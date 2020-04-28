Log in
CUMMINS INC.

(CMI)
Cummins : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

04/28/2020 | 07:31am EDT

  • First quarter revenues of $5.0 billion; GAAP1 Net Income of $511 million
  • First quarter EBITDA of 16.9 percent; Diluted EPS of $3.41
  • The company ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $2.0 billion and committed borrowing capacity of $1.9 billion
  • The company’s long-term credit ratings remain unchanged at A+ from Standard & Poor’s and A2 from Moody’s with stable outlooks
  • Previously announced restructuring actions were completed in the quarter and will yield annual cost savings of $250 to $300 million in 2020

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today reported results for the first quarter of 2020.

First quarter revenues of $5.0 billion decreased 17 percent from the same quarter in 2019. Lower truck production in North America and weaker demand in global construction, mining, and power generation markets drove the majority of the revenue decrease. Currency negatively impacted revenues by 1 percent primarily due to a stronger US dollar.

Sales in North America declined by 16 percent while international revenues decreased by 17 percent led by declines in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, India, and China.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the first quarter were $846 million (16.9 percent of sales), compared to $1.0 billion (17.2 percent of sales) a year ago. First quarter EBITDA included a $37 million benefit to joint venture earnings resulting from recent changes to tax law in India.

Net income attributable to Cummins in the first quarter was $511 million ($3.41 per diluted share) compared to $663 million ($4.20 per diluted share) in 2019. First quarter net income included a benefit of $35 million ($0.23 per diluted share) resulting from recent changes to tax law in India. The tax rate in the first quarter was 19.4 percent.

Chairman and CEO, Tom Linebarger:

“We delivered strong profitability in the first quarter, supported by the commitment of our employees to serve our customers and the benefit of cost reduction actions we initiated in the second half of 2019. Amidst the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of our employees and the communities in which we operate is our top priority. Our teams are working hard to support the global economy, leveraging our flexibility and strong supplier network to help our customers deliver essential products and support response efforts. Given the significant impact the pandemic will have on demand across our industry in the second quarter and beyond, we are continuing to take actions to reduce cost and boost our already strong liquidity.”

“During our 100-year history, we have encountered several unforeseen crises, and I am confident we will successfully navigate this one as we have done before, to emerge stronger. Cummins enters this period of uncertainty in a position of strength with an experienced leadership team that has led through multiple cycles and a strong balance sheet. Our deep customer and supplier relationships combined with our leading positions in global markets leave us well positioned to deliver strong growth when the global economy recovers.”

2020 Outlook:

Due to uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic, the company is not providing revenue or profitability guidance for 2020. While customer operations have begun to resume activity, the company does expect a significant impact to its second quarter results due to disruptions across customer and supplier operations and lower end market demand. For now, the company is planning for weak demand levels to persist for some time. In response to these challenges the company recently announced a set of cost reduction actions, including a temporary reduction in salaries. In addition, the company is lowering its targeted capital expenditures by more than 25 percent as compared to 2019 and will continue to closely monitor market conditions and adjust our plans accordingly.

First Quarter 2020 Highlights:

  • Cummins Foundation Issued Grants to Community Partners Addressing Urgent Childcare, Nutrition and Remote Learning Needs Caused by COVID-19 Crisis.
  • Announced partnerships with DuPont and 3M to provide critical material for N95 masks and Powered Air Purifying Respirators.
  • The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) announced that Cummins received a perfect score for a 15th consecutive year in its Corporate Equality Index.
  • Cummins was named to Ethisphere’s list of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for a 13th consecutive year.

1

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

First quarter 2020 detail (all comparisons to same period in 2019):

Engine Segment

  • Sales - $2.2 billion, down 19 percent
  • Segment EBITDA - $365 million, or 16.9 percent of sales, compared to $438 million or 16.5 percent of sales
  • On-highway revenues decreased 17 percent and off-highway revenues decreased 23 percent, primarily due to decreased global demand in truck and construction markets

Distribution Segment

  • Sales - $1.8 billion, down 9 percent
  • Segment EBITDA - $158 million, or 8.7 percent of sales, compared to $171 million or 8.5 percent of sales
  • Revenues in North America were down 11 percent and international sales declined by 6 percent
  • Demand declined in all lines of business and a stronger US dollar negatively impacted revenues by 1 percent

