0.23 per diluted share) resulting from recent changes to tax law in India. The tax rate in the first quarter was 19.4 percent.
Chairman and CEO, Tom Linebarger:
“We delivered strong profitability in the first quarter, supported by the commitment of our employees to serve our customers and the benefit of cost reduction actions we initiated in the second half of 2019. Amidst the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of our employees and the communities in which we operate is our top priority. Our teams are working hard to support the global economy, leveraging our flexibility and strong supplier network to help our customers deliver essential products and support response efforts. Given the significant impact the pandemic will have on demand across our industry in the second quarter and beyond, we are continuing to take actions to reduce cost and boost our already strong liquidity.”
“During our 100-year history, we have encountered several unforeseen crises, and I am confident we will successfully navigate this one as we have done before, to emerge stronger. Cummins enters this period of uncertainty in a position of strength with an experienced leadership team that has led through multiple cycles and a strong balance sheet. Our deep customer and supplier relationships combined with our leading positions in global markets leave us well positioned to deliver strong growth when the global economy recovers.”
2020 Outlook:
Due to uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic, the company is not providing revenue or profitability guidance for 2020. While customer operations have begun to resume activity, the company does expect a significant impact to its second quarter results due to disruptions across customer and supplier operations and lower end market demand. For now, the company is planning for weak demand levels to persist for some time. In response to these challenges the company recently announced a set of cost reduction actions, including a temporary reduction in salaries. In addition, the company is lowering its targeted capital expenditures by more than 25 percent as compared to 2019 and will continue to closely monitor market conditions and adjust our plans accordingly.
First Quarter 2020 Highlights:
Cummins Foundation Issued Grants to Community Partners Addressing Urgent Childcare, Nutrition and Remote Learning Needs Caused by COVID-19 Crisis.
Announced partnerships with DuPont and 3M to provide critical material for N95 masks and Powered Air Purifying Respirators.
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) announced that Cummins received a perfect score for a 15th consecutive year in its Corporate Equality Index.
Cummins was named to Ethisphere’s list of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for a 13th consecutive year.
First quarter 2020 detail (all comparisons to same period in 2019):
Engine Segment
Sales - $2.2 billion, down 19 percent
Segment EBITDA - $365 million, or 16.9 percent of sales, compared to $438 million or 16.5 percent of sales
On-highway revenues decreased 17 percent and off-highway revenues decreased 23 percent, primarily due to decreased global demand in truck and construction markets
Distribution Segment
Sales - $1.8 billion, down 9 percent
Segment EBITDA - $158 million, or 8.7 percent of sales, compared to $171 million or 8.5 percent of sales
Revenues in North America were down 11 percent and international sales declined by 6 percent
Demand declined in all lines of business and a stronger US dollar negatively impacted revenues by 1 percent
Components Segment
Sales - $1.5 billion, down 19 percent
Segment EBITDA - $279 million, or 18.6 percent of sales, compared to $325 million or 17.5 percent of sales
Revenues in North America decreased by 24 percent and international sales declined by 12 percent, both due to weaker global truck demand
Power Systems Segment
Sales - $884 million, down 18 percent
Segment EBITDA - $77 million, or 8.7 percent of sales, compared to $138 million, or 12.8 percent of sales
Power generation revenues decreased by 8 percent while industrial revenues decreased 30 percent
New Power Segment
Sales - $10 million
Segment EBITDA loss - $43 million
Costs associated with development of new products and current low adoption rates of new technology are contributing to EBITDA losses
Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Information
EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used in this release and is defined and reconciled to what management believes to be the most comparable GAAP measure in a schedule attached to this release. Cummins presents this information as it believes it is useful to understanding the Company's operating performance, and because EBITDA is a measure used internally to assess the performance of the operating units.
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
(Unaudited) (a)
Three months ended
In millions, except per share amounts
March 29,
2020
March 31,
2019
NET SALES
$
5,011
$
6,004
Cost of sales
3,717
4,472
GROSS MARGIN
1,294
1,532
OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME
Selling, general and administrative expenses
546
593
Research, development and engineering expenses
238
237
Equity, royalty and interest income from investees
129
92
Other operating (expense) income, net
(5
)
5
OPERATING INCOME
634
799
Interest income
7
12
Interest expense
23
32
Other income, net
37
66
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
655
845
Income tax expense
127
176
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME
528
669
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
17
6
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC.