Components Segment

  • Sales - $1.5 billion, down 19 percent
  • Segment EBITDA - $279 million, or 18.6 percent of sales, compared to $325 million or 17.5 percent of sales
  • Revenues in North America decreased by 24 percent and international sales declined by 12 percent, both due to weaker global truck demand

Power Systems Segment

  • Sales - $884 million, down 18 percent
  • Segment EBITDA - $77 million, or 8.7 percent of sales, compared to $138 million, or 12.8 percent of sales
  • Power generation revenues decreased by 8 percent while industrial revenues decreased 30 percent

New Power Segment

  • Sales - $10 million
  • Segment EBITDA loss - $43 million
  • Costs associated with development of new products and current low adoption rates of new technology are contributing to EBITDA losses

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 61,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.3 billion on sales of $23.6 billion in 2019. See how Cummins is powering a world that’s always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/always-on.

Forward-looking disclosure statement

Information provided in this release that is not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our forecasts, guidance, preliminary results, expectations, hopes, beliefs and intentions on strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our plans and expectations for our revenues and EBITDA. Our actual future results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements because of a number of factors, including, but not limited to: market slowdown due to the impacts from COVID-19 pandemic, other public health crises, epidemics or pandemics; impacts to manufacturing and supply chain abilities from an extended shutdown or disruption of our operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic; supply shortages and supplier financial risk, particularly from any of our single-sourced suppliers, including suppliers that may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic; aligning our capacity and production with our demand, including impacts of COVID-19; a major customer experiencing financial distress, particularly related to the COVID-19 pandemic; any adverse results of our internal review into our emissions certification process and compliance with emission standards; increased scrutiny from regulatory agencies, as well as unpredictability in the adoption, implementation and enforcement of emission standards around the world; disruptions in global credit and financial markets as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic; adverse impacts from government actions to stabilize credit markets and financial institutions and other industries; product recalls; the development of new technologies that reduce demand for our current products and services; policy changes in international trade; a slowdown in infrastructure development and/or depressed commodity prices; the U.K.'s decision to end its membership in the European Union (EU); labor relations or work stoppages; reliance on our executive leadership team and other key personnel; lower than expected acceptance of new or existing products or services; changes in the engine outsourcing practices of significant customers; our plan to reposition our portfolio of product offerings through exploration of strategic acquisitions and divestitures and related uncertainties of entering such transactions; exposure to potential security breaches or other disruptions to our information technology systems and data security; challenges or unexpected costs in completing cost reduction actions and restructuring initiatives; failure to realize expected results from our investment in Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies joint venture; political, economic and other risks from operations in numerous countries; competitor activity; increasing competition, including increased global competition among our customers in emerging markets; foreign currency exchange rate changes; variability in material and commodity costs; the actions of, and income from, joint ventures and other investees that we do not directly control; changes in taxation; global legal and ethical compliance costs and risks; product liability claims; increasingly stringent environmental laws and regulations; the performance of our pension plan assets and volatility of discount rates, particularly those related to the sustained slowdown of the global economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic; future bans or limitations on the use of diesel-powered products; the price and availability of energy; our sales mix of products; protection and validity of our patent and other intellectual property rights; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; continued availability of financing, financial instruments and financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future business; and other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC filings, including particularly in the Risk Factors section of our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.cummins.com in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Information

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used in this release and is defined and reconciled to what management believes to be the most comparable GAAP measure in a schedule attached to this release. Cummins presents this information as it believes it is useful to understanding the Company's operating performance, and because EBITDA is a measure used internally to assess the performance of the operating units.

Webcast information

Cummins management will host a teleconference to discuss these results today at 10 a.m. EST. This teleconference will be webcast and available on the Investor Relations section of the Cummins website at www.cummins.com. Participants wishing to view the visuals available with the audio are encouraged to sign-in a few minutes prior to the start of the teleconference.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME

(Unaudited) (a)

 

 

 

Three months ended

In millions, except per share amounts

 

March 29,
2020

 

March 31,
2019

NET SALES

 

$

5,011

 

 

$

6,004

 

Cost of sales

 

3,717

 

 

4,472

 

GROSS MARGIN

 

1,294

 

 

1,532

 

OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

546

 

 

593

 

Research, development and engineering expenses

 

238

 

 

237

 

Equity, royalty and interest income from investees

 

129

 

 

92

 

Other operating (expense) income, net

 

(5

)

 

5

 

OPERATING INCOME

 

634

 

 

799

 

Interest income

 

7

 

 

12

 

Interest expense

 

23

 

 

32

 

Other income, net

 

37

 

 

66

 

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

655

 

 

845

 

Income tax expense

 

127

 

 

176

 

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME

 

528

 

 

669

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

17

 

 

6

 

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC.

 

$

511

 

 

$

663

 

 

 

 

 

 

EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC.

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

3.42

 

 

$

4.22

 

Diluted

 

$

3.41

 

 

$

4.20

 

 

 

 

 

 

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

149.3

 

 

157.2

 

Diluted

 

149.7

 

 

157.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (a)

 
In millions, except par value

 

March 29,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

1,691

 

 

$

1,129

 

Marketable securities

 

339

 

 

341

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

 

2,030

 

 

1,470

 

Accounts and notes receivable, net

 

3,505

 

 

3,670

 

Inventories

 

3,579

 

 

3,486

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

676

 

 

761

 

Total current assets

 

9,790

 

 

9,387

 

Long-term assets

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

4,128

 

 

4,245

 

Investments and advances related to equity method investees

 

1,304

 

 

1,237

 

Goodwill

 

1,283

 

 

1,286

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

965

 

 

1,003

 

Pension assets

 

989

 

 

1,001

 

Other assets

 

1,617

 

 

1,578

 

Total assets

 

$

20,076

 

 

$

19,737

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable (principally trade)

 

$

2,648

 

 

$

2,534

 

Loans payable

 

121

 

 

100

 

Commercial paper

 

1,617

 

 

660

 

Accrued compensation, benefits and retirement costs

 

322

 

 

560

 

Current portion of accrued product warranty

 

743

 

 

803

 

Current portion of deferred revenue

 

527

 

 

533

 

Other accrued expenses

 

971

 

 

1,039

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

33

 

 

31

 

Total current liabilities

 

6,982

 

 

6,260

 

Long-term liabilities

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

1,580

 

 

1,576

 

Pensions and other postretirement benefits

 

588

 

 

591

 

Accrued product warranty

 

640

 

 

645

 

Deferred revenue

 

837

 

 

821

 

Other liabilities

 

1,431

 

 

1,379

 

Total liabilities

 

$

12,058

 

 

$

11,272

 

 

 

 

 

 

EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Cummins Inc. shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $2.50 par value, 500 shares authorized, 222.4 and 222.4 shares issued

 

$

2,335

 

 

$

2,346

 

Retained earnings

 

14,728

 

 

14,416

 

Treasury stock, at cost, 74.9 and 71.7 shares

 

(7,744

)

 

(7,225

)

Common stock held by employee benefits trust, at cost, 0.1 and 0.2 shares

 

(1

)

 

(2

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(2,250

)

 

(2,028

)

Total Cummins Inc. shareholders’ equity

 

7,068

 

 

7,507

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

950

 

 

958

 

Total equity

 

$

8,018

 

 

$

8,465

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

20,076

 

 

$

19,737

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) (a)

 

 

 

Three months ended

In millions

 

March 29,
2020

 

March 31,
2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Consolidated net income

 

$

528

 

 

$

669

 

Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

168

 

 

157

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(11

)

 

11

 

Equity in income of investees, net of dividends

 

(78

)

 

(64

)

Pension and OPEB expense

 

27

 

 

18

 

Pension contributions and OPEB payments

 

(60

)

 

(47

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

4

 

 

9

 

Restructuring payments

 

(48

)

 

 

Gain on corporate owned life insurance

 

(17

)

 

(37

)

Foreign currency remeasurement and transaction exposure

 

3

 

 

79

 

Changes in current assets and liabilities

 

 

 

 

Accounts and notes receivable

 

107

 

 

(135

)

Inventories

 

(171

)

 

(107

)

Other current assets

 

79

 

 

67

 

Accounts payable

 

171

 

 

166

 

Accrued expenses

 

(321

)

 

(293

)

Changes in other liabilities

 

28

 

 

64

 

Other, net

 

(30

)

 

(145

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

379

 

 

412

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

(75

)

 

(109

)

Investments in internal use software

 

(8

)

 

(20

)