$
511
$
663
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC.
Basic
$
3.42
$
4.22
Diluted
$
3.41
$
4.20
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
149.3
157.2
Diluted
149.7
157.7
(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (a)
In millions, except par value
March 29,
2020
December 31,
2019
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,691
$
1,129
Marketable securities
339
341
Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
2,030
1,470
Accounts and notes receivable, net
3,505
3,670
Inventories
3,579
3,486
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
676
761
Total current assets
9,790
9,387
Long-term assets
Property, plant and equipment, net
4,128
4,245
Investments and advances related to equity method investees
1,304
1,237
Goodwill
1,283
1,286
Other intangible assets, net
965
1,003
Pension assets
989
1,001
Other assets
1,617
1,578
Total assets
$
20,076
$
19,737
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable (principally trade)
$
2,648
$
2,534
Loans payable
121
100
Commercial paper
1,617
660
Accrued compensation, benefits and retirement costs
322
560
Current portion of accrued product warranty
743
803
Current portion of deferred revenue
527
533
Other accrued expenses
971
1,039
Current maturities of long-term debt
33
31
Total current liabilities
6,982
6,260
Long-term liabilities
Long-term debt
1,580
1,576
Pensions and other postretirement benefits
588
591
Accrued product warranty
640
645
Deferred revenue
837
821
Other liabilities
1,431
1,379
Total liabilities
$
12,058
$
11,272
EQUITY
Cummins Inc. shareholders’ equity
Common stock, $2.50 par value, 500 shares authorized, 222.4 and 222.4 shares issued
$
2,335
$
2,346
Retained earnings
14,728
14,416
Treasury stock, at cost, 74.9 and 71.7 shares
(7,744
)
(7,225
)
Common stock held by employee benefits trust, at cost, 0.1 and 0.2 shares
(1
)
(2
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,250
)
(2,028
)
Total Cummins Inc. shareholders’ equity
7,068
7,507
Noncontrolling interests
950
958
Total equity
$
8,018
$
8,465
Total liabilities and equity
$
20,076
$
19,737
(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited) (a)
Three months ended
In millions
March 29,
2020
March 31,
2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Consolidated net income
$
528
$
669
Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
168
157
Deferred income taxes
(11
)
11
Equity in income of investees, net of dividends
(78
)
(64
)
Pension and OPEB expense
27
18
Pension contributions and OPEB payments
(60
)
(47
)
Stock-based compensation expense
4
9
Restructuring payments
(48
)
—
Gain on corporate owned life insurance
(17
)
(37
)
Foreign currency remeasurement and transaction exposure
3
79
Changes in current assets and liabilities
Accounts and notes receivable
107
(135
)
Inventories
(171
)
(107
)
Other current assets
79
67
Accounts payable
171
166
Accrued expenses
(321
)
(293
)
Changes in other liabilities
28
64
Other, net
(30
)
(145
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
379
412
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Capital expenditures
(75
)
(109
)
Investments in internal use software
(8
)
(20
)
Investments in and advances to equity investees
(7
)
(10
)
Investments in marketable securities—acquisitions
(116
)
(121
)
Investments in marketable securities—liquidations
95
103
Cash flows from derivatives not designated as hedges
6
55
Other, net
6
31
Net cash used in investing activities
(99
)
(71
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Net borrowings (payments) of commercial paper
957
(71
)
Payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations
(10
)
(10
)
Net borrowings under short-term credit agreements
25
15
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(13
)
(13
)
Dividend payments on common stock
(195
)
(179
)
Repurchases of common stock
(550
)
(100
)
Other, net
20
11
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
234
(347
)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
48
31
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
562
25
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
1,129
1,303
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
$
1,691
$
1,328
(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
In millions
Engine
Distribution
Components
Power Systems
New Power
Total Segments
Intersegment
Eliminations (1)
Total
Three months ended March 29, 2020
External sales
$
1,579
$
1,807
$
1,115
$
500
$
10
$
5,011
$
—
$
5,011
Intersegment sales
579
7
387
384
—
1,357
(1,357
)
—
Total sales
2,158
1,814
1,502
884
10
6,368
(1,357
)
5,011
Research, development and engineering expenses
80
7
68
54
29
238
—
238
Equity, royalty and interest income from investees
78
21
21
9
—
129
—
129
Interest income (2)
4
1
1
1