Investments in and advances to equity investees

 

(7

)

 

(10

)

Investments in marketable securities—acquisitions

 

(116

)

 

(121

)

Investments in marketable securities—liquidations

 

95

 

 

103

 

Cash flows from derivatives not designated as hedges

 

6

 

 

55

 

Other, net

 

6

 

 

31

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(99

)

 

(71

)

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Net borrowings (payments) of commercial paper

 

957

 

 

(71

)

Payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations

 

(10

)

 

(10

)

Net borrowings under short-term credit agreements

 

25

 

 

15

 

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

 

(13

)

 

(13

)

Dividend payments on common stock

 

(195

)

 

(179

)

Repurchases of common stock

 

(550

)

 

(100

)

Other, net

 

20

 

 

11

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

234

 

 

(347

)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

 

48

 

 

31

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

562

 

 

25

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

 

1,129

 

 

1,303

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

 

$

1,691

 

 

$

1,328

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

 
In millions

 

Engine

 

Distribution

 

Components

 

Power Systems

 

New Power

 

Total Segments

 

Intersegment

Eliminations (1)

 

Total

Three months ended March 29, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

External sales

 

$

1,579

 

 

$

1,807

 

 

$

1,115

 

 

$

500

 

 

$

10

 

 

$

5,011

 

 

$

 

 

$

5,011

 

Intersegment sales

 

579

 

 

7

 

 

387

 

 

384

 

 

 

 

1,357

 

 

(1,357

)

 

 

Total sales

 

2,158

 

 

1,814

 

 

1,502

 

 

884

 

 

10

 

 

6,368

 

 

(1,357

)

 

5,011

 

Research, development and engineering expenses

 

80

 

 

7

 

 

68

 

 

54

 

 

29

 

 

238

 

 

 

 

238

 

Equity, royalty and interest income from investees

 

78

 

 

21

 

 

21

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

129

 

 

 

 

129

 

Interest income (2)

 

4

 

 

1

 

 

1

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

 

7

 

Segment EBITDA

 

365

 

 

158

 

 

279

 

 

77

 

 

(43

)

 

836

 

 

10

 

 

846

 

Depreciation and amortization (3)

 

53

 

 

31

 

 

48

 

 

32

 

 

4

 

 

168

 

 

 

 

168

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment EBITDA as a percentage of total sales

 

16.9

%

 

8.7

%

 

18.6

%

 

8.7

%

 

NM

 

 

13.1

%

 

 

 

16.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended March 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

External sales

 

$

1,984

 

 

$

1,993

 

 

$

1,401

 

 

$

623

 

 

$

3

 

 

$

6,004

 

 

$

 

 

$

6,004

 

Intersegment sales

 

669

 

 

8

 

 

460

 

 

454

 

 

 

 

1,591

 

 

(1,591

)

 

 

Total sales

 

2,653

 

 

2,001

 

 

1,861

 

 

1,077

 

 

3

 

 

7,595

 

 

(1,591

)

 

6,004

 

Research, development and engineering expenses

 

78

 

 

7

 

 

75

 

 

56

 

 

21

 

 

237

 

 

 

 

237

 

Equity, royalty and interest income from investees

 

56

 

 

11

 

 

10

 

 

15

 

 

 

 

92

 

 

 

 

92

 

Interest income (2)

 

4

 

 

4

 

 

2

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

12

 

Segment EBITDA

 

438

 

 

171

 

 

325

 

 

138

 

 

(29

)

 

1,043

 

 

(10

)

 

1,033

 

Depreciation and amortization (3)

 

50

 

 

29

 

 

46

 

 

29

 

 

2

 

 

156

 

 

 

 

156

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA as a percentage of total sales

 

16.5

%

 

8.5

%

 

17.5

%

 

12.8

%

 

NM

 

 

13.7

%

 

 

 

17.2

%

"NM" - not meaningful information

(1)

Includes intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory eliminations and unallocated corporate expenses. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the three months ended March 29, 2020 and March 31, 2019.

(2)

"Interest income" is managed at the corporate level and allocated to each operating segment.

(3)

 

Depreciation and amortization, as shown on a segment basis, excludes the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income as "Interest expense." The amortization of debt discount and deferred costs was less than $1 million and $1 million for the three month ended March 29, 2020 and March 31, 2019, respectively. A portion of depreciation expense is included in "Research, development and engineering expenses."