—
7
—
7
Segment EBITDA
365
158
279
77
(43
)
836
10
846
Depreciation and amortization (3)
53
31
48
32
4
168
—
168
Segment EBITDA as a percentage of total sales
16.9
%
8.7
%
18.6
%
8.7
%
NM
13.1
%
16.9
%
Three months ended March 31, 2019
External sales
$
1,984
$
1,993
$
1,401
$
623
$
3
$
6,004
$
—
$
6,004
Intersegment sales
669
8
460
454
—
1,591
(1,591
)
—
Total sales
2,653
2,001
1,861
1,077
3
7,595
(1,591
)
6,004
Research, development and engineering expenses
78
7
75
56
21
237
—
237
Equity, royalty and interest income from investees
56
11
10
15
—
92
—
92
Interest income (2)
4
4
2
2
—
12
—
12
Segment EBITDA
438
171
325
138
(29
)
1,043
(10
)
1,033
Depreciation and amortization (3)
50
29
46
29
2
156
—
156
EBITDA as a percentage of total sales
16.5
%
8.5
%
17.5
%
12.8
%
NM
13.7
%
17.2
%
"NM" - not meaningful information
(1)
Includes intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory eliminations and unallocated corporate expenses. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the three months ended March 29, 2020 and March 31, 2019.
(2)
"Interest income" is managed at the corporate level and allocated to each operating segment.
(3)
Depreciation and amortization, as shown on a segment basis, excludes the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income as "Interest expense." The amortization of debt discount and deferred costs was less than $1 million and $1 million for the three month ended March 29, 2020 and March 31, 2019, respectively. A portion of depreciation expense is included in "Research, development and engineering expenses."
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
A reconciliation of our segment information to the corresponding amounts in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income is shown in the table below:
Three months ended
In millions
March 29,
2020
March 31,
2019
Total EBITDA
$
846
$
1,033
Less:
Depreciation and amortization
168
156
Interest expense
23
32
Income before income taxes
$
655
$
845
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT FOOTNOTE DATA
(Unaudited)
INCOME TAXES
Our effective tax rate for the three months ended March 29, 2020, was 19.4 percent. Our effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was 20.8 percent and contained immaterial discrete items.
The three months ended March 29, 2020, contained $18 million of favorable net discrete tax items, primarily due to tax changes within India's 2020-2021 Union Budget of India (India Tax Law Change) passed in March of 2020. The India Tax Law Change eliminated the dividend distribution tax and replaced it with a lower rate withholding tax as the burden shifted from the dividend payor to the dividend recipient for a net favorable income statement impact of $35 million, or $0.23 per share.
The India Tax Law Change resulted in the following adjustments to the Income Statement in the first quarter of 2020:
March 29,
2020
In millions
Favorable
(Unfavorable)
Equity, royalty and interest income from investees
$
37
Income tax expense (1)
17
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(19
)
Net income statement impact
$
35
(1) The adjustment to Income tax expense includes $15 million of discrete items.
RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES
During the first quarter of 2020, the outbreak of the coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19) spread throughout the world and became a global pandemic. The pandemic triggered a significant downturn in our markets globally and these challenging market conditions could continue for an extended period of time. In an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, maintain the well-being of our employees and stakeholders, match the reduced demand from our customers and in accordance with governmental requirements, we closed or partially shut down certain office, manufacturing and distribution facilities around the world. These closures expanded and continued into April 2020. While the global market downturn, closures and limitations on movement are expected to be temporary, the duration of the production and supply chain disruptions, and related financial impacts, cannot be estimated at this time. This uncertainty could have an impact in future periods on certain estimates used in the preparation of our first quarter financial results, including, but not limited to impairment of goodwill and other long-lived assets, income tax provision, recoverability of inventory and hedge accounting with respect to forecasted future transactions. Should the manufacturing and distribution closures continue for an extended period of time, the impact on our production and supply chain could have a material adverse effect on our results of operations, financial condition and cash flows.