 

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

A reconciliation of our segment information to the corresponding amounts in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income is shown in the table below:

 

 

Three months ended

In millions

 

March 29,
2020

 

March 31,
2019

Total EBITDA

 

$

846

 

 

$

1,033

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

168

 

 

156

 

Interest expense

 

23

 

 

32

 

Income before income taxes

 

$

655

 

 

$

845

 

 

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECT FOOTNOTE DATA

(Unaudited)

INCOME TAXES

Our effective tax rate for the three months ended March 29, 2020, was 19.4 percent. Our effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was 20.8 percent and contained immaterial discrete items.

The three months ended March 29, 2020, contained $18 million of favorable net discrete tax items, primarily due to tax changes within India's 2020-2021 Union Budget of India (India Tax Law Change) passed in March of 2020. The India Tax Law Change eliminated the dividend distribution tax and replaced it with a lower rate withholding tax as the burden shifted from the dividend payor to the dividend recipient for a net favorable income statement impact of $35 million, or $0.23 per share.

The India Tax Law Change resulted in the following adjustments to the Income Statement in the first quarter of 2020:

 

 

March 29,
2020

In millions

 

Favorable

(Unfavorable)

Equity, royalty and interest income from investees

 

$

37

 

Income tax expense (1)

 

17

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(19

)

Net income statement impact

 

$

35

 

 

 

 

(1) The adjustment to Income tax expense includes $15 million of discrete items.

 

 

 

RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

During the first quarter of 2020, the outbreak of the coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19) spread throughout the world and became a global pandemic. The pandemic triggered a significant downturn in our markets globally and these challenging market conditions could continue for an extended period of time. In an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, maintain the well-being of our employees and stakeholders, match the reduced demand from our customers and in accordance with governmental requirements, we closed or partially shut down certain office, manufacturing and distribution facilities around the world. These closures expanded and continued into April 2020. While the global market downturn, closures and limitations on movement are expected to be temporary, the duration of the production and supply chain disruptions, and related financial impacts, cannot be estimated at this time. This uncertainty could have an impact in future periods on certain estimates used in the preparation of our first quarter financial results, including, but not limited to impairment of goodwill and other long-lived assets, income tax provision, recoverability of inventory and hedge accounting with respect to forecasted future transactions. Should the manufacturing and distribution closures continue for an extended period of time, the impact on our production and supply chain could have a material adverse effect on our results of operations, financial condition and cash flows.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL MEASURES THAT SUPPLEMENT GAAP

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Non GAAP measures - Earnings before interest, income taxes, noncontrolling interests, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)

We believe EBITDA is a useful measure of our operating performance as it assists investors and debt holders in comparing our performance on a consistent basis without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or depreciation and amortization methods, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors.

EBITDA is not in accordance with, or an alternative for, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and may not be consistent with measures used by other companies. It should be considered supplemental data; however, the amounts included in the EBITDA calculation are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income. Below is a reconciliation of “Net income attributable to Cummins Inc.” to EBITDA for each of the applicable periods:

 

 

Three months ended

In millions

 

March 29,
2020

 

March 31,
2019

Net income attributable to Cummins Inc.

 

$

511

 

 

$

663

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. as a percentage of net sales

 

10.2

%

 

11.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

17

 

 

6

 

Consolidated net income

 

528

 

 

669

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

23

 

 

32

 

Income tax expense

 

127

 

 

176

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

168

 

 

156

 

EBITDA

 

$

846

 

 

$

1,033

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA as a percentage of net sales

 

16.9

%

 

17.2

%

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS UNIT SALES DATA

(Unaudited)

Engine Segment Sales by Market and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification

Sales for our Engine segment by market were as follows:

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In millions

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

Heavy-duty truck

 

$

750

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

750

 

Medium-duty truck and bus

 

618

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

618

 

Light-duty automotive

 

353

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

353

 

Off-highway

 

437

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

437

 

Total sales

 

$

2,158

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

2,158

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In millions

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

Heavy-duty truck

 

$

979

 

 

$

970

 

 

$

851

 

 

$

755

 

 

$

3,555

 

Medium-duty truck and bus

 

721

 

 

739

 

 

645

 

 

602

 

 

2,707

 

Light-duty automotive

 

382

 

 

480

 

 

478

 

 

464

 

 

1,804

 

Off-highway

 

571

 

 

514

 

 

442

 

 

463

 

 

1,990

 

Total sales

 

$

2,653

 

 

$

2,703

 

 

$

2,416

 

 

$

2,284

 

 

$

10,056

 

Unit shipments by engine classification (including unit shipments to Power Systems and off-highway engine units included in their respective classification) were as follows:

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Units

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

Heavy-duty

 

25,800

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

25,800

 

Medium-duty

 

61,200

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

61,200

 

Light-duty

 

49,400

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

49,400

 

Total units

 

136,400

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

136,400

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Units

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

Heavy-duty

 

33,900

 

 

35,000

 

 

28,000

 

 

25,700

 

 

122,600

 

Medium-duty

 

79,000

 

 

76,400

 

 

63,200

 

 

64,800

 

 

283,400

 

Light-duty

 

56,400

 

 

64,100

 

 

62,600

 

 

62,800

 

 

245,900

 

Total units

 

169,300

 

 

175,500

 

 

153,800

 

 

153,300

 

 

651,900

 

Distribution Segment Sales by Product Line

Sales for our Distribution segment by product line were as follows:

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In millions

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

Parts

 

$

787

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

787

 

Power generation

 

376

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

376

 

Service

 

328

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

328

 

Engines

 

323

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

323

 

Total sales

 

$

1,814

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,814

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In millions

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

Parts

 

$

844

 

 

$

833

 

 

$

798

 

 

$

815

 

 

$

3,290

 

Power generation

 

403

 

 

427

 

 

467

 

 

487

 

 

1,784

 

Service

 

363

 

 

373

 

 

376

 

 

367

 

 

1,479

 

Engines

 

391

 

 

395

 

 

363

 

 

369

 

 

1,518

 

Total sales

 

$

2,001

 

 

$

2,028

 

 

$

2,004

 

 

$

2,038

 

 

$

8,071

 

Component Segment Sales by Product Line

Sales for our Components segment by product line were as follows:

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In millions

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

Emission solutions

 

$

664

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

664

 

Filtration

 

312

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

312

 

Turbo technologies

 

270

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

270

 

Electronics and fuel systems

 

174

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

174

 

Automated transmissions

 

82

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

82

 

Total sales

 

$

1,502

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,502

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In millions

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

Emission solutions

 

$

854

 

 

$

828

 

 

$

745

 

 

$

695

 

 

$

3,122

 

Filtration

 

325

 

 

331

 

 

310

 

 

315

 

 

1,281

 

Turbo technologies

 

335

 

 

319

 

 

279

 

 

285

 

 

1,218

 

Electronics and fuel systems

 

198

 

 

212

 

 

170

 

 

179

 

 

759

 

Automated transmissions

 

149

 

 

156

 

 

146

 

 

83

 

 

534

 

Total sales

 

$

1,861

 

$

1,846

 

 

$

1,650

 

 

$

1,557

 

 

$

6,914

 

Power Systems Segment Sales by Product Line and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification

Sales for our Power Systems segment by product line were as follows:

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In millions

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

Power generation

 

$

519

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

519

 

Industrial

 

296

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

296

 

Generator technologies

 

69

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

69

 

Total sales

 

$

884

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

884

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In millions

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

Power generation

 

$

567

 

 

$

668

 

 

$

647

 

 

$

636

 

 

$

2,518

 

Industrial

 

420

 

 

432

 

 

392

 

 

332

 

 

1,576

 

Generator technologies

 

90

 

 

103

 

 

87

 

 

86

 

 

366

 

Total sales

 

$

1,077

 

 

$

1,203

 

 

$

1,126

 

 

$

1,054

 

 

$

4,460

 

High-horsepower unit shipments by engine classification were as follows:

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Units

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

Power generation

 

1,800

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,800

 

Industrial

 

1,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,000

 

Total units

 

2,800

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,800

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Units

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

Power generation

 

2,100

 

 

2,300

 

 

2,300

 

 

2,400

 

 

9,100

 

Industrial

 

1,600

 

 

1,600

 

 

1,400

 

 

1,400

 

 

6,000

 

Total units

 

3,700

 

 

3,900

 

 

3,700

 

 

3,800

 

 

15,100

 

 