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL MEASURES THAT SUPPLEMENT GAAP
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Non GAAP measures - Earnings before interest, income taxes, noncontrolling interests, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
We believe EBITDA is a useful measure of our operating performance as it assists investors and debt holders in comparing our performance on a consistent basis without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or depreciation and amortization methods, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors.
EBITDA is not in accordance with, or an alternative for, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and may not be consistent with measures used by other companies. It should be considered supplemental data; however, the amounts included in the EBITDA calculation are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income. Below is a reconciliation of “Net income attributable to Cummins Inc.” to EBITDA for each of the applicable periods:
Three months ended
In millions
March 29,
2020
March 31,
2019
Net income attributable to Cummins Inc.
$
511
$
663
Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. as a percentage of net sales
10.2
%
11.0
%
Add:
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
17
6
Consolidated net income
528
669
Add:
Interest expense
23
32
Income tax expense
127
176
Depreciation and amortization
168
156
EBITDA
$
846
$
1,033
EBITDA as a percentage of net sales
16.9
%
17.2
%
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
BUSINESS UNIT SALES DATA
(Unaudited)
Engine Segment Sales by Market and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification
Sales for our Engine segment by market were as follows:
2020
In millions
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Heavy-duty truck
$
750
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
750
Medium-duty truck and bus
618
—
—
—
618
Light-duty automotive
353
—
—
—
353
Off-highway
437
—
—
—
437
Total sales
$
2,158
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
2,158
2019
In millions
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Heavy-duty truck
$
979
$
970
$
851
$
755
$
3,555
Medium-duty truck and bus
721
739
645
602
2,707
Light-duty automotive
382
480
478
464
1,804
Off-highway
571
514
442
463
1,990
Total sales
$
2,653
$
2,703
$
2,416
$
2,284
$
10,056
Unit shipments by engine classification (including unit shipments to Power Systems and off-highway engine units included in their respective classification) were as follows:
2020
Units
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Heavy-duty
25,800
—
—
—
25,800
Medium-duty
61,200
—
—
—
61,200
Light-duty
49,400
—
—
—
49,400
Total units
136,400
—
—
—
136,400
2019
Units
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Heavy-duty
33,900
35,000
28,000
25,700
122,600
Medium-duty
79,000
76,400
63,200
64,800
283,400
Light-duty
56,400
64,100
62,600
62,800
245,900
Total units
169,300
175,500
153,800
153,300
651,900
Distribution Segment Sales by Product Line
Sales for our Distribution segment by product line were as follows:
2020
In millions
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Parts
$
787
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
787
Power generation
376
—
—
—
376
Service
328
—
—
—
328
Engines
323
—
—
—
323
Total sales
$
1,814
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
1,814
2019
In millions
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Parts
$
844
$
833
$
798
$
815
$
3,290
Power generation
403
427
467
487
1,784
Service
363
373
376
367
1,479
Engines
391
395
363
369
1,518
Total sales
$
2,001
$
2,028
$
2,004
$
2,038
$
8,071
Component Segment Sales by Product Line
Sales for our Components segment by product line were as follows:
2020
In millions
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Emission solutions
$
664
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
664
Filtration
312
—
—
—
312
Turbo technologies
270
—
—
—
270
Electronics and fuel systems
174
—
—
—
174
Automated transmissions
82
—
—
—
82
Total sales
$
1,502
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
1,502
2019
In millions
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Emission solutions
$
854
$
828
$
745
$
695
$
3,122
Filtration
325
331
310
315
1,281
Turbo technologies
335
319
279
285
1,218
Electronics and fuel systems
198
212
170
179
759
Automated transmissions
149
156
146
83
534
Total sales
$
1,861
$
1,846
$
1,650
$
1,557
$
6,914
Power Systems Segment Sales by Product Line and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification
Sales for our Power Systems segment by product line were as follows:
2020
In millions
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Power generation
$
519
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
519
Industrial
296
—
—
—
296
Generator technologies
69
—
—
—
69
Total sales
$
884
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
884
2019
In millions
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Power generation
$
567
$
668
$
647
$
636
$
2,518
Industrial
420
432
392
332
1,576
Generator technologies
90
103
87
86
366
Total sales
$
1,077
$
1,203
$
1,126
$
1,054
$
4,460
High-horsepower unit shipments by engine classification were as follows: